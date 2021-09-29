Legal immunity – the vaccine twist on an old debate

In the rarified circles of classical liberal/libertarian debate, I come across debates about whether companies could or should enjoy statutory limited liability (protecting beneficial owners of said from being sued for their wealth if there is an issue.) Like intellectual property rights (patents, copyrights, trademarks, etc) this is a fraught area creating fierce debate among people who normally agree on a great deal.
LL laws protect people who have beneficial ownership from losing everything short of the clothes they stand in. Another, perhaps related limitation of exposure, however, stems from emergency situations, such as the pandemic. I think this is an issue that eventually is going to bite.
Consider the way that the drug manufacturers who developed and sold COVID-19 vaccines, such as Pfizer and Astra-Zeneca, were last year granted exemption from liabilities by the governments of various countries, such as the UK.
The companies, perhaps understandably given the relative speed with which they were approved to distribute the vaccines, and the urgency of the situation, wanted an assurance they wouldn’t be sued. So they got those protections. The attitude at the time seemed to be that we were in a sort of war. Consider this WW2 example: Rolls Royce did not want to be sued by people if its Merlin engines in the Spitfire, Mosquito and other aircraft went wrong. Makers of radar equipment and all the rest of it did not want to be sued. So possibly the thinking last year was the same about vaccines. The threats of class-action lawsuits would kill innovation stone dead.
As the months, and now years, go by, the balance I think is going to shift, particularly if the severity of the virus in terms of its lethality is shown to have declined not just because of vaccines but down to development of immunity in populations, and other factors. In that case, is it really credible that makers of vaccines, and distributors of said, can escape the constraints of normal commercial/criminal liability?
After all, we have seen how, in the US, the Sackler family – owners of the Purdue Pharma business – have been hit by mass lawsuits over opioids. Although it won immunity to further lawsuits, as reported here.
Forgive me, gentle readers, if these comments appear disjointed. I was chatting to an investment banker about all this, and he agreed that the immunity these manufacturers have carved out should not be open-ended. At the very least, lawmakers, if they are doing their job, and want to build trust in vaccines and so on, ought to consider how to address this issue. For some people, the immunity of these firms might be a reason why they refuse to take the vaccine. The Law of Unintended Consequences.
On a perhaps more positive tack, the fact that vaccines were rolled out and approved with such speed does suggest that when the heat is on, bureaucracy can be removed as much as possible. And this begs the question about how much regulatory protection and how much bureaucracy to oversee it is really necessary.
Good intentions don’t work. Following the law doesn’t work. For a long time, builders used asbestos, because it was the best, most affordable, fire containment and barrier available. Building codes required fireproofing. The government and the bureaucrats smiled benignly upon them.
Then it was discovered you could get lung cancer from asbestos. It was a good idea to stop using it. The asbestos companies should have extended medical benefits to their workers with lung cancer. But –
The lawyers attacked. Huge fines were levied. (I suspect most of the money was divided between the lawyers and the government.) Do good, get screwed. That seems to be the law these days. Insisting on immunity before sending out the product is the only reasonable thing to do.
Ah, there’s a bit missing from the analysis here. Vaccines always have the liability waiver.
https://www.gov.uk/vaccine-damage-payment
Vaccines always will kill some people. Not very many and all that, but some. Doing anything at all to millions of people will kill some. The benefits of vaccines are extremely high (that quarter of children dying before 1st birthday, another quarter before puberty in the old style absence of vaccines). So, governments take that burden of compensating those killed/injured because the public benefits are so large.
The waiver is normal. The only question that was under discussion was whether *this* vaccine was going to be one of those scheduled to be part of the compensation scheme. The answer was yes.
The annual ‘flu vaccine is included. Why wouldn’t ‘rona?
In the US vaccine related woes have paid out, for 40+ years, of a fund (National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program – NCVICP) that the gov’t runs with industry and taxpayer funds. Apparently nobody really likes it, but it’s small taters, GDP-wise, and works well enough, so it continues to pay out. I should note that it works closely with our national health insurance for the indigent and old as most of the players fit into those categories.
I would also say that the legislatures could *easily* get around the drug manufacturers (and dispensers) legal liability caps by imposing proportional taxes into a similar fund. All that would require is legislative willpower. LOL.
In the US, the COVID vaccines are NOT covered under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), but are covered under the smaller Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). Damages through this program are capped, and only paid for serious physical injuries. In case you’re wondering, your life is worth #370,376.
When used for the H1N1 swine flu vaccine (which was withdrawn), it only paid out on 29 claims out of 551 claim filings. Making it next to useless.
Claims must be made within a very limited time frame (among other requirements). And injuries have to be on an approved list. No list has been made yet for the COVID vaccines.