“COP26, not as an event but as the beginning of a process, has the potential to provoke revolution. Not certainly and not in the immediate future; but the unfolding future of climate totalitarianism, already fairly clearly delineated in the plans of governments, is the one phenomenon that anyone with an historian’s insight will identify as a conceivable long-term cause of revolution. What shape such a revolution might take, whether purely political or violent, would probably vary according to the culture of any society in which it occurred. If politicians do not heed the warning signs that will eventually proliferate, future historians may compare the assembling of COP26 to the convening of the Estates General in France, in 1789.”
And first time I have seen, outside science blogs, that 95% of so-called greenhouse effect is water vapour.
I suppose net zero water would be a tough sell.
Firstly it is nothing to do with C02 emissions – if it was to do with C02 emissions the conference would be on-line, they would not be jetting 30 thousand (yes – 30 thousand) people into Glasgow – by the way the Covid regulations have been waved (just as they have been for the illegal immigrants, many of whom are violent criminals, that Mr Biden is helping into the United States). Also the main business of the conference, if it was about C02 emissions, would be reducing the C02 emissions of the People’s Republic of CHINA – by far the biggest emitter of C02, not reducing the C02 emissions of China at some distant time, but reducing Chinese C02 emissions RIGHT NOW – after all it is supposed to be a “Climate Change Emergency”.
As the event is clearly NOT about C02 emissions (see the proceeding paragraph), what is it about? What the event is about is – power and control. That is the basic point of “Stakeholder Capitalism” (i.e. the control of all aspects of life by vast government and allied Corporations, Corporate State Fascism, with free competition, and all basic liberties, crushed) – and of Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, “Sustainable Development”. It is not about C02 emissions (it never was – remember the book “Stakeholder Capitalism” came out in 1971, many years BEFORE the human C02 emissions are causing terrible Global Warming theory), it is about power-and-control.
Ironically the vision of the international establishment, vast cities where everything is artificial and every aspect of life is controlled by government and allied giant Corporations (with free competition, indeed all basic liberties, crushed), is just about the opposite of what ordinary “Greens” want – their movement is being USED.
Just as Covid (real – I am not a “Covid denier”) was also USED – for a long pre existing agenda – the-same-agenda, the agenda of the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organisation, United Nations, and all other international bodies (governmental and corporate). There is no “conspiracy” – they have been quite open about their totalitarian aims for many years, it is perfectly natural for them to use every horrible thing (such as Covid – which, I repeat, is quite real) as an excuse to push their pre existing agenda of power and control.
He refers to “climate totalitarianism”, but most of the people who will be running the impoverishment of humanity are elected. No doubt they will continue to be elected even after the lights start to dim.
Is it really totalitarianism? Or is it just mass stupidity?
The French Revolution of 1789 was financed by the Duke of Orleans – the richest man in France. He had been trying to undermine the King (his cousin) for years, and thought that backing various Revolutionary types (even protecting them from being arrested – as no policeman or other such would dare enter the property of the Duke of Orleans, at least not under the Ancient Regime). He wanted power for himself – and the King was in his way. And, perhaps, the Duke of Orleans even believed in some of the ravings of the late Rousseau and others himself (without understanding what such ravings meant in practice).
His friends the Revolutionaries rewarded “Citizen Equality” (the Duke of Orleans – who had even voted for the murder of his cousin the King, a man whose only crime was WEAKNESS), by robbing and murdering him.
As Oscar Wilde is supposed to have said about the death scene of “Little Nell” in Dickens, “you would have to have a heart of stone – not to LAUGH”. Or as “Stalin” is supposed to have said – “gratitude is an emotion felt by dogs”. Revolutionaries do not feel gratitude – they are happy to rob and murder the very people who have helped them.
It would be interesting if history were to repeat itself in relation to the very rich men who are backing world totalitarianism now.
It does not seem to occur to them that “you will own nothing” might be applied to THEM.
bobby b
By totalitarianism is meant the total state (the term was invented by the veteran socialist Mussolini) – a state that controls life, from the cradle to the grave, with (in the case of Mussolini or Klaus Schwab) the help of Corporations. The Corporations not being puppet masters of the state (as orthodox Marxists mistakenly claim) – but very much the other way round, the Corporations being servants of the state (in return for regulations that will, de facto, end real competition).
Elections – yes massive propaganda (starting at the most early years at school) can “manufacture consent” (to use the term of Noam Chomsky – a person who was guilty of “projection”, i.e. accusing the right of what the left, including himself, does), but only to some extent.
When the economy really starts to fall apart even the most conditioned (brainwashed) people might start to have doubts – that is why it is vital for the Collectivists to control the options in an election.
Why do you think that so many Collectivists (such as the “Lincoln Project” – who are ardent Collectivists, when they can spare the time from raping boys), remain within the Republican Party?
It is because their aim (indeed the aim of the international establishment in general) is NOT to get rid of elections – but to control the options in the election.
“You can vote Republican, of course you can, but the Republicans must be responsible – follow the necessary policies in all vital matters”.
This is what has happened in many other countries bobby b – including the one I am in.
The international establishment (the Economist magazine types – “liberals” as they falsely call themselves) do NOT want to abolish the Republican Party or the British Conservative Party – they just want to make sure they are “responsible” and, if elected, “follow the necessary policies in vital matters”.
Then elections can proceed – and the elections not even be rigged, as the 2020 American Presidential Election was rigged. After all if, for example, Liz Cheney had been the “Republican” candidate for President – there would have been no need to rig the election.