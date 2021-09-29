|
“Some estimates suggest that we may be down to as few as 20 mating pairs on the backbenches.”
We interrupt our scheduled programming to bring you an appeal from Robert Hutton speaking on behalf of the Born Left Foundation.
We all like to visit a Labour Party conference, marvelling at the magnificent lefties as they stalk the platform, calling for card votes and denouncing the government or each other. But have you ever thought that their roars of anger may really be cries of pain?
That’s a really fun article if you can read it in a David Attenborough voice.
Niall loves-sight-of-his-own-writing-almost-as-much-as-sound-of-his-own-voice Kilmartin will shamelessly seize any opportunity to link to an old post. Had I the wit to write the article, that paragraph would have closed with the sentence,
Should we start a Captive Breeding programme to protect this endangered species?
Knowing the, err, lack of practical skills of some of the intelligentsia, they may need guidance, assistance, artificial insemination, or even (in extreme cases) sperm donors.
Will anyone volunteer for this dangerous mission?
I identify as a gazelle rather than a heffalump, myself. So regretfully, leave the field open for those with, .. a more robust constitution.
This reminds me of the Bloom County ” Vanishing Liberal” strip.
https://www.theringer.com/2016/7/14/16041416/return-of-bloom-county-berkeley-breathed-b92f32fecb64
You’ll need to scroll down a bit.
Monty Python’s Upperclass Twit of the Year did it better: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVYA3oTG8fg
As to the mating, skip to https://youtu.be/VVYA3oTG8fg?t=177 for the infamous bra scene.
I remember, very well, at ten years old in small town Florida by some quirk of a NY UHF station hitting my antenna in Florida. Quite a thing to come across randomly at 9pm!
-XC