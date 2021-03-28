We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

The ugly truth about the Covid-19 lockdowns

I strongly recommend this reality check in which no punches are pulled. A very good use of 27 minutes of your time, so please share this with others.

March 28th, 2021 |

2 comments to The ugly truth about the Covid-19 lockdowns

  • Nemesis
    March 28, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    I’ve listened and read a lot about this virus and still feel non the wiser. I would feel much better informed if there was less reliance on statistics and more emphasis on mechanisms…which in my book would apply to most things.

  • John Lewis
    March 28, 2021 at 2:18 pm

    Very interesting.

    Still every day, today being no exception, there are multiple articles of pure venality on the front page of the Bbc news site relentlessly pushing the agenda of misinformation and fear.

