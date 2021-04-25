|
Samizdata quote of the day
I fear that, like the High Septon, they’re missing something. Cersei wasn’t there because there wasn’t going to be a trial. I think the Republicans aren’t going to win back the House and Senate (or the Presidency in 2024) because there aren’t going to be honest elections. The Democrats are pushing hard on numerous fronts to make sure that they can’t lose on the national stage
– Esteban making a parallel between Cersei Lannister and the Democrats
No really original ideas in Esteban’s post afaik, but worth thinking about if you didn’t think of that before.
One quibble: Cersei is definitely not the most Machiavellian character in Game of Thrones.
In the books, Littlefinger despises her as a twit who is easily manipulated.
In the end, Machiavellianism and Darwinism converge. Cersei did not survive, so she was not much of a Machiavellian.
I’d nominate Tyrion and Arya as most Machiavellian.
Also Sansa, but not yet in the books: only in the later TV seasons.
He does make a good point about the elections. Corruption may well be found, and it mat well be found to be even more widespread than thought, but then comes the part where the government acts to do something about it. In the Red states, Dominion machines may be dumped, but in favor of what? In the blue states they will likely be kept with the promise of a careful recount of the fraudulent results which will reproduce the fraudulent results. Things will be done, most of which will change nothing.
Every now and then, there is a housecleaning. After all, Tammany Hall only lasted for about 150 years. https://www.history.com/topics/us-politics/tammany-hall
The main problem is that the left has seized the culture and media, and has squads of fanatics ready to scream and riot at the least provocation. The right is more likely to be busy doing something useful. So unless people have the time and energy to search out information (and the left has one hell of a lot more free time and energy) the information they get will be obscenely slanted. And anybody who disagrees with Pravda will be canceled.
After the 2020 election, I am pessimistic.
Y’all watch a LOT of TV, don’t you?