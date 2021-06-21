The spokesman continued, ‘If everyone could keep an eye out for new variants and send any new ones to the Ministry for Scaremongering, Whitehall, that would be very helpful. We still hope to completely unlock the country by 2050.’
Breaking News: New Covid variant found down the back of PM’s sofa
It’s been a long time, but I looked at the picture of that sofa in the article and I’m pretty sure that was the same sofa inside which they found all of those late votes for Senator Al Franken back in 2009.
I wonder if it’s an Ikea.
I have no doubt Professor Ferguson can produce a computer model showing the potential consequences, “up to” 500,000 deaths being the go-to figure, of such a sofa-bound variant being found.
Faced with such evidence what can a prudent PM do other than extend the original 3 week lockdown* just a bit longer to save the nhs again.
* now 62 weeks and counting.
Yes, and saving the NHS has resulted in fewer patients being treated.
Which, I think is an indication of how bad things really are in the real economy. The desire to extend the lockdown, is really an attempt to cover up the rampant destruction the pseudo professors and Politicians have wrought.
I notice few peoply talking about July 19. Once bitten, twice shy?