We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Are Extinction Rebellion more popular than I thought, or was it just that jury?

· Environment · UK affairs

“Jury acquits Extinction Rebellion protesters despite ‘no defence in law’”, reports the Guardian.

I remain a supporter of the principle of jury nullification, but, sheesh, guys, this isn’t 2018. Obviously I am in a bubble. I had thought that the blowback after XR stunts like disrupting public transport and doorstepping Sir David Attenborough – stunts that seemed calculated to target potential allies – had turned most people against them. Evidently not all.

April 24th, 2021 |

4 comments to Are Extinction Rebellion more popular than I thought, or was it just that jury?

  • pete
    April 24, 2021 at 10:32 am

    I’d rather have a few rogue juries than no juries at all which is what some people propose for more criminal cases.

  • bobby b
    April 24, 2021 at 10:52 am

    Jury selection remains one of the most important steps in criminal defense and prosecution.

    And it’s pretty much a crapshoot. Everybody lies, especially the most ideological.

    The jury system is premised on a mostly-monolithic society. Once you get highly polarized “sides”, it becomes farce.

    And it’s still the best system.

    (Buy guns and ammo.)

  • James Strong
    April 24, 2021 at 11:57 am

    Is anyone taking bets on the timing of the next Establshment attack on the jury system.

    I wouldn’t have voted to acquit on this case, but I’m happy that the principle of jury nullification still stands.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »