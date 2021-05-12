The logistics chain that is Amazon, or Walmart, or even a Ralph’s, is one of the grand capitalist achievements in history. It used to be, in those heady days before the capitalists inserted themselves into the food supply system, that the working man spent 80% of income on food and rent. Sure, rent is a bit of a problem in certain places still. But food bills have fallen to perhaps 10% of household income.
We can check this too. Back in 1962 or so Mollie Orshansky noted that a poor family was spending about 30% or so of income on food. So, if we take a reasonable diet and triple it – roughly – then we’ve got a reasonable estimation of the poverty line. Sure, it was a back of the fag packet estimation and was meant to be used for a year or two while they all figured out something more sensible. But that is what the Official Poverty Line in the US is today, merely upgraded for inflation. And as general inflation has been significantly higher than food price inflation over those decades that average poor family, on the same inflation adjusted budget, is now spending 12 to 15%, not 30%, of their budget on food.
Supermarkets are the reason why. The people who own supermarkets charge a 1 or 2% margin on their activities. They get 2%, we get a 50% reduction in costs. It’s one of the great bargains of all time.
And this is what Guardian columnists complain about…
A really important fact about these amazing supply chains is that there was no grand plan. No brilliant government agency coordinating everything. No special laws, permits or regulations. They arose organically — one buyer and one supplier organizing their affairs in the manner that best suited them. Spreading like a massive web of one to one transactions, spontaneously arranging the most complex system in human history.
The OP describes this as a great capitalist achievement. But I really don’t agree, as I have said before, I don’t like the word capitalist, it has lots of baggage. No, what made this possible was simply freedom — one buyer and one seller at liberty to make whatever arrangement suited them best. It had very little to do with capital. It had everything to do with people being free to enter into mutually beneficial arrangements.
Capitalism is statistics in action.
Quite right Mr. Orr, careless use of words can lead you far astray. A bad habit.
Freedom to spend one’s own money, freedom to associate with whom one pleases, freedom of movement.
Capitalism kinda, free people using a free market definitely.
I agree that this is more about markets and economic liberty than capitalism. There are, after all, workers’ coops that operate just fine in the sector (Waitrose for example). But the original Guardian piece I was complaining about was directly comparing Bezos’ wealth with the price of food. Emphasising the capitalist part of it was what I specifically wanted to do, even if not quite the capitalism bit.