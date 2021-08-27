|
Samizdata quote of the day
The deforestation statistics are startling to anybody who listens only to green activists. In 2018 a team from the University of Maryland concluded: ‘We show that – contrary to the prevailing view that forest area has declined globally – tree cover has increased by 2.24 million km². That’s 7 percent more forest globally than in 1982. New forests have been planted and old ones have regenerated naturally, as the footprint of farming shrinks, thanks to better yields.
– Matt Ridley in the print version of The Spectator, article titled Viral misinformation.
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
A few years ago, I read somewhere that forest cover in the british isles today is greater than it was in the 18th century. The Thames is cleaner than it has been for generations.
The human race is not a plague on planet earth, but the best way of making it so is to take away the high technology industries that allow so many to live in comfort. And which are the only real means for the rest to catch up.
Those who blithely talk (seldom openly of course) about depopulation really ought to educate themselves as to what this will look like if the assumed means is “green”.
It doesn’t take an idiot to do it, but I looked at a map. All this climate change will release a net growth of land from plant killing cold. It will mean more land for food and timber production than before, but somehow we never hear about that.
For those who are Speccie subscribers here’s an archive link to the online version.
It’s well worth reading the whole thing (and IMHO well worth subscribing to the magazine)
When President Trump proposed planting millions of trees – the response was either to ignore what he said, or to respond with ANGER.
Yes actual ANGER – “he is missing the point”.
What point? The point that this is NOT about trees? Indeed NOT about C02 emissions either? When President Trump talked about nuclear power the response was also either to either ignore what he said – or to respond with ANGER. After all Joseph Biden, as Vice President, helped CLOSE DOWN the United States nuclear waste depository.
Remember the policies that are now being pushed by the international establishment started to be pushed BEFORE the Global Warming theory. How can these policies be a “response” to the human C02 emissions theory? For example, Klaus Schwab’s Corporate State “Stakeholder Capitalism” book (one of the central texts of what is now the international Agenda 21 – Agenda 2030 “Sustainable Development”) was published in 1971.
1971 – how can the book have been a “response” to a theory that did not even exist in 1971? Back then the establishment were talking about global cooling not global warming.
As with the lockdowns – the policy has very little (if anything) to do with what is presented as the “justification” for the policy. Covid 19 is not cured with lockdowns (indeed the international establishment was-and-is HOSTILE to the effective Early Treatment of Covid 19) – but lockdowns do have the effect of destroying small business enterprises. Just as the policies of New York, California and other places of de facto allowing small business enterprises to be robbed (de facto, not official, legalisation of theft – by refusing to engage in speedy and severe PUNISHMENT of theft) has the effect of destroying small business enterprises.
The basic policy, everyone (from the cradle to the grave) under the control of a massive government and allied vast corporations, comes first – the justifications for the policy (Global Warming, Covid 19) are presented afterwards.
This does NOT mean that there are not real problems – but what is presented as the “solution” to the problems is actually nothing to do with the problems, and was already policy before the problems.
The Biden/Harris Administration is paying farmers to destroy their crops – destroy-their-crops.
Later, when there is a food shortage, will the education system and the media declare it is proof of “Climate Change”?
K. Harris is also telling people to “buy your Christmas presents now” because there are going to be supply chain difficulties.
There are going to be such difficulties because the international establishment (including the American branch of it) are deliberately creating them. Indeed this goes back many years – to policies deliberately designed to undermine American manufacturing industry. And NO to say that (to tell the truth) does NOT make me “anti free trade”.
Being “pro free trade” does NOT mean supporting government policies designed to undermine domestic industry – or domestic farming.
Create chaos and collapse – then present the total Collectivist (international Collectivist) control of society as the “solution” to the crises that you, yourselves, created.