Samizdata quote of the day
By the time some of the environmentalists realised who they had sold their soul to, it was too late. But what, in any case, had the alternative been? The small-is-beautiful crowd, with their patchouli-scented jumpers and their 1970s talk about limits and sovereignty, had been cancelled as eco-fascists long ago, exiled to distant smallholdings and housing co-ops with their well-thumbed copies of Tools for Conviviality and other yellowing tomes by dead white men. Now that an actual eco-fascism was on the horizon — a global merger of state and corporate power in pursuit of progress that would have made Mussolini weep like a proud grandfather — there was nothing to stand in its way.
– Paul Kingsnorth
Perhaps, if they had operated on the basis of facts, logic, and deliberate acceptance of the consequences of their demands, they would have made more of a difference. Fuzzy-headed emotionalism, wild and easily disproven predictions, and ever shifting goalposts make failure inevitable. Their catch phrases were instead used by the globalists as cover for grabbing power and destroying the middle class.