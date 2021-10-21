This doesn’t help

Some guys called “disclose.tv” sent this tweet:
NEW – The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will not enforce 29 CFR 1904’s recording requirements to require employers to record worker side effects from #COVID19 vaccination.
I do not know anything about disclose.tv but the link does seem to take you to the Coronavirus FAQs page of the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Scroll down the page to the heading “Vaccine Related”. The text of the answer is as described in the tweet.
Many libertarians argue that OSHA’s reporting requirements have long since ceased to be aimed at preserving public health. Most government bureaucracies become parasites eventually. Their purpose is to feed. But if it is justified to force businesses to report side effects of vaccinations in general, how can that justification suddenly stop applying now of all times? The pandemic is the very time when it is most important that all relevant information reaches the community of scientists.
I have been vaccinated against Covid-19 (both jabs AstraZeneca if you want to know). I believe that for most people the risk of side effects from being vaccinated against Covid-19 is much less than the risk of Covid itself. But my confidence that adverse effects from vaccines are rare is shaken by the thought that maybe not all of them are being reported. If that disturbs me, with my fairly high starting level of trust, you can be sure that it terrifies those who were vaccine-hesitant to start with.
“Everything in the State, nothing outside the State, nothing against the State.”
Irish Democracy is the new watchphrase. There are almost no federal administrative agencies that have not been taken over by progressives for partisan enforcement.
Why would OSHA be different?
Not taking their gene re-writing crap under any circs as I have zero fear of their exagg casedemic con-vid plandemic scam.
But it is too late for safety-hesitant vaxed mugs anyway. Once its in you cant change the result or get the crap out again.
(Just to add a bit of context to OSHA’s decision):
The vax makers have been granted immunity for injuries and damage resulting from the vaxxes. Private employers generally get immunity from liability if they were following fedgov rules and regulations.
Presently, we have many employers mandating vaccination because Biden seemed to require it, but Biden didn’t really require it. No exec order was promulgated even after Biden announced his mandate.
So, if hordes of employees now come down with heart failure due to being ordered by their employers to get a faulty vaccine – but the government actually didn’t mandate that yet – then the employers are on the hook legally for damages.
If an employer orders me to work on a roof without protection and I fall, the employer pays. If an employer orders me to get a shot and the shot kills me, the employer pays.
By imposing their own vax mandates, employers may have taken on all of the liability that the government shielded the vax makers from.
So, OSHA is right now protecting employers from having to make self-harming statements by suspending the reporting requirement.
But I know several Personal Injury lawyers who are gearing up for lawsuits against employers for vax harm. People need to remember that if you’re downstream from someone who is getting immunity, (stuff) just flows downhill onto you.
Natalie,
As someone who has not yet taken the magic COVID-19 jab, I emphatically reject the notion that I am or have ever been “vaccine hesitant”. Neither word fits.
1. I am very pro vaccine. I get the flu shot every year and would give my future children all the vaccines (except the magic covid-19 jab obviously).
2. I have never hesitated regarding my decision to decline the magic COVID-19 jab and I do not hesitate now. I have declined the magic COVID-19 jab and I continue to decline it now. Zero hesitation.
Every person I know who has not taken the magic COVID-19 jab bristles when fake news media smears us as “vaccine hesitant”.
It’s a fake phrase poll-tested to smear, vilify and other-ize us. Worst of all, its just not true. It’s like calling Jews “subversives” because it claims to know what we are thinking.
It is a term designed and indeed invented to demonize the person and imply that there is no logic behind declining the magic jab, thus we are just hesitating to accept the inevitable. Using the term “vaccine hesitant” advances (whether intentionally or, as I suspect in your case, unintentionally) a sick culture that accommodates tyranny and medical apartheid in my city and in many cities in the USA.
I must confess that I am quite shocked to see a Samizdatista (and one of my favorite writers at this website) use this term. I kindly ask you to reconsider using this term, given that it incorrectly characterizes the thinking of those it categorizes, and how it is being used in the western world to manufacture consent to authoritarianism.
I have been vaccinated against many diseases. I will not be getting vaccinated against this one as (1) I am antibody positive, and evidence natural immunity is better is now overwhelming (2) the evidence is now fairly compelling that for people not in a high risk group, the vaccine’s risks outweigh the benefits. The behaviour of state bodies in many nations are also indicative that things are not as stated, so that would be a hard pass from me.
As before, in order that unvaccinated US readers may accurately assess their true, individual and localized risk from COVID-19, here is the excellent COVID risk tool operated by Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.
https://covid19risktools.com:8443/riskcalculator
I run this tool for myself, every Wednesday. Hey, I’m a llama of regular habits.
I fully grasp, and accept, that others may have very-much-different risks than mine, and may choose to take this vaccine to protect themselves from some part of those risks. I urge and encourage them to do so. But my risk is laughably-low, far-lower than the 101 other risks I run every day. My aggregate risk of dying of any cause in the next 24 hours is about 1 in 22,000 – my risk of dying of COVID, ever, calculated for this week, is less than half of that. It’s noise. And since it is now clear that the vaccines do not prevent the spread of the disease in the general population, will not prevent me from catching the disease, will not prevent me from giving it to others, and decline in efficacy in unknown and unpredictable ways – there is not one single good reason for me to take it. Not one. And I am a llama that does things based on reason. When you add to that the downsides that bobby b. carefully describes – that those trying to force me to take this vaccine have a) eliminated any recourse I might have if it harms me and b) are actively suppressing avenues for reporting and recording any harm it may do – then my choice is reinforced. It’s a bad bargain – for me. It may be a good bargain – for others. Let them decide, what is best for them, and leave me to decide, what is best for me.
I’m not ‘vaccine-hesitant’ – that mealy-mouthed term implies that I’m slow to grasp the benefits of this vaccine, which are so obvious as to need no explanation, and I’m just irrational, or foolish. What I am is vaccine-decisive – I’ve assessed the relative risks for me, and decided against it.
There is a difference between the United States Government and the government of the United Kingdom on this matter.
The government of the United Kingdom has never denied that some people are harmed by the vaccines, indeed that some people are killed by the vaccines (indeed I have heard this openly discussed in the House of Commons). The argument here, in the United Kingdom, is that, on balance, the vaccines save far more people than than they harm or kill.
But in the United States any mention of harm or deaths from the vaccines is treated in a totally insane way by the establishment – “LIAR!”, “CONSPIRACY THEORY!”, “AGENT OF PUTIN!”. “INSURRECTIONIST!” and so on – the American government (and many State and local governments) and the Corporate Media (who get a lot of money from certain drug companies) react in a totally hysterical way.
No wonder people conclude that the American government and media are just lying lunatics.
There are also several DIFFERENT vaccines – which have different health risks.
It is much too complicated a matter to deal with in a comment – people need to go to a medical doctor, with experience in this field, and discuss their personal case.
The question that needs to be dealt with on a personal (individual) level with your doctor is “is the risk of the particular vaccine greater or less than the benefits that I will get from it?”
That can only be judged on a personal level with your doctor – one can not make generalised (sweeping) statements.
LACK OF RESEARCH INTO LONG TERM HARM – several of the vaccines, by the way these are the ones that most often used in the United States, have nagging questions about the long term harm they could (could) do.
There needs to be serious research into this – not screams of “AGENT OF PUTIN!” “INSURRECTIONIST!” and so on.
Paul Marks writes:
And those that it does harm or kill: “Oh dear, how sad, nevermind” says the government (and the brainwashed collective) as the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.
Those at risk of actual death, – when effective medical treatment is withheld, or as in the UK where the NHS advice is to stay at home until the condition has progressed to the stage where you have difficulty breathing ( because your lungs have been so badly attacked by the disease ), whereupon they’ll admit you to A&E and thrust a tube down your throat to artificicially inflate your, already rigid with mucous lungs, causing additional insult, then watch as your condition deteriorates further, – are generally of the older demographic.
Shall we say over 65 ?
Their expectation of a long life ( having already been more or less realized ) is ten to twenty years.
The calculation is; does the increased probibility of some life threatening incident; a blood clot in the arterial side of the blood stream or the brain, a debilitating condition, Bell’s Palsy, or some other manifestation of autoimmune condition associated with this specific treatment ( it’s not a vaccine ), outweigh the likelyhood that you are going to reach the end of your life in the natural course of events.
If you are in the last quarter of your life, you might make the calculation that catching a condition that, should you willfully refuse to treat it ( because that is the current NHS
advice ) might kill you, against a treatment that could kill you, but it’ll just be called a ‘heart attack’ ( (s)he was old, had a good innings), stroke ( tragic, but what can you expect at her/his age ). Then that is an individual decision that no reasonable person would argue with.
And by the way, we definitively know, that recieving the ( Bill Gates and Anthony Faucci ) treatment, doesn’t give you immunity against catching COVID-19. So that calculation is void anyway.
In my opinion, at this stage, people below that threshold ( 65< ) should not touch this treatement in a million years. Simply because the long term unknown nasty side effects of the treatment are, well – unknown. Known short term effects are bad enough.
I could lay my hands on a study that demonstrated that the flu vaccination has absolutely no effect, I’ve probably posted a reference to it already on Samizdata.
It’s always struck me as a fairly futile exercise, select last years endemic influenza strain, ( everyone who survived last year will likely have immunity ) create a vaccine out of it, and inject the vaccine in to the ‘vulnerable’, this year.
Meanwhile, this years novel influenza strain is already running riot through the population.
Shlomo (Shlomo Maistre, October 21, 2021 at 3:33 am), while you are right that vaccine-hesitant is a poor way to describe you and many others, you did not provide a suggested alternative. Trying to do so would not alter your valid point but might have given you more sympathy for Natalie’s not delaying her post to work that one out. A comment thread is good place to see if we can find a good general term.
– The Seattle police union head who stressed it was the mandate, not the vaccine as such, that was being rejected, could be called anti-vaxmandate.
– The father who had had a bad reaction to another vaccine in the past, and had also had the virus (so had better-than-vaccine immunity), but yet was denied visiting rights to his child by a New York judge ranting against “anti-science (!!!) vaccine deniers” presented himself in court as personally vaccine-hesitant, so may be described by that term, even though he (and the law) fell victim to a fanatic pro-vaxmandater.
Others are genuinely suspicious of this vaccine as such (it was after all developed hastily without the usual checks). Others again were suspicious of vaccines before all this blew up. And some, of course, are just scientists (“Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts.” Feynman) who weigh what we know about the virus’ and vaccine’s statistics – and what we don’t know.
If Shlomo, or anyone else, can propose a one-size-fits-all word, please share. FWIW, I offer vaxmandate, with all its verb, noun and adjectival derivates, but that issue interacts with general doubts of vaccine efficacy and the specific doubts of individuals who know their own personal medical history.
To be fair, there are probably lots of “vaccine hesitant” individuals. That is, they might wish to take it but are concerned (rightly in my view) of potential side effects.
Personally I’m ‘health confident’and also ‘data confident’ so haven’t had the vaccine.
In Natalie’s defense I would also say that presumably she had her vaccine sometime ago, before it became a litmus test for those of us on this side of the political divide.
I recall a study reporting that the flue jab in the UK had 60% efficacy in a good year and 10% efficacy in a bad year – but do not offhand recall the ratio of good to bad years.
No-one in the US (media at least) will admit that a significant proportion of the vaccine hesitant were heavily influenced by the likes of VP Harris loudly proclaiming last year that she wasn’t gonna take no Trump vaccine.
If such people have now seen Kamala’s 180 degree circle-back on her initial fear-mongering without providing any context for this change other than “just do what I tell you” is it any wonder that they’re still cautious?
She is far from the only culpable hypocrite here but, rather like AOC, her statements stick in the mind albeit not for the reasons intended.
Given that nearly all the vaccine advocates are either politicians or in the pay of politicians.
My sister, who is in her seventies, got the vaccine. (I think it was Pfizer, but haven’t checked with her.) The first shot made her feel bad for a day or two, but vaccines do that. The second shot put her in the hospital, with doctors scratching their heads. They suspect her muscle tone will never go back to where it was.
Now the government is starting to demand we get a booster shot. I think I’ll give it a pass, for valid reasons. At this point, the politicians are just seeing how long and elegantly they can make us march to their tune.
I suppose that makes me a denier. There’s a long and honorable history behind that word
I think (UK commenters qualify me if you wish) that is a noticeable UK/US difference, which it is worth commenters keeping in mind. That the UK government showed some competence in speedily offering the vaccine to the public (competence it could not have managed without Brexit freeing it from EU control) is granted widely, even by those who were later unimpressed with how slow and slight was the amount of freedom granted in exchange (but the unimpressed in England should try visiting Scotland, then return counting their relative blessings 🙂 ).
By contrast, from the pre-election incident that John Lewis (October 21, 2021 at 1:07 pm) reminds us of to the recent ruling that is the point of the OP, a slower and less competent deployment has interacted more strongly with the yet grosser prostitution of alleged science to current political convenience.
[SIDE REMARK, IGNORABLE BY NON-DICTIONARY FREAKS: I first wrote of the “yet more quaquaversal” Dem politicisation, but, checking less I be too opaque, discovered that Mirriam-Webster have nouned the adjective in a (slightly strange, to me, though I kind of see what they mean) way that does not help clarify my meaning.
Does anyone have a good single word for expressing the idea that a certain politician, like a weathervane, can be made by the slightest pressure to spin round to point at absolutely any of the 360 degrees of the political compass?]
How about “people who have decided to not take the COVID-19 vaccine”.
It’s not succinct, but it is accurate.
bobby b (October 21, 2021 at 1:07 am), thanks for the useful legal clarification. My understanding is that the Biden administration, aided by the MSM, is pretending Biden has issued the mandate and it must be enforced, while delaying the formal legal issuance of said mandate because only after the latter can its constitutionality be tested in court (or at least, it is easier then). IIUC, your analysis is of a side-effect of this “It’s an order – obey it (but I’ve not quite yet finished all the paperwork)” approach to deferring constitutional challenges.
1) It boldly splits infinitives no UK commenter dared split before! 🙂 – but I guess that is not an objection in the US, and in the UK it could be altered to ‘decided not to take’ (as the BBC wrote “Boldly to go” in their summary of the programme when StarTrek first appeared).
2) It is, as you say, not succinct. What would be: intentional non-vaxtakers, decided non-vaxtakers, … , confirmed non-vaxtakers 🙂 , … ? Maybe vaccine-refusers is the clearest shortest term.
3) It excludes Natalie and many others who have taken the vaccine, in part because no-one ordered them to, but who object strongly to anyone being forced to take it. One may argue ‘vaccine-hesitant’ does too – it at least implies those so hesitant that they themselves have not taken it, but not so strongly.
Just my 0.02p FWIW.
The institutions of public health have really compromised themselves, undermining trust in the medical profession (profession? hah, I use the term loosely) and in vaccines.
I am a supporter and donor to the FLCCC (Front-Line Covid Critical Care Alliance). I routinely watch the Wednesday night updates. Last night’s, Oct 20th, was very disconcerting and discouraging as Dr Kory discussed the array of forces that are lined up in favor of patented products only and against repurposed drugs. The smear campaigns have been bizarre and grotesque. OSHA is just more of the same. This is in light of expectations that this winter is likely to be bad. I’d post a link but it is not up yet.
Originally, I did type it out as “decided not to take” but I switched it to “decided to not take” because I thought it sounded more intentional, haha. Personally, I’d be happy with either phrasing. 🙂
I think appending COVID-19 is so important. “COVID-19 vaccine-refusers” is much more accurate than “vaccine-refusers”.
I have all the other vaccines. I believe in vaccines, I’m pro-vaccine.
Yes, but that is by design. Me not taking the magic COVID-19 jab is a personal, private medical decision.
Mixing the purely scientific merits a personal, private medical decision with the politics of the day is a dangerous game that plays right into the hands of the totalitarians.
And if you are objecting to the use of the phrase “people who have decided to not take the COVID-19 vaccine” or “COVID-19 vaccine refusers” on the grounds that either one excludes people who got the magic COVID-19 jab and object to coercion being used to cause others to get the magic COVID-19 jab, then that dangerous game is exactly the one you are playing.
Presently, we have many employers mandating vaccination because Biden seemed to require it, but Biden didn’t really require it. No exec order was promulgated even after Biden announced his mandate.
Biden did issue some mealy-mouthed executive order on September 9 requiring federal contractors and subcontractors to be fully vaccinated by December 8.
State universities in the US do get federal money to operate, and so are trying to use this executive order to mandate vaccines for all faculty, staff, and students. Some researchers at state universities do have federal grants, and I guess could legitimately be considered federal contractors and their student employees on the grant subcontractors, but the uni presidents want to make it a blanket requirement for everyone.
I don’t see how it is legal to force you to put something this newly-created into your body. When the FDA, known for its foot-dragging for other drugs, because the US is lawsuit-happy, fast-tracks some mealy-mouthed approval that can be trumpeted to the nation, I am skeptical. Supposedly there are religious exemptions you can apply for, but it’s not a guarantee they will be granted.
I want to focus on the second sentence now.
You are right that whether the phrase “vaccine-hesitant” includes or excludes “Natalie and many others who have taken the vaccine, in part because no-one ordered them to, but who object strongly to anyone being forced to take it” is debatable, and subject to interpretation.
Just the fact that the term “vaccine-hesitant” is subject to such divergent interpretations in this critical respect should be reason enough by itself to give all of us pause. And this is just one of many valid objections.
This is a profoundly dangerous and insidious phrase.
It would be wonderful, if some law firms started running ads looking for clients to sue employers for mandated vaccine injuries.
Not vaxed btw, but need an injection of humour to put up with all the BS.
Apologies for a slightly off topic question regarding COVID, EARLY AND CORRECT TREATMENT?
Does anyone know?
Are there any citizens in industrialized or first world countries, (the Danes, the Germans, the Poles, the Slovaks, the Russians) receiving early and correct Covid treatment with therapeutics, Ivm, HCQ, z pack, steroids, famotidine, fluvoxomine or are they sent home til their lips turn blue like the UK and here? Did all of these countries submit to the leverage of the Pharma cartels? I’m not blaming anyone, it would be difficult to be punished and cut off from treatments for chronic diseases, MS, Chron’s, RA, Lupus, cancers…..etal. Just wondering, if anyone has come across any information, on this topic.
Here’s an excellent video from Dr John Campbell, who explains (with simple common-sense) why the way vaccines are injected may itself be a cause of side-effects. As the vaccines are designed to be intra-muscular (injected into muscle), if the injection misses the muscle and goes directly into the blood stream, there can be side-effects, in maybe one in a thousand people (depending on local techniques and how closely people follow guidelines).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgVsd6qoyU4
He patiently explains that aspiration is the old-school way of injecting, then pulling back to see if blood appears. If it does, withdraw and try again. This used to be simple best-practice, but is now being ignored, especially in places like USA and Australia. Now using a “JFDI” approach maybe?
Ironically, the reason that some fit young people are showing proportionally higher adverse reactions might be exactly because they are fit and young, and muscles are still developing, therefore have proportionally bigger blood supply – that is, the needle is more likely to go into the blood stream in fit young people.
Apologies, just realised the link above was a follow-on from Dr John Campbell’s original video on the problem, and the scale of it.
Here’s the first video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBaIRm4610o
the evidence is now fairly compelling that for people not in a high risk group, the vaccine’s risks outweigh the benefits
What evidence are you referring to? I am not asking rhetorically, but simply because I am thinking about getting the vaccine, so I would like to know what I am getting into.
The thing I find interesting is that the “vaccine” is lumped into one when there are several vaccines, all a bit different. My plan is the get the J&J vaccine which is basically a conventional vaccine (it is a modified adenovirus) and has only one shot, but, apparently, is 100% protective against hospitalization and death based on the fairly large study they did.
So I am honestly curious to know.
I take LLamas point about the low likelihood of infection, I run the calculator and am definitely on the low end, but I guess what prompted me to think about this more is that a long time friend of mine, a couple of years younger than me and in similar health to me (probably better, because he is outside working all day and I sit on by butt), just died of Covid in a pretty horrible way. So I guess the reality of it was brought home to me a little by that. I know that data is not the plural of anecdote, however, reality sometimes bites.
@Niall
I recall a study reporting that the flue jab in the UK had 60% efficacy in a good year and 10% efficacy in a bad year – but do not offhand recall the ratio of good to bad years.
Right that is because the influenzas virus is very variable. But the studies of the vaccines put the protection rate of Covid vaccines much higher, in the 95% range (and 85% for J&J). That is the big studies they did last year, I don’t know if these numbers have changed. And I think the other thing is that the vaccinated even if they do get the infection seems to have a vastly higher survival rate than those who don’t.
BTW, “Jabby Dodgers” surely takes the prize…. Love it. Nice one @Nemesis.
Fraser Orr,
Some good places to start:
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10654-021-00808-7
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/6076e4fd8bde421370729e47_Vaccine-PP.pdf
https://media2-production.mightynetworks.com/asset/28729218/Covinfo1999.Ten_Problems_by_N3MC_1.1.pdf
https://openvaers.com/
https://rumble.com/vl1kkm-planet-lockdown-sucharit-bhakdi-full-interview.html
https://rumble.com/vhp7y5-full-interview-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html
https://alexberenson.substack.com/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8206845/
https://c19early.com/
I have a few hundred more links bookmarked if you’re interested.
I’m very-pleased to see Dr John Campbell referenced here. I’ve been watching his podcasts for well-over a year, and I can’t say too much about the quality of his data and his analysis. His willingness to confront confusing and contradictory data, and to follow promising lines of inquiry, even when they deviate from the “official” line or his own conclusions, is very refreshing. Best COVID resource on the Intertubes, IMHO.
@Fraser Orr – while I am very sorry to hear about the death of your friend, I have to observe that his death tells us precisely nothing about either relative or absolute risks – which is (or should be) the basis for deciding what to do in cases like this. In making your decision about whether or not to get vaccinated, I have to ask – what good reason do you have for doing so? It looks like the only clear benefit may he that, if you should become infected, the symptoms may be less-severe – but death rates for the vaccinated are now similar as for the unvaccinated in many populations, vaccination is not reducing the spread of the disease as it would/should be expected to do, and more and more evidence tends to suggest that the whole vaccination effort has had little or no impact on the course of the disease.
Based on the data I’m seeing today, I think we may come to bitterly-regret the headlong rush to mass vaccination, which appears more-and-more to be prolonging the course of the disease. Coupled with the mixture of apathy and active resistance to therapeutic and palliative measures which Paul Marks has so eloquently described, we may look back on this and rue the day that we let politicians take over the response to what is, in the end, a fairly common-or-garden respiratory disease.
yes this is true for many many many different reasons. Here’s the latest from earlier today:
According to the British Government:
Source – page 23 of the following:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1027511/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-42.pdf
Of course, this is just one more drop in the “reasons to never take the magic COVID-19 jab” bucket that has been overflowing for some months now from hundreds of such drops.
Hat tip to Alex Berenson, a former NYT reporter whose Substack aptly named “Unreported Truths” has become one of the key avenues to obtain real information about what the fuck is actually happening.
In my comment on October 21, 2021 at 10:33 pm I listed 9 links. Each and every one of those 9 links is crucially important.
The sixth link that I listed is an excellent full length 1 hour 45 minute interview with Dr Peter McCullough conducted by author John Leake.
I first learned of Dr Peter McCullough from a post on Samizdata on March 12, 2021 entitled “The most informative 20 minutes of your time that you really need to spend today”. That Samizdata post simply contained an embedded video of Dr McCullough’s testimony before the Texas State Senate. It was important testimony.
The video of Dr Peter McCullough’s interview with author John Leake that I linked to is probably the most important video on COVID-19 I have ever seen… and I’ve watched more than a few dozen.
But really, all 9 of the links I provided are so important. So important. And I hope that everyone who can spare a couple hours to briefly skim each one does so.
“The ignorance of the oppressed is strength for the oppressor.”
@Shlomo Maistre
Some good places to start:
Giving me ten thousand pages of data to sort through seems more like a smoke screen than an honest attempt to convince. But I’ll have a look at a few of the links.
Unfortunately, when it comes to COVID-19, the lies are simple and the truths are complex.
What you view as a smokescreen I view as the most rudimentary and elementary introduction to a subject that I could literally write books on.