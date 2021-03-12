We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

The most informative 20 minutes of your time that you really need to spend today

· Health & medical

This is dynamite stuff. Suddenly a lot of crazy conspiracy theories do not seem quite so crazy today.

March 12th, 2021 |

2 comments to The most informative 20 minutes of your time that you really need to spend today

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »