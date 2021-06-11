|
Readers’ poll: what on earth did Boris mean?
Sky News on Twitter: “Boris Johnson has suggested the world’s leading nations should support a more ‘gender-neutral and feminine’ way of post-COVID economic recovery.”
“Gender neutral and feminine”? Click on the words below* that in your opinion best match what was going through Boris’s tousled head as he said these words.
(a) Pay up, Matt, I did it.
(b) Hey, if Joe can get away with “Those RFA pilots”, I can get away with this.
(c) You’re looking awfully pretty today, Carrie.
(d) You’re looking awfully pretty today, Ursula.
*Nothing will happen when you click. But you will feel better for having expressed yourself.
|
I’ll guess he meant “gender neutral and gentle”, but he’s still too hidebound and traditional to realize that “feminine” is no longer a synonym for “gentle.”
(In fact, I’m not sure that “feminine” even continues to have any meaning anymore.)
Boris Johnson is a liar and a bullshitter. Who cares what he said? If it’s not an outright lie, it’s bullshit. He’s 56 and it’s what he’s always done. He won’t change now.
Is it just me or is Boris having to work hard not to smile broadly just after he says it?
The entire UK establishment needs to be burned to the ground and the ashes pissed on. We are governed by morons & clowns regardless of party.
Boris Johnson is a liar and a bullshitter.
If that were the limit of his sins, we would be blessed indeed.
Watching it (again, to check – bother you for raising this, Natalie 🙂 ; I do not usually feel the need to hear politicians words once, let alone twice), I realise Sky’s summary is a bit deceptive (but maybe in a slovenly rather than intended way).
If I hear aright, there is no ‘and’ between ‘gender-neutral’ and ‘feminine’. I think the ‘feminine’ is a correction to the ‘gender-neutral’, not a complement. I suspect he is deep-down bored (he’s not the only one in the room who is bored, though perhaps each of the others looked interested when they themselves were speaking) and is winging it, stringing the words together (or it might be, wishing to give that impression) and pleased when he gets the term he likes.
If this pathetic excuse for a Prime Minister was an actual conservative, he would be stridently standing against this bullshit, not pretending these toxic ideas were no big deal. This worthless fucker is not riffing Winston Churchill, he is channelling Neville Chamberlain.
I can not think of anything to say.
Who are you and what have you done with Paul Marks? 😂
Classic case of failure to engage brain before starting mouth.
This is, perhaps, the first case in British history when someone fucked his own brain to death…
I nominate Bulldog Drummond for SQOTD!
Meaningless bafflegab.
I’m also in complete agreement with Bulldog Drummond and GregWA.
Three questions:
Who are Matt, Carrie, and Ursula?
— As a side note: Once again, Boris confirms me in my belief in the brain-damaging effects of the modern Western diet.
I think that what it means is that he thinks that he and the other 6 G7 travellers are now united by circumstance, handcuffed together and shackled to the out of control chariot in which they travel. The words must continue to be said, however mad they become, because in the immortal words of Mrs T, “There is no alternative.”
None of them, of course, remembers the rampant inflation of the Seventies – that’s a proper generation ago, not an SNP generation. The economic destruction they have wrought this last year will be as nothing as they use their new powers to further forbid wealth-creating economic activity in the name of a gaia-worshiping bout of suicidal “carbon” taxes and regs. More old and poor people will die in (especially) Northern Europe and the northern US but that, it seems, doesn’t matter.
It will end in tears and violence.
“This worthless fucker is not riffing Winston Churchill, he is channelling Neville Chamberlain.”
I think you are unfair to Neville, even he had a limit to BS.
I see Boris more as Michael Palin’s Pontius Pilate. I expect any day to see him on the view screens in a toga with his nose in the air.
“Centuwian, that man without a mask, throw him to the ground and treat him woughly. Now listen, peasants. You will stay in your homes until your lives are iwwevocably destwoyed. Because Wome wishes it. That is all. Cawwy on, centuwian.”
BTW, I think what Boris is trying to say is “less masculine”. Good luck with that when the Visigoths turn up.
Boris meant exactly the same thing that people mean when they look at a group comprised entirely of black people and label that group as “diverse”.
Well Bulldog Drummond – during my sleep (such as it was) the name “P.E. Moore” came into my mind.
P.E. Moore was the mentor of T.S. Eliot (although they disagreed on some matters) and he came to visit the United Kingdom in the 1930s to visit Mr Eliot.
At first P.E. Moore was charmed by the United Kingdom, especially England, its politics were so much more peaceful than at home – where the Liberty League (and other pro liberty people) and the Collectivist New Dealers were locked in bitter conflict. Britain was so much more “civilised”.
But then P.E. Moore came to the conclusion that this “peace” in politics was because British “Conservatives” went along with the ever bigger and more controlling government “Social Reform” agenda of the left – that, like “Country Club Republicans” in America (what are now called “RINOs”), they either believed in “Social Reform” (creeping totalitarianism) themselves, or did not really believe in it – but did not think they could stop it, and were concerned with protecting their own comfortable lives and those of their family and friends. And they could only protect themselves and their family and friends – by being-in-office.
There is nothing wrong with protecting your comfortable life or the comfortable lives of your family and friends – but, P.E. Moore believed, going along with endlessly bigger and more controlling government would eventually hurt everyone, even the “clever” politicians themselves.
It must be stressed that these were the opinions of P.E. Moore in the 1930s – and he made no distinction between Churchill and Chamberlain – as they both went along with all the “Social Reform” doctrines of the left. Indeed if one reads the biographies of Winston Churchill written by Gilbert and Andrew Roberts it is clear that Winston Churchill went along with the “Social Reform” agenda of the Collectivists just as Chamberlain did.
The once famous (but now almost totally forgotten) Liberal writer and politician John Morley, argued that the last Prime Minister who really wanted to reduce the size and scope of government was Gladstone. And it must be stressed that John Morley (the biographer of Gladstone) argued that Gladstone, in the end, FAILED – that he was out played by the “New Liberals” who wanted an ever larger and more interventionist government.
John Morley had been a “Social Reformer” himself – but had come to the conclusion that these policies caused harm to the very people they were intended to help. Winston Churchill remarked on this – how it was John Morley who had first interested him (Churchill) in the Liberal Party, but had then “after long study” turned against the Social Reform (i.e. ever bigger government) policies of the age. Winston Churchill did, in no way, refute the “long study” of John Morley – but he held (or at least sometimes implied) that it was vain to go against the “spirit of the age” (as Hegel put it). Such policies were inevitable (whether they did good or harm) and if one wished to be in office – one must go along with them. Someone might say that if one is in office one can “tweak” policies to make them less harmful – if one is not in office one can do nothing.
If P.E. Moore was alive he might say that Mr Alexander Johnson holds a similar position – and Prime Minister Johnson (himself an author of a book on Winston Churchill) would not be insulted by the comparison. Indeed he would be pleased by it.
Whether it is supporting the 1906 Trade Union Act (which was even more extreme than the 1875 Act of Disraeli – Disraeli being the first “Social Reformer” Prime Minister, and not a Liberal Party man) and then claiming to be surprised by the rise in UNEMPLOYMENT (the inevitable result of the 1906 Act), or saying in the early 1950s that the conflict with unions had been settled “on whose terms?” (asked the Chancellor – who had been left out of the talks), “on their terms old cock!”, we are were we are.
I was once told by a Conservative (Conservative Party) academic that “history has no reverse gear” (I suspect he got that idea from Hegel), and that we should just “enjoy life” as we watched the transformation of the relationship of the state and society over time.
For some of us “enjoying life” in such circumstances is not something that we would choose to do.
I echo lucklucky. Neville Chamberlain does not deserve comparison with the fat fornicator.
Paul. Think of Neville (and the other Chamberlains) as primarily (New) Liberals grafted onto the Conservatives by their Unionism.
I think Boris is just lazy. If he can’t be bothered to prepare for Prime Minister’s Questions, why would he prepare for some press thing. He just wings it, and relies on his undoubted talent for amusing phrases. Also although his manner annoys the c**p out of some people, to others he comes across as non-shouty, non-prim, and even, to some extent, non-insane.
I think he is lazily biding his time, so that he can hop on the “enough with these damn covid regulations” bus, just when he feels the majority are feeling that way. He doesn’t want to hop on too early and alienate the fraidy cats, nor too late and alienate the I say it really is about time crowd.
Most samizdatistas are in the FFS what is this c**p corner. So they dont understand that Boris is sitting on the fence, and he will come off it when he feels it’s the right time. And likewise with the gender nonsense. When the majority has had enough of it, Boris will be there leading the charge.
He’s going with the flow.
My guess is that the truth is a mixture of Lee Moore’s and Niall Kilmartin’s suggestions.
Some people just like to talk. To them the pleasure of holding forth is almost unaffected by whether they believe their own words or not. Boris can kinda-sorta convince himself that he believes in the gender neutral thing while saying it. It’s not utterly devoid of meaning; you could read it as saying “Consider the interests of women equally to those of men”. Then he sees a chance to put it more strongly and appeal to female voters, which he needs to do because IIRC his approval rating is lower among women. So he says it! Yay! He is scarcely going to be criticised for those sentiments by the other G7 leaders. But at the same time words are his bread and butter and he is aware of the absurdity of what he just said. It amuses him. He smiles a little to let those on his own side know that he doesn’t really believe all this stuff. He wins with both sides.
Snorri Godhi
Matt is Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. Carrie is Carrie Johnson née Symonds, formerly Boris Johnson’s unmarried partner who became his third wife two weeks ago. Ursula is Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, a woman who looks astonishingly good for her age.
Theres millions of them and they’re already here in their enclaves, multiplying fruitfully on benefits.