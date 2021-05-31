|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
The management and communication during the epidemic has been plagued by misleading statistics, the cherry-picking of the worst data, alarmist language, horror-film-style advertising, one-sided media coverage and coercive language and tactics, all of which I wrote about in my new book, A State of Fear.
Bludgeoning people with ‘nudge’ (behavioural psychology), weaponising fear, and tightly controlling the narrative risk undermining the public’s trust in government, public-health messaging and the media. This is the third time I have reported on anti-lockdown protests for spiked, and the third time I have been slack-jawed by the lack of honesty in how the media misrepresents the scale and purpose of these protests. This mistrust can be read clearly in the placards.
– Laura Dodsworth
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
The media don’t care. They have their Narrative and at least half the country believe it. “They wouldn’t put it on the telly unless it was true!” Any counterfactual data is ignored, censored, or mocked as fringe conspiracy theories. Any failure to maintain that Narrative within the media is swiftly punished with loss of employment and personal attacks to destroy that person’s credibility. Any relief will have to come from outside the existing system.
Aren’t they that bunch of self confessed ‘reformed’ Marxists?
As it happens, I quite enjoy some of Brendon O’ Neil’s commentary. But I did listen to one that resulted in my deleting their bookmark, not been back since.
Scratch a ‘reformed’ Marxist, and guess what? There’s a Marxist just under the surface.
Spiked have been consistently excellent over last year when supposed pro-freedom outfits like the IEA chose the wrong side in the greatest threat to liberty since World War II.