Final farewell

Brian Micklethwait departed this world earlier today, leaving the samizdatistas poorer for his absence but richer for his lifetime dedication to the cause of liberty.

October 15th, 2021 |

14 comments to Final farewell

  • the last toryboy
    October 15, 2021 at 1:51 pm

    Sad news. RIP

  • William O. B'Livion
    October 15, 2021 at 2:32 pm

    My condolences to his friends, family and loved ones.

    Fuck cancer.

  • Plamus
    October 15, 2021 at 2:52 pm

    A man that will be missed.

  • Alsadius
    October 15, 2021 at 2:54 pm

    RIP, Brian.

  • lucklucky
    October 15, 2021 at 3:59 pm

    My condolences.

  • Jonathan Bailey
    October 15, 2021 at 4:29 pm

    Sad news. I always enjoyed Brian’s writing. He will be missed. Condolences to the rest of the Samizdatistas on the passing of your friend and colleague.

  • Natalie Solent (Essex)
    October 15, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    Although I knew it was coming I am still shocked. A life well lived indeed.

  • The Fyrdman
    October 15, 2021 at 4:58 pm

    I’m saddened to hear. I have always enjoyed his photos as well as his writings. My condolences to his friends and family.

  • WindyPants
    October 15, 2021 at 6:25 pm

    Sorry to hear that – my condolences go out to his loved ones.

  • Alex
    October 15, 2021 at 7:05 pm

    Really sorry to hear that. I never met Brian but I feel like I knew him through his various writings. Condolences to all family, his brother Toby, and his friends. Brian’s legacy is considerable, his writings, insights and of course his passionate photography.

  • Shlomo Maistre
    October 15, 2021 at 7:42 pm

    My condolences. RIP.

  • Snorri Godhi
    October 15, 2021 at 8:14 pm

    Having read the other comments, i feel that i cannot add anything. Except to say that i was hoping against all odds. I did not (and still do not) know what the oncologists told him, after all.
    RIP.

  • Mr Ed
    October 15, 2021 at 9:19 pm

    Very sad news, I only went to a couple of his Friday talks, but they were excellent. My happiest memory: Brian announcing to a libertarian conference the news (in the days long before smartphones) that Ken Dodd had been acquitted of tax fraud. My abiding memory, a searchlight of a mind, illuminating truth and blinding foes at the same time. A terrible day it has been.

  • Patrick Crozier
    October 15, 2021 at 9:20 pm

    I have no words. He was unique.

