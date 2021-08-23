“President Biden’s tax plans might soon make Europe look like a capitalist heaven by comparison. He wants to raise the long-term capital-gains tax from just below 24% to above 43%. Switzerland has no such tax. In Britain, inventor of the welfare state, it is 20% and in Germany 26%. On income tax, the U.S. may soon top the scale. Mr. Biden wants a top marginal income-tax rate of just below 40%. Add state and local income taxes, like California’s 13.3% for top earners, and wealthy U.S. taxpayers could pay more than their European counterparts.”
– Josef Joffe, Wall Street Journal ($)
I have been covering this news story about the tax proposals in my regular day job in the banking and wealth management/media sector. Joe Biden, who has been having such a shit-show lately over Afghanistan, is equally terrible over tax and the economy, and also a bit two-faced. This is a man who, let it not be forgotten, was a senator for Delaware for many years. Delaware is a bit like a mini-“Switzerland”, one of those states that is favoured by corporations and creators of trusts (South Dakota, New Hampshire, Nevada and Alaska are similar).
The US is going to have to familiarise itself with the “Laffer Curve” all over again.
A good indicator of behavioural responses to excessive taxation are movements of high wealth individuals from high taxing US states (CA, MA, NY, NJ, etc.) to those states without state income tax (like FL). For example the 2016 move of billionaire David Tepper from New Jersey to Florida (nominally “retiring”, but in reality giving himself a tax break from New Jersey state income tax).
A more significant form of behavioural response to high taxation (which the high tax campaigner Richard Murphy aka “The Sage of Ely” categorically states “never happens”) is US expatriations, whereby US citizens and Green Card holders give up their citizenship and/or residency after paying significant penalties in expatriation “exit taxes” to escape the tax burdens arising from US citizenship and residence. Probably the most well known of these of recent years was Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin who renounced his US citizenship in 2012 and moved to Singapore.
While not all expatriations are as well known as Mr. Saverin the number of expatriations has been rising steadily to such an extent that those wishing to expatriate are struggling to book appointments at foreign embassies to do so. Given that Sleepy Joe Biden seems to be giving Jimmy Carter a run for his money in terms of eye watering tax rates and the dead hand of the state, expect to see much more of this in the future, despite US efforts to keep a lid on the problem of expatriations.
Latest US expatriation numbers are distorted by COVID-19 since those wishing to renounce their US citizenship and/or Green Card must do so formally before a US official at a foreign US embassy along with details of their non-US citizenship, since the US is signatory to the 1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness and cannot allow a US Citizen to become deliberately or accidentally stateless. This has been a bit tricky given the effective closure of many borders and reduced access and staff at US embassies.
There is no published data on how big the backlog of expatriations is, since only formally completed expatriations are recorded although anecdotal evidence is that there is a substantial backlog of people wishing to expatriate as soon as they are able to do so.
My wife was born in USA, wanted to give it up (not *just* for tax reasons, also because non-US financial institutions treated her like a leper when they discovered she had a US passport). They make it so difficult and demand ongoing returns for several years, she just said “fuck you” & cut her US passport in half and mailed it to embassy after marrying your truly & getting a new nationality. Means she can never go back but she’s ok with that.
John Galt, your comments are very astute. It continues to amaze me how some writers, who should know better, continue to attack the “Lafferite” argument that when tax rates bite hard enough, they prompt changes in behaviour, and cut, rather than raise, revenue.
One of the more sophisticated attacks on the Laffer argument came from Tom Bergin, a Reuters journalist whom I know. He argues (in fairness, with a lot of data) that much of the Laffer argument is bunk. But he overreaches. For instance, when A. Laffer noted that U-Haul rental prices for people leaving California and going to Tennessee were higher than those moving in the opposite direction, Bergin dismissed this argument more or less, stating that there aren’t that many places in TN worth moving to anyway. Bergin also claims that for a lot of middle class professionals and business owners, marginal tax rate changes don’t greatly affect incentives. Really? So presumably, on his argument, 1970s-level taxes on capital gains and income that we had in the UK weren’t really much of a factor behind the UK’s dismal economic performance, and ditto in the US, where marginal rates were also relatively high at the time. But his point of view surely is based on ignorance of how entrepreneurs think: why would a businessman risk his wealth, work long hours and deal with the hassles of payroll and red tape only for the lion’s share of his eventual profits to be taxed away?
It is true that incentive effects cannot necessarily be traced as having a linear direction, but they exist, and it is astonishing that so much of the political Left seems deaf to incentives. Take incentives away, and what you have instead is coercion.
Leaving aside the far left “advisers” around Joseph Biden – the man himself has never been any good.
Anyone who thinks that Joseph Biden was ever really a “moderate” has not looked at his Senate voting record – he is always been an ever bigger government man.
Joseph Biden is a corrupt man (a criminal) – but that is NOT the reason he is a terrible President.
Ironically it is the one SINCERE believe that Joseph Biden has (a belief he shares with Nancy Pelosi and just about every other Democrat (and the pathetic “RINO’s” just beg for mercy – which they will not get) is that an ever bigger government “helps the poor”.
No amount of evidence or logical argument will shake them – as ever bigger government is their CORE belief, it is the only belief they really have.
Even before he became senile, there is nothing that anyone could have said to Mr Joseph Biden (or to any of the others) that would have turned them from their road.
And it is the road to ruination.
Those people who are still buying Dollars and American government securities are fools.
J.P. John Bergin is, in a way, correct. But NOT in the way he thinks he is.
Cutting taxes is not enough – and it certainly does not “pay for itself”. Someone like President George Walker Bush, with their tax cuts and government spending INCREASES, is useless.
CUTTING GOVERNMENT SPENDING is vital – but many economists (going all the way to Adam Smith – at least on his bad days) think that certain forms of government spending have “economic benefits” that counter balance the costs of the taxes and money printing – and they are just WRONG.
Places such as Florida and Tennessee (outside its insane Democrat cities) are places to move to because their GOVERNMENT SPENDING is lower. And they are less union dominated.
Of course Mr Biden supports “The Strike Threat System” (as W.H. Hutt put it) as well – Mr Biden is wrong about everything, all of them are wrong about everything.
Get out of the Dollar, get out of American government securities – the “flight to quality” is mistaken, because this junk is not “quality”.
As for very high rates of tax being self defeating.
This was shown by the Grand Duke Leopold II of Tuscany – back (I believe) in the 1780s. He cut the tax rates and increased revenue – but increasing revenue is not the point. The point is that high tax rates distort the economy – they need to be cut, even if it does NOT mean more revenue (even if it means LESS revenue).
That is one of the reasons that GOVERNMENT-SPENDING-MUST-BE-CUT.
The United States needs a Warren Harding (who dramatically cut government spending as well as taxes) and it has got the opposite – it has got a Joseph Biden.
In the past I have been called infantile and naive for suggesting that taxation is no different from theft. Helping yourself to other people’s stuff is illegal and tends to get you prosecuted and put in jail. There are good reasons for theft to be illegal, property rights are essential in order for society to function. The government is exempt from being prosecuted for stealing your cash and, as a consequence tends to steal as much as it can get away with. I don’t see why this is a surprise.
My argument for taxation being theft follows. There are things in life that I need and that I have to pay for. Some of these things are provided by the private sector, some by the government. On the private side I can decide what I need and what I don’t need, I can decide how much I want to pay. If I agree to part with my money the vendor has a legal obligation to supply what I agreed to pay for. If they fail to do so I can either take legal action or write off the loss and never give them my business again. When it comes to the government side I have no such options, they just help themselves to my money and spend it on whatever they feel like. I want them to spend the money on defending our borders, maintaining the roads, to give just a couple of examples. That they fail to do this and instead spend my money on wind turbines and HS2 is not something that I can do anything about. So until the government restrict their spending to stuff that taxpayers actually say that they want, I stand behind my claim that taxation is theft.