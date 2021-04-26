We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

We should have a 401 (k) plan because 401 (k) plans are a proven failure.

– Tim Worstall writing No, Really, These People Are Insane 🤣

April 26th, 2021 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • bobby b
    April 26, 2021 at 10:00 pm

    Fedgov employees are automatically enrolled in a Thrift Savings Plan, which is really the same as a private 401k/IRA.

    The difference? If you’re a private worker, you have an option to sign up for the 401k. If you’re a fedgov employee, you’re automatically signed up.

    So of course the TSP works better. But it’s the same.

