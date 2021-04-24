|
Are Extinction Rebellion more popular than I thought, or was it just that jury?
“Jury acquits Extinction Rebellion protesters despite ‘no defence in law’”, reports the Guardian.
I remain a supporter of the principle of jury nullification, but, sheesh, guys, this isn’t 2018. Obviously I am in a bubble. I had thought that the blowback after XR stunts like disrupting public transport and doorstepping Sir David Attenborough – stunts that seemed calculated to target potential allies – had turned most people against them. Evidently not all.
I’d rather have a few rogue juries than no juries at all which is what some people propose for more criminal cases.
Must agree with pete on that
Jury selection remains one of the most important steps in criminal defense and prosecution.
And it’s pretty much a crapshoot. Everybody lies, especially the most ideological.
The jury system is premised on a mostly-monolithic society. Once you get highly polarized “sides”, it becomes farce.
And it’s still the best system.
(Buy guns and ammo.)
Is anyone taking bets on the timing of the next Establshment attack on the jury system.
I wouldn’t have voted to acquit on this case, but I’m happy that the principle of jury nullification still stands.