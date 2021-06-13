|
Samizdata quote of the day
“Build back better” means build back what government action over the last year and a half has destroyed, but with more state control this time, and with civil society ever more regulated. In the blink of an eye, we finished the transition from a common-law-rights based society to a state-permission based society. The last thing we need is the people responsible for this calamity deciding what “improving how the world responds to pandemics” means, because it means making this farce permanent, just changing the excuse each time.
– Perry de Havilland ranting about the G7 absurdities.
It has been repeatedly pointed out that “Build Back Better” is a slogan of the World Economic Forum (Klaus Schwab’s outfit) and other unelected international bodies – and, as such, it is not really appropriate for independent nations to pass this slogan off as their own.
The British government may, therefore, move to the line “Build Back Stronger” rather than “Build Back Better” – but it remains to be seen if a different slogan indicates a different policy.
It should be stressed that the “Build Back Better” (“Reset”) policy of Klaus Schwab and his international associates is NOT Marxism. Its vision of a vast government allied to “pet” Credit Bubble banks and Corporations (and all in the name of “science”) is much closer to the ideas of the French Collectivist Saint-Simon some two centuries ago.
However, some Marxists (such as the Communist Party of Great Britain Professor who is a member of “SAGE” – a group that advises the British government, similar to that of “N.I.C.E” thought up by the late C.S. Lewis in his “That Hideous Strength”) are more than happy to push the agenda of “Technocracy” (the agenda of Saint-Simon and Klaus Schwab – and so on) of international bodies.
Some people may find it odd that the G7 governments are being “advised” by a mixture of Marxists and Saint-Simonists (“Technocracy” supporters – in the latter case), but anyone who says this might be a bad thing is clearly a “supporter of Donald Trump” (soon to be renamed either “Voldemort” or “Emmanuel Goldstein”) and the international government and Corporate order is dedicated to silencing such people.
International rule by the Corporate and Government bureaucracy (really Technocracy) is a “Breath of Fresh Air” according to the media.
I wonder if the people who created “SAGE” had read “That Hideous Strength” by C.S. Lewis – and modelled “SAGE” on “NICE”? I do not know.
‘SAGE’ should be recast with a wider purpose as the ‘Special Action Group for Emergencies’ or in German ‘SonderEinsatzGruppe für Notfallen’, it would sound so reassuring to the concerned citizenry.
Those who are pushing the lockdown measures seem to me to be the behavioural ‘scientists’ in the self described independent SPI-B gang.
Where’s Merlin when you need him?
Yes, spot on! The Blairite agenda marches on. I doubt that it can be reversed.
Sorry this is off topic, but I have a hypothetical question. Will the Powers that Be prevail if it becomes widely known that the Covid response was bungled and it is eventually exposed as the cluster f*** of all time? I don’t know if you aware of the kind of claims, we are seeing in the US, on the origins of covid, the response to covid, the suppression of alternative therapies, and the issues surrounding the mRNA vaccines. Not surprisingly, these claims are decried as conspiracy theories and that may be true, until it isn’t. If the mRNA vaccine is connected to serious short and long term side effects, and the vaccine pans out as a failed, high risk experiment, will they be able to hide it? What if the efficacy of Ivermectin et al. is established and becomes public knowedge.
My question is what happens when the shit hits the fan and people realize that they have been deceived and that their future health and that of any of their vaccinated children has been potentially compromised.?
And, what will happen if the public realizes there would not have been a catastrophe but for the bat coronavirus research in Wuhan, with the deep state’s cooperation and complicity . Personally, I am skeptical that the funding was significant or crucial, but there was certainly collegial cooperation and sharing of information, followed by an effort to run cover for the Chinese at all costs.
With regards to the suppression of alternative therapies who will be held accountable for the excess deaths and suffering?
If there is a scandal will it torpedo the power of the unaccountable bureaucrat? Will it bring the whole stinking, revolving door Gov-Media/Academia-Tech complex down? Will the malfeasance be allowed to stand?
If the solids do hit the fan the go-to analysis will be that the vaccine was developed on Trumps watch and any negative consequences are entirely his fault for recklessly pushing it through at warp speed.
As a child I thought up the “Confederated Agency for Governmental Emergencies” CAGE – with I.D. cards with a crude drawing of a tortured prisoner in the last stage before death, laying down but still gipping the bars of a cage. Perhaps this organisation already exists – in America it does, they call it the “FBI” – it tracked down people for “trespassing” (even though they were waved in) and waving flags. Many of the victims of the FBI have been beaten and abused in prison – over a period of months (the mainstream media does not care – and neither do most of the judges). The election was blatently rigged – everyone knows it was rigged (for example that the mass mail-in ballots were UNLAWFUL in several key States), and no one can do anything about it.
In the United Kingdom it is not necessary to do such things – because all major political parties follow the policy agenda (there are differences – but certain basic points are followed). No need for rigged elections – and no need for people protesting against the election rigging to be taken away and beaten and abused over months.
Exasperated.
Many medical doctors and medical academics have been been pointing out that there is Early Treatment for over a year. What makes you think that most people will ever know that? It is not as if any of the G7 leaders are going to tell the public is it?
“But President Trump will…” – he will not do anything because Donald John Trump is not President any more. And if any other political leader stepped out of line he would not be a political leader for very long either. The G7 types may not be great minds – but they are not stupid, they know this. If they want to keep the perks of office – they must follow certain lines of policy (that is just the way things are). After all they can “tweak” policy to make it less harmful for some people – so they can live with themselves by saying that to themselves (and it is actually TRUE – one can make a moral argument for going along with all of it, on the grounds of “I can make it a bit less bad”).
Every day I come upon people (who work for the government or the corporations – there is no real difference) chanting TINET – the doctrine of Tinet, there-is-no-early-treatment.
I no longer argue with such people (it is pointless) – I “block” them on Twitter or Facebook and move on. One can not reason with them – try reasoning with a brick wall, you will have the same chance of success.
Today I made the mistake of turning on Sky News (I was tired – and all my strimmers had failed, so the garden was not going to get done), there were young children coming out with far left propaganda.
They were not being interviewed – they were presenting the television programme (I swear this is true) – and they were coming out with all the standard tropes of Frankfurt School agitprop.
People who booed “taking a knee” were racists the young children stated, they also repeated the other standard tropes of Frankfurt School propaganda.
The young children were very professional – there is no need to bring back the adult presenters. They have have been taught well in school.
“But Paul what can we do…..”
I do not know. I just do not know.
Just in case anyone thinks I do not know what has happened.
Yes I know that vast numbers of people have died and that the great majority of them could have saved by Early Treatment. I also know that the “lockdowns” did not “save lives” and have caused terrible harm that will led to utter disaster.
“But then how can the G7 leaders lark about – have fun and all the rest of it”.
Please let me try and explain. As I have said before, an academic (now retired) once told me “history has no reverse gear” and one should “enjoy life”.
That is what the men and women who went to the G7 conferences believe – that history “has no reverse gear” (that certain policies will be followed – certain things will happen, with or without them) and that they should “enjoy life” – hence their activities in Cornwall.
They have certain beliefs and they are acting on these beliefs – is that not what one is supposed to do?
Bismarck summed up the attitude – the idea that a statesman is like a man on a raft on a fast flowing river. He can steer the raft a bit – but the river is only going one way, and so is the raft and the man on the raft. He can not go against the stream – “history has no reverse gear” as I was told.
And the vast number of people who died? And the vast suffering there will be when the Credit Bubble international economy collapses?
Well that is very sad. I am sure that all the people at the meeting would sincerely agree that it is very sad – but they also sincerely believe that there is nothing they can do about these things. And that if they “went against the narrative” (tried to go against the flow of the fast flowing river) they would not stay leaders very long.
Of course the river is going to go over a cliff – a savage “falls”. But there we go.