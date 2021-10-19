We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Laws named after victims

If a proposed law is worth passing, pass it.

If a proposed law is not worth passing, don’t pass it. Most proposed laws are not worth passing.

When they have to name a proposed law after a murdered person or other tragic victim to make you feel that it would be disrespectful to reject it, that is a sign the proposed law cannot stand on its own merits.

PM urged to enact ‘David’s law’ against social media abuse after Amess’s death.

October 19th, 2021

