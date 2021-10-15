Brian Micklethwait departed this world earlier today, leaving the samizdatistas poorer for his absence but richer for his lifetime dedication to the cause of liberty.
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Final farewell
Brian Micklethwait departed this world earlier today, leaving the samizdatistas poorer for his absence but richer for his lifetime dedication to the cause of liberty.
October 15th, 2021 |
Sad news. RIP
My condolences to his friends, family and loved ones.
Fuck cancer.
A man that will be missed.
RIP, Brian.
My condolences.
Sad news. I always enjoyed Brian’s writing. He will be missed. Condolences to the rest of the Samizdatistas on the passing of your friend and colleague.
Although I knew it was coming I am still shocked. A life well lived indeed.
I’m saddened to hear. I have always enjoyed his photos as well as his writings. My condolences to his friends and family.
Sorry to hear that – my condolences go out to his loved ones.
Really sorry to hear that. I never met Brian but I feel like I knew him through his various writings. Condolences to all family, his brother Toby, and his friends. Brian’s legacy is considerable, his writings, insights and of course his passionate photography.
My condolences. RIP.
Having read the other comments, i feel that i cannot add anything. Except to say that i was hoping against all odds. I did not (and still do not) know what the oncologists told him, after all.
RIP.
Very sad news, I only went to a couple of his Friday talks, but they were excellent. My happiest memory: Brian announcing to a libertarian conference the news (in the days long before smartphones) that Ken Dodd had been acquitted of tax fraud. My abiding memory, a searchlight of a mind, illuminating truth and blinding foes at the same time. A terrible day it has been.
I have no words. He was unique.