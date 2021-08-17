|
Samizdata quote of the day
The Taliban is getting its message out on social media, too, giving live updates on its seizure of power. A man claiming to be an official representative has had an active account on Twitter since 2017 and has over 280,000 followers. He has had a lot to tweet about in recent days.
This might seem unusual, considering how censorious Twitter usually is. It has punished people for stepping out of line on numerous issues from transgenderism to Covid-19. Most infamously, it banned the sitting US president, Donald Trump, earlier this year. Even more extraordinarily, the ban largely related to Trump’s behaviour off the platform. Many months on, as the Taliban tweets freely about its progress, Trump is still banned.
– Paddy Hannam
“Death to America” is Twitter’s corporate slogan.
MY point was that no one is surprised by this sort of thing. Of course our Masters want to silence their enemies and allow their allies to speak.
When the Taliban resume defenestrating people who are of the “other” 57 genders, and enslaving those of the “female” gender, will Twitter (a) ban them ’cause of the LBGTQIWXYZ-ophobia (and sexism), or (b) not ban them ’cause they don’t want to be Islamophobic?
And what process will they use to decide? Will they poll their BIPOC staff and count votes by oppression-priority? Can’t wait to see how it all turns out …