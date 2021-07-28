Less economy of truth, please: ‘Maths is Racist’ – no, not even this

Teacher training in Louisville, Kentucky is succumbing to the woke bandwagon of “maths is racist”. I’ve already said what I wanted to say about “maths is racist” – but I noticed a remark of a rightly-disgusted observer of this latest example. Trying to imagine how any maths lesson could be racist (since “no matter your color, religion, sex, or anything else, 2+2 will always equal 4”), she said she “would call math racist” only if the questions were like:
“Two Blacks and two Jews are walking through the street. They meet a gang of three Hitler Youth and three KKK members. If the Blacks and Jews are armed with six sticks weighing three ounces each, and the Hitler Youth and KKK are armed with six bats weighing eight ounces each, how long will it take the Hitler Youth and the KKK members to drive the Blacks and Jews out of town?”
I read that – and instantly remembered an incident from Christabel Bielenberg’s autobiography ‘The Past is Myself’. Some months into Hitler’s first year in power, she and husband Peter were dining out. At another table, three Jews were quietly finishing their meal. Six SA men strolled into the establishment. One of them spotted the Jews and loudly alerted his fellows.
“Beside me, Peter stood up. Shades of my Irish father! I know when there’s going to be a fight. I stood up too, but I was thinking: six burly-looking SA men, three not very athletic-looking Jews, Peter and me – and my state of mind would not have won the Victoria cross.”
(Nor my state of mind if I’d been there, I daresay, and I’ve faced up to worse odds than that in my time.)
Despite what Christabel had learnt from her father, there was not a fight. The sudden upstanding protest of a very nordic-looking couple gave the stormtroopers pause, the Jews were eager to leave and swiftly did so, and it all calmed down. As she sat down again, Christabel took in the body language of all the other German diners. Their poses said, as loudly as an open declaration, that, though many of them might not have positively welcomed their dining experience being enhanced with a floor-show of SA Jew-baiting – might indeed have disliked the prospect, her computation of
6 stormtroopers > 3 unathletic Jews + Peter + her
would not have been altered by the addition of any of them to that equation’s right-hand side.
It was then that I realised that something really nasty had come to town.
When the racism that calls itself anti-racism comes to your town, and you have to decide whether to stand up for Secoriea or kneel to her murderers, then you too (unless your state of mind is one that will win the Victoria cross – and maybe even if it is) will make these mental calculations – and they will be no more racist than any other kind of maths. Both racism and resisting it lie in actions, not calculations.
(The above quotes from ‘The Past is Myself’ are from memory, as I do not have the book in front of me while writing this. It is well worth reading.)
Yes Niall.
The “Anti Nazis” follow relativism just as the Nazis did. They deny objective truth (hence they lie without shame) and they deny any rights of the individual against the collective.
President Poincare (a philosopher) noted the philosophical trends before there was any National Socialist German Workers Party.
In 1914 the German Declaration of War upon France was deliberately absurd (it even pretended that the French were bombing Bavaria) – why make the document absurd, when it could have been made more plausible?
The document was deliberately absurd because the German elite were making a point – and not a point against France. It was a point against the idea that there were such things as universal and objective principles.
All the document lacked was 1+1=5 at the start.
Classical Marxism is factually wrong – it is based on a series of claims about history and economics that are FALSE.
When this is shown a Marxist has two ways out – they can abandon Marxism (cease to be a Marxist) or they can abandon the idea that there is such a thing as reason and objective truth.
The Frankfurt School, from which BLM comes, have taken the second option.
Frankfurt School “Woke” Marxism is not compatible with civilisation – it will, if it wins, destroy civilisation.
And no wonderful new Marxist civilisation will take the place of the destroyed “capitalist” civilisation – all there will be is ashes and dried blood.
Notice the other things the School District is pushing.
A “Queer History of the United States” and a “Disabled History of the United States”.
This is nothing really to do with black people, or with homosexuals, or the disabled.
This is about DEATH TO THE WEST – destroy civilisation by destroying education.
It really is that brutally simple – and it is working.
Paul, I don’t think you are quite right about the German declaration of war’s lies being to make that point.
The German elite did indeed hold that believing you could win it was all the justification needed for starting a war, and had published books (Bernhardi’s, for example) saying so explicitly. BUT, when war came, they wanted all the advantages they could get, so aimed to make it easier for the willing German soldier to swallow the idea that the vile enemy were responsible for the war “with no more dishonesty than comes naturally to a human” (C.S.Lewis).
– The diary of one German soldier records his reading a newspaper story of 30 German officers in Aachen hospitals with their eyes put out by ferocious Belgian irregulars: “I thought, ‘Our people are not at all prepared for war’, as I read this”, the soldier wrote, to which a historian later retorted, “The German press were obviously only too well prepared.”
– German after German regaled an American attache with stories of how the son of a Belgian burgomeister (sometimes it was the daughter of a Belgian burgomeister) had assassinated yet another German commander, until “it seemed to him the Belgians must have bred a special race of Burgomeisters’ children, like the assassins of Syria” (he later wrote sarcastically – the attache did not of course fall for these tales).
Similarly, the lies in the German declaration of war on France were not put in to impress the French, who knew these incidents had not happened, but to make life easy for any German soldier whose principles – or whose fears – needed a bit of help to persuade him that invading Belgium and France was all right and proper and necessary.
Summary: rather than ‘making a point’, the absurdities’ purpose was to obscure the point during the crucial period of signing the whole nation up to war. They didn’t obscure it much – those who really wanted to make a true assessment were surely able to do so – but many were willingly duped.
All this is a bit OT – but the point about the aggressor’s accomplices sometimes semi-consciously wanting a propaganda diet that lets them defer facing up to what they are doing has its modern relevance.
Surely the only way that maths can be racist is if some races are too unintelligent to learn maths. If that is the case then saying that maths is racist is itself racist.
There is a third way out. The Marxist can kill you.
Ellen (July 28, 2021 at 3:35 pm), while your point is extremely relevant, I see the socialist will to kill as implicit in the denial of objective truth. How else, in the absence of that common ground, could disagreements be settled within the ruling socialist group, let alone between it and its subjects, except by violence or the threat of it? Being alive versus being dead remains an objective matter of fact even to socialists.
Of course, as we discussed in a prior thread in the context of Mussolini’s evolution from Marxism through Socialist Syndicalism to Fascism, a marxist’s decision to untether their faith from a belief in its objective truth can, over time, let them evolve so far that they abandon it for a ‘better myth’. But so long as Critical Theory delivers for its devotees in terms of seizing control of institutions, getting book contracts and the like, its followers will continue to follow it as the route to the intellectual revolutionaries’ true faith – that they should be in charge.
Niall,
Do you think violence is now inevitable?
Is maths also transphobic? I invite you to consider this genuine maths question from an educational organisation called ‘Just Like Us.’ (It is apparently intended for use with the 5-7 years age group. If anyone wonders why their kids are growing up like the Parsons brats in ‘1984’, this may be a clue).
You will notice that the question is incomplete, because it doesn’t explain how many bottles of water are needed per runner, nor if all the runners want or will accept the water. There is clearly a presumption that 1 runner = 1 bottle. On what is this presumption based?
Now, isn’t it rather odd that a question that goes to great (some might say ‘excessive’) lengths to establish ‘diversity’ on the part of the donor nevertheless treats the 25 runners as a homogeneous, undifferentiated mass, which is uniformly and identically thirsty?
This is about U.S. events, we have MATH, which IS.
You have mathS, which ARE.
Perhaps the school paymaster can get firmly on board with “2+2 does not necessarily make 4”.
For example, calculating a woke teachers pay. 40 hours a week multiplied by $40 an hour means that the pay cheque should be $32.73c.
How can anyone object to that after preaching that “maffs iz racis”?
If they only have one water station for a 26.2 mile running event they need to do a calculation for how many ambulances they are going to need.
Zerren Yeoville (July 28, 2021 at 8:58 pm),
But, but … its “curricular violence” for Harley to perpetrate “white … focus on getting the right answer”. Surely the only possible approach is to advise buying some random number of bottles – if, that is, the vile bigot who wrote the question should be answered at all: since ‘asking students to “show their work” is white supremacy’, surely it’s pretty questionable even to ask them to show their answer.
Speaking more seriously, I was struck by the incredible irrelevance of the virtue signalling bit in brackets to the question – they hadn’t even tried to integrate the two at all. One could almost say it did “curricular violence” to the question’s coherence.