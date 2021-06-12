Because serious is overrated…

We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

After listening to Boris bloviating, I am totally with cats on this. Sweet meteor of death, Cornwall… Cornwall…

June 12th, 2021 |

  • Bogdan the Aussie
    June 12, 2021 at 9:29 pm

    Hi friends, please, go to the website of the best strategic analyst Jeff Nyquist and read his latest take on the REAL danger facing America and the rest of the so called “free world”. This is MUST BE READ stuff. This will freeze your blood and raise your hair. I read Nyquist for many years and he is almost always right with his predictions. He is, unfortunately, one of the most appreciated.

    Greetings from EUNUCHALIA.

    https://jrnyquist.blog/2021/06/12/invasion-america/

  • Ellen
    June 12, 2021 at 9:38 pm

    Most cats are disinterested in spreading anything. They just scatter it wherever they go. How often have you stepped on an unexpected cat toy, or worse? “Spreading” implies a more even distribution.

  • Ferox
    June 13, 2021 at 3:16 am

    Regardless of how you think your cat feels about you, if you were his size and he was yours … you would quickly be a snack.

