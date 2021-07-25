Nothing progressive is ever falsifiable.
Samizdata quote of the day
Nothing progressive is ever falsifiable.
– Bobby B
July 25th, 2021 |
6 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
I know what bobby is getting at – that progressive propositions are so mushy that there’s nothing to aim at. And there is an element of truth in that.
But lots of progressive propositions are not falsifiable in a completely different sense. They ARE sufficiently precise to be fired upon…..but by the time you’ve got your rifle out, the proposition has been memory holed. “We never said that !” It used to be claimed that the internet is forever, but that’s not so with Zuckerberg and pals doing their Winston Smith stuff.
Many progressive things are not falsifiable, because it turns out that progressives never said them. Honest.
To take the ‘progressive’ point of view after centuries of market led betterment of mankind indicates a tenuous grasp on reality.
Had a conversation related to global warming the other day.
Him: Global warming blah blah blah . . .
Me: But the recent data shows no warming . . .
Him: Only because our efforts are paying off, but we need more . . .
The ultimate unfalsifiability: when one demands why masks and lockdowns are still employed despite infection waves continuing straight through them, the answer is always, “But it would have been so much worse if we hadn’t!”
But I think there is a reason for that @Bobby, namely that nearly everything they say that is falsifiable proves eventually to be falsfied.
I remember PdH posted a link to some page that had hundreds of predictions about climate change with the date they are supposed to be evaluated, and all the ones whose date has passed were falsified. Maybe they’ll get a few right in the future.
One could easily make a similar, if chronologically shorter, list of Covid predictions, or really any policy.
So the left does make falsifiable predictions, but they tend to avoid it because doing so has often proven so disastrously embarrassing. Thank god for the press to clean up the mess.
Fraser Orr, perhaps a longer quote is better than the shorter one – “Nothing progressive is ever falsifiable to a progressive.”