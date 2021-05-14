|
Samizdata quote of the day
“It has become something of a cliche, but it also happens to be true. If you want to do your bit for the planet, forget Tesla and other super-expensive electric vehicles: just carry on driving the same old gas-guzzling banger you’ve always had. As much, if not more, carbon tends to be expended producing a new car as actually driving one.”
– Jeremy Warner, Daily Telegraph (£).
I own an S-Type Jaguar (V6, 3-litre) – one of the last ones to be built – and it drives as smooth as you like, and what makes it all the sweeter is knowing that every time I turn that big black cat’s engine on, a little bit of Greta Thunberg’s cult hopefully dies.
Better yet, let’s go back to riding horses!
Nick, but horses crap on the floor.
The fact that AGW enthusiasts push unhelpful behaviours that let them virtue signal over helpful ones that do not is not, in itself, an addition to the (in any case, already more than adequate) evidence that the science is garbage. However it is evidence that their adoption of AGW belief was not motivated by interest in the science as such.
what makes it all the sweeter is knowing that every time I turn that big black cat’s engine on, a little bit of Greta Thunberg’s cult hopefully dies.
I take it just the one step further. When I see something particularly sanctimonious about climate change on the TV that provokes the inner me to go beyond “Gnaagh, idiots !” to “Oh for God’s SAKE !” I pop outside and start the car – also large and ancient – and leave it running for half an hour.
Pro tip – dont forget about it and leave it running all night, as I have done. Lots of Greta-points obviously, but not good to leave the engine idling that long.
I’m wit you boss, 1998 Lincoln Town Car..
A kind soul archived the page that others may avoid the paywall:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210514054838/https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2021/05/14/electric-cars-onwards-green-transition-will-unleash-monster/
1992 Lexus here. It seems to have had a run of good owners (including myself) and it just hums and quietly runs and, well maybe it likes its gas, but I’m not bothering the iron mines, nor the coal mines, not even the rubber mines.
My previous car was a Saab 9.3. It had done about 98,000 miles when I bought it. It wasn’t worth having it fully serviced regularly, I just had the oil and filter changed every time the MOT came around. It averaged around 45mpg (diesel) but exceeded 50 on long runs. The gearbox died at around 145,000 miles. Current car is a Ssangyong Korando, 67,000 miles so far. It does get serviced regularly and I’m hoping that it will outlive me.
Does anyone know how far electric cars go before the dead battery makes them not worth repairing?
When people think of “figures who are anti science” then tend to think of people such as the new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Edwin Poots – a kindly and decent man, but the world did NOT start in 4000 B.C. and humans DID evolve from other animals (although, as James McCosh pointed out in the 19th century that does NOT contradict Christianity or God endowing human beings with souls). But people such as Mr Poots are not the threat to science – the “I love fu….. science” types are. The people who treat science as religion itself (and a religion that demands human sacrifices).
Greta Thumberg is not a scientist – she is a mentally disturbed child, who is ruthlessly exploited by adults determined to use “science” to impose a terrible tyranny upon humanity.
Imagine an honest debate between, for example, Tony Heller (realclimatescience.com) and James Hanson (who started the Global Warming movement in 1988) – Tony Heller would have challenged James Hanson about the latter’s endlessly false predictions since 1988 and the misrepresentation of historical data by NASA and other government agencies.
Basic data should be the most important thing to the physical sciences – if such things as historic temperature figures, and so on, are being changed and distorted to fit a theory (and they are) then we have left science and entered “science” as in the “I love fuc…. science” cult of the left.
But such a debate could never take place – even if an establishment scientist (a “SAGE” type) agreed to a debate – because the cult would turn up, screaming “Denier!” and demanding that the heretic be “deplatformed” – and driven from their job, and hounded till the change their name and move to a remote place (if allowed to live at all – remember the shooting up of offices in the University of Alabama because the scientists there were known to be “Deniers!” – as heretics they did not deserve to live, according to the “Woke”).
Where debate can not take place, because a heretic will be shouted down and then savagely punished, then real science can not take place either – any more than it could in the French Revolution where great scientists were executed for having the “wrong” political beliefs, or even because they came from the “wrong” families.
But let us say, for the sake of argument, that the human emissions of C02 causes Global Warming theory is TRUE – let us forget about the absurd “arguments” (such as the media and academia claiming that COLD weather proves their theory) and assume the theory is true.
Then the logical cause of action would be the radical deregulation of nuclear power – so it could rapidly expand (radical deregulation would also make it safer – not less safe).
Do Greens advocate this course of action? Well a few do (such as James Lovelock) – but most do NOT.
Then the logical cause of action would be the radical deregulation of nuclear power
Strictly, if you really really really believe more CO2 in the atmosphere will lead inexorably to runaway global warming, and the extinction of the human species, there’s only one realistic policy option – bombing China back into the Stone Age.
I don’t think anyone – including me – is going to go for that. Though I think quite a few of the frothier Greens would probably be OK with it if you substituted {the USA} for {China.}
I’m from Minnesota. It’s cold here. If I truly thought that production of CO2 would cause the earth to warm, I’d be out chopping down trees and burning them, running my motors 24/7, and opening cement plants with my savings.
But, alas, it’s all a politically-inspired lie, just as their earlier attempt using global cooling was in the 1970’s. No, if I need more warmth, I’ll have to migrate south. No amount of CO2 production is going to make my Minnesota warm.
And I’m sure I’ll eventually end up buying an EV, if only for the blistering acceleration they offer. (I’m not supposed to like stuff like that anymore, but I surely do.) But, I’d not buy one as a tool to slow “global warming.” That’s just dumb, on so many levels.