Add PayPal to the list of Big Tech trying to limit what people can say

Over the weekend PayPal informed us that they would no longer be willing to process payments for us due to “inappropriate content”. What this actually means is “we dont believe in your political opinion” both yours, and my own.

Continental Telegraph

So even worse than the situation with Creative Destruction.

And in an era when it is rapidly becoming harder and harder to use physical cash, anyone who says “oh but PayPal is a private company…” yeah, so it Visa, American Express & MasterCard… good luck functioning at all in the modern world without at least one of them, and they too are doing the sort of thing PayPal has been doing. Just ask Gab.com.

April 6th, 2021 |

5 comments to Add PayPal to the list of Big Tech trying to limit what people can say

  • K
    April 6, 2021 at 10:18 pm

    Suggested reading:
    https://www.amazon.com/Dictatorship-Woke-Capital-Political-Correctness/dp/1641771429

    The book connects the dots between the French postmodernists and business school theories on morality and profits.

  • Ferox
    April 6, 2021 at 10:59 pm

    What happens if you email Woke BigTech companies chastising them for their racism, Islamophobia, and sexism, since you are a gay Muslim transsexual?

    You could add neuro-atypical, vegan, and fat as well if you want to just spin all the wheels at once.

  • Shlomo Maistre
    April 6, 2021 at 11:47 pm

    What is happening with these corporations is simple: democracy. Specifically, the Mob Rule inherent to democracy/constitutional republic is incentivizing Corporations to ally themselves with the Globalist Woke Left. This process is accelerating dramatically now due to the direct and indirect consequences of the internet.

    Let me quote a comment from someone else who posted on Samizdata from 2017.

    https://www.samizdata.net/2017/10/samizdata-quote-of-the-day-940/#comment-740832

    Andrew Jackson shut down the Bank of the United States over the objections of Congress and the Courts.
    Pinochet saved the country from starvation and implemented economic reforms that have secured a good standard of life to this day, neither of which he could have done without clearing the government apparatus of Communists.

    So that’s two unambiguous examples of a strong leader governing ‘without interference from parliament or the courts’ doing good things. You think that the bad examples outweigh the good? Fine, you’re probably right, but here’s the catch: there’s not a single example of a leader governing in the preferred mode of Guy Herbert and Communist Aaronovitch who has made anything better and there never will be. Thatcher failed, Reagan failed. Our system has one rule: the Left wins. So if you are David Aaronovitch and you think it’s great the the state grows every day then I guess democracy works a charm, but if you are a “Libertarian” who is there to do more than just act a a court jester for social democracy then maybe it’s time to roll the dice?

    Ya. It’s time to roll the dice.

    Do you enjoy being a court jester for social democracy/constitutional republics? I sure as fuck don’t.

    We need a strong man leader who makes Viktor Orban look like an innocent school girl.

  • Ira epstein
    April 7, 2021 at 12:40 am

    OT, but maybe not. I tried access Chicagoboyz through Commentary and get “access denied”. HELP

  • bobby b
    April 7, 2021 at 1:31 am

    Ira epstein: I haven’t been able to get Chicagoboyz all day. Certificate issues, it says.

    Shlomo Maistre
    April 6, 2021 at 11:47 pm

    “We need a strong man leader who makes Viktor Orban look like an innocent school girl.”

    I still fail to see how you avoid Kamela Harris or B Obama being that strongman.

