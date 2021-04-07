|
If anyone looks at you askance when you say “I don’t believe a word I hear from the mainstream media”…
This video from Daily Caller is a stunning example of why people need to realise the mainstream media are not in the fact-reporting business: the first minute shows a Q&A session as the media reported it; the next two and a half minutes show exactly the same Q&A session – without their edits.
And do not think for a moment that the UK media are materially more reliable.
Two cheeks of the same arse but sadly as always the lie is half way round the world before the truth gets its pants on – and try finding a mainstream media outlet on either side of the pond willing to tell the truth in such cases.
I’ll be surprised if urban areas in the USA don’t pay a heavy price over the Chauvin trial.
Not that I have any idea of what a jury will do, but based on what I’ve heard so far and if reasonable doubt is a factor, I think an unbiased juror would have a hard time convicting for negligence or reckless endangerment let alone any of the murder charges. The girlfriend blew up the narrative and the black hat could very well fit the drug dealer.
As for the media, like a commenter wrote on “Small Dead Animals”, they are McBeth’s hags stirring the cauldron with glee; it is their revenue stream after all. The media will be largely responsible for the aftermath. We know that the media withholds inculpatory or exculpatory evidence based on race, but don’t give their audience a pass, they are tuned in to hear what they want to hear.
Regarding the video, may I suggest that it might be a good idea to add a note to the post to give the background for the benefit of Samizdata readers who are unfamiliar with the story. In a nutshell, “60 Minutes” used selective editing to smear Ron De Santis, the Republican governor of Florida. The first minute of the video is what was aired by 60 Minutes. It makes it appear as if De Santis refused to answer legitimate questions asked by Sharyn Alfonsi. The remaining two and a half minutes of the video are the uncut version of the same events. It shows De Santis giving detailed and reasonable answers to Alfonsi’s questions; answers that were cut out of the edited version broadcast by CBS.
Reason magazine has a good summary, and even better links to a transcript of the whole thing showing what was edited out by CBS.
Natalie is correct. This video is two different versions of the same exchange glued together without any explanation. After some initial confusion, I was able to guess what it probably meant, but should I really have to do that? A little context would help a great deal.
“And do not think for a moment that the UK media are materially more reliable.”
You jut have to read the Telegraph “news” about Chauvin trial.
As some people know, I am a financial and business journalist (I have specialised in the wealth and financial services sectors for about 26 years, and before that, was a crime reporter.) I like to defend my trade – there remain a lot of good, hard-working people out there doing important, sometimes dangerous work gathering the news – but the sort of nonsense that goes on in parts of the “mainstream” news is a disgrace. This particular episode is one part of it.
I am hoping that some channels such as CNN go out of business (the channel that employs Andrew Cuomo’s brother.) Some Schumpeter-style “creative destruction” is needed.
People need to realise the “mainstream” media are not in the fact-reporting business, not just for the sake of truth, but also because failing to do so can endanger their own lives.
People who trust the establishment media are not just delusional: they are, effectively, borderline suicidally insane.
Having said that, i think that it is still necessary to know what the establishment narrative is. But you don’t need to read the establishment media to know that: you can just follow Instapundit and Samizdata. Although you won’t know what the narrative is outside the Anglosphere.
I should think that they were more reliable in the last century, but i can’t say for sure.
Just today i read an article on the BBC, fact-checking the Georgia voting law dispute, that i found more fair than i expected.
Re: Chauvin.
I spent the morning helping some friends move out of their home which is inside the George Floyd Memorial Wasteland on Lake Street in Minneapolis. They’re getting out – it’s been intolerable for over a year. Not a fun place for this old white guy to wander around in – even though all of the masked soldiers patrolling the area for BLM and Antifa are white too. Funny how the predominantly black population in that area now hates BLM and Antifa, to the point of getting in screaming arguments with them telling them to go home and wreck their own neighborhoods.
I have friends in the crim-defense business who have been watching the trial, and what they tell me is completely at odds with what the media are telling us. Prepare for riots, is the big takeaway.
Attorney Mark Geragos and Adam Corolla (sp?) have been doing a great podcast on the trial days ( https://www.podcastone.com/episode/Beyond-A-Reasonable-Doubt—April-6-2021 ) and if you want to know how it’s going, start listening to some of the older episodes and work your way forward.
Oh, and, buy guns and ammo.
Which would be consistent with your theory that we are all, to a greater or lesser extent insane, due in large part to our diet.
Who, or which organisation has been attempting to dictate our diet, frequently giving advice that is plain wrong and injurious to long term health. Isn’t that the state?
Beet and cane growers, honey producers, HF corn syrup processors, corn growers . . .
The state just says what it’s been paid to say. A good state is one that stays bought?
APL:
Yes indeed, and i am gratified that there are people who remember my theory, and maybe some day will act on it, at least as an experiment.
In fact, the way people trust the media when they know the media’s track record, and in addition can read obvious critical-theory BS every day on the media, is one of the factors that led me to my theory.
The primary factors, though, are
1. my own experience of changing diet;
2. the fossil evidence of shrinking human brains after the adoption of agriculture (nearly everywhere in the world);
3. the experimental evidence of decreased aggression and decreased self-harm/suicidal thoughts with administration of omega-3 supplements.
APL:
Yes, but on this issue the Swedish state has actually been sensible, from what i read: recommending a low-carb, high-fat diet.
The problem remains that some people might eat omega-6 fats. I don’t know whether Swedish diet advice warns against it.
I myself eat about a kg of baked potatoes (and nothing else) for dinner, at least once/week, and have had no problem. I think it’s only cereal products and refined sugars that create problems.
bobby:
Don’t forget seed oil producers.
A major source of funding for the American Heart Association iirc.
But i am sure that meat, egg, and dairy producers are also in the funding business.
They just happen to be right.
And they also happen to have lost the argument; but i don’t know whether that is a coincidence.
“I myself eat about a kg of baked potatoes (and nothing else) for dinner, at least once/week, and have had no problem. I think it’s only cereal products and refined sugars that create problems.”
I have come to the same conclusion. I eat potatoes like they are going out of fashion, and I’m fine on them. If I eat more than a small amount of sugar or refined carbs everything goes to pot. Digestion plays up, I wake up in the morning aching and feeling more tired than I went to bed, generally feel run down.
Jim: last evening, i had processed cheese and rye crispbread instead of my usual baked veggies for dinner, and slept poorly.
This evening, i had a good sauna (with some mineral supplements beforehand to compensate for the sweat), and a thick broccoli soup afterwards.
I anticipate a good night’s sleep.
I’ll have a steak for lunch tomorrow.
Few things can make you feel so healthy and vital as a good hot (preferably dry) sauna interspersed with dives into icy water. Follow up with a grilled ribeye, maybe a little shiraz, and all is right in the world.
I remember British TV used to show 60 Minutes years ago (I think it was in the early days of ITV’s 24-hour programming, in the late ’80s or early ’90s). I was always suspicious of the way they would insert voiceovers into interviews. It just looks as if they’re trying to hide something. Of course, the technique subsequently found its way into our own media.
bobby b: I would love to buy guns and ammo. Any tips on where I can buy them?
I can find guns to buy, but not guns I want: no Glocks, nothing in 9mm, no riot shotguns, etc.
The only ammo I can find is odd 40+ cal and not 40SW, 45 auto! Maybe some very light varmit loads.
I’m getting ready to break down and buy a used Mossberg 88 from a gun auction site and have it shipped to my neighborhood FFL. I’ll probably have to pay $500 for a$230 Mossberg! But it’ll be worth it when the Zombies come over the wall. That thing will hold like 12 rounds of 1.75″ “shorties” which come in everything from birdshot to 00buck. Cant wait to try it out.
But let us know if you find a stash of 9mm anywhere!