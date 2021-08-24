|
Samizdata quote of the day
A landmark study that endorsed a simple way to curb cheating is going to be retracted nearly a decade later after a group of scientists found that it relied on faked data.
– Stephanie Lee, writing A big study about honesty turns out to be based on fake data. I admit that I LOL’ed.
Next time someone tells you about The Science™, just because it is from a peer-reviewed & duly published paper does not necessarily make it true.
|
Another fun little example:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31324-6/fulltext
Of course, that Lancet study was used to remove the emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine, which enabled emergency use authorization for the vaccines in USA.
The WHO also used that Lancet study to put out guidance regarding hydroxychloroquine that was latter proven to be incorrect based on dozens of reproducible scientific studies which demonstrate that hydroxychloroquine is a safe effective treatment against COVID 19, when paired with zinc.
However, the WHO’s guidance regarding hydroxychloroquine was used by governments and bureaucracies around the world to recommend guidance against the use of hydroxychloroquine, warn doctors against prescribing it to sick patients who have COVID, smear doctors or scientists who disagreed publicly, restrict the supply of hydroxychloroquine, and even take away doctors’ licenses to practice medicine if they dared to prescribe a certain life-saving, safe, effective treatment to patients sick with COVID 19.
Millions of people died around the world as a consequence of malfeasance and fraud.
Never forget.