And while you are still in Covid-19(84) mode, if you have not run your details though the Oxford University Covid-19 risk calculator, now would be a good time to do so and to share that link with others.
|
|
The UGLY truth about the Covid-19 lockdowns – Part 2
And while you are still in Covid-19(84) mode, if you have not run your details though the Oxford University Covid-19 risk calculator, now would be a good time to do so and to share that link with others.
7 comments to The UGLY truth about the Covid-19 lockdowns – Part 2
Leave a Reply
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
What is the point of reporting any of this?
Even Steve Hilton (the ultra moderate friend of David Cameron) reported on the “Gain of Function” research in Wuhan – i.e. that the international establishment (such as Peter Daszak of the World Health Organisation) may well have helped create the plague they were using to justify their lockdowns – whether or not it escaped accidently.
The response from the mainstream? Simple “this is fake Moon landing stuff”. Even though it had been reported many times before either Steve Hilton or Tucker Carlson reported it (in fact it took vast efforts by many people to get these mainstream figures to report it) – and some of the sources were involved in the medical research both in the United States and China.
Dr Atlas (only last year of the highest rank in the American government) has described the arguments used to justify lockdowns as “despicable lies” by people, such as Dr Fauci, with an obvious political agenda – but that is “fake Moon landing stuff” as well.
Everything is “fake Moon landing stuff” if it reveals the world as it is – in all its rottenness.
I am reminded of my youth, when I was a young boy – I was astonished (I could not believe it) when President Nixon and Prime Minister Heath pretended not to know that Mao had murdered tens of millions of people. But my father (Harry Marks) told me that he had known of the murder of millions in the Soviet Union in the 1930s – and people who had known my father back then confirmed to me that he had talked about it.
But at the same time such people as the President of the United States (Franklin Roosevelt) and the New York Times denied it all – although they did NOT say it was “fake Moon landing stuff”.
I repeat why bother? Why bother reporting the truth about the lockdowns (that they were not about “public health” – they were an international political agenda), why bother reporting the truth about Early Treatment (that it could have saved about 80% of the people who died – but was systematically smeared), and why bother reporting the truth about the origin of the virus?
It is not going to make any difference – we might as well just scream at the sky, for all the good it will do.
Only last year I was one of the people who said “if only we can get mainstream figures to report on all this – that would make the difference”. Hence feeding the mainstream figures with information again and again (essentially NAGGING them) till eventually a few mainstreamers did report some of it – and then the response was…… “fake Moon landing stuff”.
What an utter fool I was. It was all wasted effort – and a lot of people put far more effort into it than I did.
Still – YES the lockdowns have caused great harm to health (harm – not benefit), thousands of people will die of cancer and other illnesses. And the lockdowns have not reduced deaths from Covid 19 – not overall.
The harm that the lockdowns have done has been vast – economic, social and medical harm. No one will be punished for this – not in any country. And the political agenda (whether one calls it “Stakeholder Capitalism” or “Sustainable Development” or some other name) will march on.
I feel the same when when I read your comments. Why do you bother? To all intents you might as well be on the other side, because its not just that you think the fight is hopeless, you’re actively trying to discourage people from speaking out. With all due respect, mate, go fuck yourself.
As for the question the Gentleman asks in the film.
I do not have an answer as to why the vaccination program has seen an “up tick” in deaths in various countries – I did not even know that it had done (I was totally IGNORANT of this). I can not answer the question – because I do not have the facts.
For myself I accepted the vaccination (two days ago) in a desperate effort to find work – as employers will not even look at unvaccinated people.
“But it could make you more likely to die”.
If (if) so – that would, on balance, be a good thing. I can honestly say that if I knew the “jab” would kill me (say next year – when the next virus comes along) I would still have accepted it. I do NOT know that – it will be interesting to find out.
Of course “Poverty Kills” – “not in the West Paul”, wait and see.
Yes CCP did push lockdowns – but it was pushing at an open door. The World Health Organisation and so on have been pushing totalitarianism for a long time – they were just waiting for an opportunity like this (even if they did not deliberately create it – even if its release from the lab was a real accident).
“The government of South Africa is divided between Communists and crooks” – sounds like the FBI.
Bulldog Drummond.
Perhaps you would be better telling the people who describe any honest reporting as “fake Moon landing stuff” to go …. themselves, rather than telling me to do so.
But then you do not even comment under your own name.
I have a suggestion for you – stand up, under your own name, and tell the truth about Covid 19. All of the truth.
Are you are prepared to do that?
Risk everything you have left – and then see how “friends” respond.
I remember people who boasted how tough they were in relation to Islam.
When I was punished, ironically enough for comments that were not even hostile to Islam, those “tough” people were no where to be found. Too busy hiding under fake names – just as they do with Covid 19.
Paul, you think me posting this video is pointless, yet you presumably think your comment informing me it is a waste of time is nevertheless a good use of your time. What exactly are you trying to achieve? Do you recommend abject surrender? Should I delete the blog & retire to my fortified basement & hope no one notices I am here? Seriously, what would be the optimal outcome proceeding from your generously proffered opinions above?
I do not wish to phrase things the way Bulldog did but I am not entirely unsympathetic to his sentiments.