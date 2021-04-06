|
Add PayPal to the list of Big Tech trying to limit what people can say
Over the weekend PayPal informed us that they would no longer be willing to process payments for us due to “inappropriate content”. What this actually means is “we dont believe in your political opinion” both yours, and my own.
– Continental Telegraph
So even worse than the situation with Creative Destruction.
And in an era when it is rapidly becoming harder and harder to use physical cash, anyone who says “oh but PayPal is a private company…” yeah, so it Visa, American Express & MasterCard… good luck functioning at all in the modern world without at least one of them, and they too are doing the sort of thing PayPal has been doing. Just ask Gab.com.
Suggested reading:
https://www.amazon.com/Dictatorship-Woke-Capital-Political-Correctness/dp/1641771429
The book connects the dots between the French postmodernists and business school theories on morality and profits.
What happens if you email Woke BigTech companies chastising them for their racism, Islamophobia, and sexism, since you are a gay Muslim transsexual?
You could add neuro-atypical, vegan, and fat as well if you want to just spin all the wheels at once.
What is happening with these corporations is simple: democracy. Specifically, the Mob Rule inherent to democracy/constitutional republic is incentivizing Corporations to ally themselves with the Globalist Woke Left. This process is accelerating dramatically now due to the direct and indirect consequences of the internet.
Let me quote a comment from someone else who posted on Samizdata from 2017.
Ya. It’s time to roll the dice.
Do you enjoy being a court jester for social democracy/constitutional republics? I sure as fuck don’t.
We need a strong man leader who makes Viktor Orban look like an innocent school girl.
OT, but maybe not. I tried access Chicagoboyz through Commentary and get “access denied”. HELP
Ira epstein: I haven’t been able to get Chicagoboyz all day. Certificate issues, it says.
I still fail to see how you avoid Kamela Harris or B Obama being that strongman.