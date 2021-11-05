“Two months ago an education activist told a small group in Virginia that people don’t yet understand that Americans’ relationship with public schools changed during the pandemic. For the first time ever, on Zoom, parents overheard what is being taught, how, and what’s not taught, and they didn’t like what they heard. The schools had been affected by, maybe captured by, woke cultural assumptions that had filtered down from higher-ed institutions and the education establishment. The parents were home in the pandemic and not distracted. They didn’t want their children taught harmful nonsense, especially at the expense of the basics.”
– Peggy Noonan in the Wall Street Journal (paywall), pondering the losses by the Democrats in the recent Virginia elections. A state that was going “blue”, has gone “red”, and the promotion of Critical Race Theory in public, state schools is a part of why.
Maybe the pushback is also a victory for a new breed of scholars and writers who are starting to seriously hammer CRT and parts of the “woke” movement, such as Helen Pluckrose and James Lindsay and John McWhorter, or in the UK, the likes of Douglas Murray. This episode also highlights why much of the Left loathes school choice.
One thing I found incredible is that, after the woke educational establishment got caught out teaching this Cultural Marxist BS during the pandemic, they thought they could make parents go back to their former complacency by playing silly word games. Exhibit A here is their repeated attempts to discredit critics by pointing out that CRT is not actually being taught in schools. While strictly correct (it is the evil propaganda, practices, and “solutions” advocated by CR theorists, rather than CRT per se, that is being implemented in schools), as if that matters.
It could be fun to enter into the spirit of their definitional quibbling, and concede that the more practical program being implemented in schools justifies a different but related name. I wonder if the less academic-sounding term “Critical Racism” would be acceptable to them?
