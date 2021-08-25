|
Samizdata quote of the day
And this is why so many people — people who are able to easily recognize totalitarianism in cults and foreign countries — cannot perceive the totalitarianism that is taking shape now, right in front of their faces (or, rather, right inside their minds). Nor can they perceive the delusional nature of the official “Covid-19” narrative, no more than those in Nazi Germany were able to perceive how completely delusional their official “master race” narrative was. Such people are neither ignorant nor stupid. They have been successfully initiated into a cult, which is essentially what totalitarianism is, albeit on a societal scale.
– C. J. Hopkins, writing a mere 8 months in, this article has aged very well.
|
Reminds me of this video released two weeks ago on mass psychoses…
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=09maaUaRT4M&feature=emb_title
Very interesting video, toryboy.
Between it and Jordan Peterson, i am beginning (barely) to think that there is more to Jung than meets the eye.
But i still think that the “covidian cult” is way down the list of ‘psychic epidemics’ rampaging today. Even if we look only at the period after the Italian and British lockdowns, there has been much stronger evidence of mass insanity:
* the notion that Joe Biden is fit to be POTUS;
* BLM;
* the notion that the last US election was “free and fair” (as the insane British PM put it);
* the notion that the January 6th incident was a threat to democracy, and certainly not a false-flag operation.
(Some more evidence might come to mind later.)
Of course, i am biased because i see no clear evidence of the covidian cult in OUR government. (Or rather, governments, because we had a change in the middle of last year.)
Perhaps it is because most people associate totalitarianism with bad INTENTIONS.
The intentions of someone can be good – and a total state (totalitarianism) are still just as bad.
The intentions really do not matter. So the whole “New Liberal” obsession (which one can see in the reply that Keynes made to F.A. Hayek’s “The Road to Serfdom”) that the unlimited power of the state must be in the hands of good people who “feel rightly” is irrelevant.
This is why it is annoying when people argue over who should have the unlimited power of the state (a Thomas Hobbes view of state power as unlimited) – the basic PRINCIPLE is wrong.
The power of the state must NOT be unlimited – regardless of the form of government (including democracy) and regardless of whether the ruler or rulers are nice.
No one must have this sort of power – not because it “corrupts” them (although it will), but because control over the lives of human beings “from the cradle to the grave” is wrong-in-its-self.
Morally wrong, and economically (socially) destructive.
A good example of a challenge to totalitarian thinking can be found in Sweden (of all places – I would never have guessed Sweden).
The government of Sweden quietly approached lawyers to see if it has the Constitutional power (under the Constitution of Sweden) to close down business enterprises in response to Covid 19.
Most certainly you do have such powers, the lawyers replied, you can close any business enterprise – if you prove that this business enterprise is spreading a dangerous disease.
No – we mean close down all business enterprises without evidence they are spreading a dangerous disease, not an individual business with evidence, all businesses (or most of them) without evidence.
That is crazy – no you do not have the Constitutional power to do that.
That is the correct answer.
Totalitarian control of society is crazy – and chanting “Covid 19” (or “Climate Emergency” or whatever) does not make it not crazy.
Prove your case against a particular individual or a particular enterprise. No general Edicts.
I like this quote that appears at the top of Paul Homewood’s Not a Lot of People Know That climate change sceptic blog.
“We do not believe any group of men adequate enough or wise enough to operate without scrutiny or without criticism. We know that the only way to avoid error is to detect it, that the only way to detect it is to be free to inquire. We know that in secrecy error undetected will flourish and subvert”. – J Robert Oppenheimer.