|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
I visited the Soviet Union forty years ago and was heartened to find that the Russians I met all assumed the government was lying about everything. I do find it very depressing how many people today seem to believe the western governments.
– Commenter Roué le Jour
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
The Russians also had some good comedy. “Under Capitalism, man exploited man. Under Communism, this is reversed.”
Q. How many comedians would it take to change a light-bulb?
A. None- we deal with light relief, not light-bulbs!
Joke told to me by a former Soviet Aerospace Engineer (worked on the ‘Caspian Sea Monster Project’)…
Soviet Aerospace Engineer: I have applied for a visa to visit the West to attend a technology conference.
Soviet Official: Your application has been denied.
Soviet Aerospace Engineer: Why? Our technology is so far behind the West, I have no secrets they could possibly get from me!
Soviet Official: Yes, we know. That’s the secret.
Odd, is it not, that prior to December 2019 the people who complained loudly that Boris Johnson was a serial liar and dictator in waiting were the first to believe what he said about covid and embraced the subsequent restrictions on our liberties?
Many people find it easy to believe that dealing with a virus crisis must be very difficult and that the government will make mistakes along the way.
There are always people who will believe conspiracy theories, or who constantly criticise the mistakes of others while they are never required to make such difficult decisions themselves.
With all their talk of lies, deliberate deceit, fascist plots and a forthcoming Orwellian nightmare many previously sober commentators seem to have descended to the level of the lefty ‘liberal’ chattering classes who give us that kind of rubbish all the time.