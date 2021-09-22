Sweden – “portal into the future” ?

The woke seek total victory and total defeat – which I long ago predicted they would get, albeit maybe delphically. But an interesting article in Unherd describes the latest state reached in Sweden’s dry-run of woke cancel culture as “an uneasy ceasefire”.
It started as all-out culture war.
With the benefit of hindsight, immigration now appears not as a question important in and of itself, but as a form of wedge corresponding to a very particular political moment of establishment fear and anger at parts of their own electorate.
But six years on,
While the deplorables are still mocked, there is no bite to it anymore. SD voters are no longer at risk of having their careers cancelled. In 2021, an unspoken attitude of ”don’t ask, don’t tell” prevails.
In the areas in Stockholm where most of the country’s journalists live, it is probably less awkward to openly admit to sympathising with SD on immigration than it is to proudly proclaim that Sweden is far from full and ought to take in at least a million more Afghans in the next couple of years.
How have the SD, the Swedish lovers of free speech, the heterodoxians like the article’s author, achieved this (I hear you begging me to say 🙂 )? Well, in large part at least, the article thinks they (we) haven’t. It is due to
the belated discovery that these consequences of immigration are in fact very real, and that methods of ”shaping the narrative” cannot really change material reality.
More critically, there is the realisation that nobody — certainly not middle class progressives — wants to live with those consequences at all.
It was not of course a belated discovery for Sweden’s “deplorables”, but I predict they will be treated as Edmund Burke was over two centuries ago. By the time the woke of his day were unable to avoid seeing that the French revolution was as unpleasant as Burke had predicted, they knew he was ‘already’ a enemy of it ‘anyway’ – so they dismissed him as just an accidentally-right stopped clock they could go on despising. Sweden’s deplorables will be called ‘stopped clocks’ by Sweden’s woke because they warned of danger beforehand, not after it became undeniable, just as Donald Trump is a ‘stopped clock’ to many who are falling out of love with Biden, but not with their own self-identity as clever, compassionate and politically far-sighted. The woke find forgiving deplorables for being deplorable very hard – but forgiving deplorables for being right when the woke are wrong is much harder.
Read the whole article – it will repay you.
Yeah, criminal gangs running around settling their disputes with M75 AP grenades will tend to excite that kind of wrongthink among the proles. Amazing, innit?
llater,
llamas
So wokethink doesn’t stop your neighbourhoods turning into unsafe shitholes?
Who would have thunk it?
Stockholm is pretty peaceful compared to Malmö. There is even a blog called Jihad i Malmö (in Swedish). My guess is that the cause of it are the migrants who felt unwelcome in Denmark and migrated across the Öresund (aka Øresund). Only a minority of them are inclined to violence, of course, but minorities within minorities can still do a lot of damage.
I remember reading an article by a journalist based in Malmö, saying that he has been woken up so often by bombs going off that by now he and his family go straight back to sleep. (Possibly an exaggeration, as i seem to remember that he was woken up only 5 or 6 times. But perhaps that is enough to realize the fatuity of getting up to have a look from the window.)
I read the article with interest.
I am glad that Swedish Democrat voters are no longer so persecuted in Sweden – people should not be persecuted for their political beliefs.
It would be nice if political persecution, “cancel culture”, stopped in English speaking countries.
“Only a minority of them are inclined to violence, of course, but minorities within minorities can still do a lot of damage.”
It surprises me that the non violent ones don’t deal with the violent ones themselves. If you move to another country hoping to settle and thrive, these idiots are the last thing that you need.
Indeed!
(But who knows? maybe in the countries with relatively little Muslim violence, the non-violent Muslims do indeed deal with the violent Muslims themselves.)
The wedge that is being used here is empathy. It used to be that empathy was something that was provided to people who deserved it, because they became stuck in a situation that they did not create of deserve. Usually by priests. Now, empathy is being used as a weapon. Everyone has been labeled a victim (except for white men, of course). So the “suffering” of every other group demands empathy, and reparations. Substantial reparations. From governments, which have to be “fair”. But many of those victims (rough immigrants and people who don’t fit into the dominant US culture, for example) cannot return the empathy or give thanks when they receive it, or even try to fit in. They just continue to eat at the heart of the existing social structure, and the progressives defend their suffering and behavior as something that is the fault of the rest of society. And society naturally has to pay for this suffering, one way or another.
What is going on is the destruction of Western Judeo-Christian society. Destruction of the ability of people to communicate with one another without getting angry and violent, Destruction of educational institutions. Destruction of any working relationships in all institutions and organizations, among groups that are identified as victims or oppressors or both, with no rhyme or reason for the labels that are applied. It is like throwing sand into the gears of society, to destroy the infrastructure that allows people to work together.
This is the plan. The Progressives have stated it explicitly. You just have to listen to the interviews of the antifa members in places like Portland. They want to raze the entire society to the ground, and then rebuild it.
Build back better.
How? “We have a plan, We will do it right, next time. But we first have to destroy this terrible system that is holding us all back, and then we will figure it out.” Yeah, sure.
Maybe the Swedes can give the rest of us some inspiration for how to deal with this mental virus that has infected Western Society.
Halfway through the article, this couple of sentences strike me as important:
What strikes me is that in many if not most other Western countries, “middle class progressives” apparently do not have “to live with those consequences”.
One of the byproducts of their quest for egalitarianism I would suppose.
All’s well for the middle class progressives, until they run out of other people with money to pay for those consequences.
Power cuts in Islington?
Shock horror!
Get the popcorn ready.
I’m a great believer in people having “skin in the game”. Mine’s the Honda Generator on stand-by in the garage. Enough to power some LED lights and keep the internet router alive. If we need to keep warm, we’ll cuddle-up with the dogs and livestock.
Really? You can’t think of a reason those not prone to violence might avoid confronting those prone to violence?
Stonyground-
There are violent people in your town, why aren’t you dealing with them?
Q. E. D.
Much easier to cry lack of power and fear, become a victim yourself of anti-immigrant sentiment, and quietly reap the benefits of the increased social power of your group that fear of your violent countrymen fosters. Sort of a win-win situation for the less violent.
I would view them fighting back against their violent co-immigrants as a sign of good faith in their assimilation promises. Haven’t seen much yet. It’s almost as if they’ve hired them to do their dirty work while keeping their own hands clean.
(Any excuse to quote from one of my poems is instantly taken. 🙂 )
As regards Stonyground (September 22, 2021 at 7:15 pm)
and followup comments from various people, may I remind you of
There is ‘not violent’ in the sense of opposing it morally, doing what you can when fate presents you with the opportunity to oppose it practically, etc., and then there is ‘not violent’ in the sense of leaving the actual violence to others. As bobby b (September 23, 2021 at 5:54 pm) points out, these alternatives correlate with those of assimilating to the host versus obliging the host to assimilate to the immigrants.
It is only fair to add that a thoroughly woke state and police force do not just disempower the natives. A Swede might be much more afraid than an immigrant of being victimised by the police if he dared to defend himself against an immigrant gang, but an immigrant might be even more afraid than a Swede that testifying against a member of an immigrant gang powerful in his neighbourhood would see sweet fresh air of police protection against their retaliation. Any would-be immigrant influencers of their community’s tone are also very obviously deprived of appeals to enlightened self-interest (“this will turn the Swedes against us”, “they will penalise us”, “we could be expelled back whence we came”) – in both short and medium term, any such arguments can be (have been) seen to be simply wrong.
TomJ:
I’d think that it’s not as simple as that.
An organized minority will always prevail over a disorganized majority* — but if the majority gets organized under community leaders, then they can enforce the peace even when the majority and its leaders do not get a kick out of violence.
* IIRC this insight comes from Gaetano Mosca.
Of course, all of this requires that the community feels the need to “prove” themselves to the guest country. If the media constantly portrays the community as victims, then they ain’t gonna bother.
Getting back to the article featured in the OP:
The author (interestingly, not a native Swede, judging by his name and looks) seems to suggest that Sweden was a pioneer in its backlash against multiculturalism.
I should think instead that the backlash started in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Denmark, early in this century; and really got going with the murder of Pim Fortuyn in the Netherlands — not by an Islamist, please note.
PS: Australia also deserves a mention.