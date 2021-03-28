I strongly recommend this reality check in which no punches are pulled. A very good use of 27 minutes of your time, so please share this with others.
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
The ugly truth about the Covid-19 lockdowns
I strongly recommend this reality check in which no punches are pulled. A very good use of 27 minutes of your time, so please share this with others.
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
I’ve listened and read a lot about this virus and still feel non the wiser. I would feel much better informed if there was less reliance on statistics and more emphasis on mechanisms…which in my book would apply to most things.
Very interesting.
Still every day, today being no exception, there are multiple articles of pure venality on the front page of the Bbc news site relentlessly pushing the agenda of misinformation and fear.