The Great Unfollowing…

A man in Minneapolis was asphyxiated by a policeman, all the while with bystanders pleading with said cop to let the man breathe. Yes, I know the victim had past convictions and was being arrested as a suspect in another crime, but so what? He was effectively tortured to death in a street, slowly over nine minutes, whilst intermittently begging for his life when he could actually speak. The whole ghastly incident was captured on video by bystanders; an open and shut case of grotesque police brutality, no doubt about that.
This incident soon leads to riots and looting, ‘Antifa’ & other assorted political scavengers and opportunist thugs using this egregious crime as an excuse, and it all kicks off nationwide. At the time of writing, many American neighbourhoods are in the process of being trashed, including many largely black ones (not that it should make any difference whose neighbourhood is being looted and burned). This is an American tragedy, the whole thing, no doubt about that either.
Now we all have differing interests and it is unreasonable to expect everyone else to share our own particular obsessions. I am British, and for all the problems we have in Britain, the police here very rarely kill people. And whilst race relation can be fraught at times, UK lacks the all consuming obsession with race that poisons discourse in the USA, despite constant attempts by advocate of identity politics to import such sensibilities here.
And so, whilst I found this crime appalling, I saw no reason for the death of one man somewhere in the USA to dominate the headlines in Britain, particularly as widespread police brutality in France scarcely gets reported at all. Likewise, police violence in Hong Kong is also greatly underreported (albeit a bit better than official thuggery France). But if all you watch is the BBC, you might be forgiven for thinking the only places violence happens is in America and Palestine.
Being British, goings on in France are of concern to me, what with them being the place I get my claret from and our nearest major neighbour (sorry Ireland, it’s a size thing). Likewise, Britain has long historical links to Hong Kong, given ours was the nation that signed the treaty with China, turning the place over to Peking under the ‘One Nation Two Systems’ doctrine.
Those are my interests. And if you do not share them, well okay.
Then I turn on the stupid screen and behold a large pustule of iPhone wielding bourgeoise leftists gathering in Britain to protest what happened in America (the murder, not the riots, naturally). Do they march on the US Embassy? No, of course not, they assemble in Trafalgar Square and then shamble past Downing Street to scream at the Metropolitan Police, as if the local Plod are culpable for some psycho cop strangling George Floyd to death on the other side of the fuckin’ Atlantic.
Okay, I get it now. This is not really about police brutality in another country, it is a certain sociopolitical ilk of people, tearful that Dom Cummings and Boris don’t give a damn what they want, and bored by the Wuhan coronavirus lockdown. This is about having a nice day out in the sun, emoting their virtue and then posting it on Instagram. Were they chanting for the battered, crippled and dead students in Hong Kong? Do they give a flying fuck about some Gilets Jaunes getting the living shit beaten out of them in France? How about Spanish riot cops putting the boot in to separatists in Barcelona? Nah.
Fine, like I said, we all have our own obsessions, but I hope such folk marching in London, Berlin and Amsterdam understand why I think their public concern for what a man’s murder in Minneapolis represents is daft posturing, basically cosplay.
Then I scroll through Instagram, which for me at least is for pictures of food, cocktails, holiday snaps, cats and fit babes-in-bikinis. How odd, I see a hitherto non-political photographer in France has posted a solid black graphic, a blackout in solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter. Sigh. Unfollow.
And a rather fetching model in Prague has done the same, along with an incoherent something something racism platitude. Unfollow. Trendy furniture designer in Dublin whose work I quite like, they have just posted a black square. Unfollow. Italian actress, black square. Unfollow. Unfollow. Unfollow. Unfollow. I have probably unfollowed a hundred people today thus far, not kidding, and the day is still young. Seriously, just fuck off.
Perhaps ironically (or perhaps not), I have not unfollowed a number of commentators on both ‘left’ and ‘right’ who frequently discuss such topics, even though they felt the need to post black squares. It is not the topic itself that annoys me, I have written rather a lot about civil rights myself over the years, it is the sheer fashionable vacuous insincerity of it all.
The Great Unfollowing continues 😐
It’s a mad, mad, mad world. Really insane.
Just for perspective.
2015 to 2019
Percentage of killings by police by race:
White 50,3%
Black 26,4%
Hispanic 18,7%
2019: Police shot to death 457 Whites; 209 Blacks.
On average Blacks kill twice as many Whites as Whites kill Blacks.
Where are the White riots?
“UK lacks the all consuming obsession with race……despite constant attempts by advocates of identity politics to import such sensibilities here”.
I look at our media, teachers, politicians, doctors, police, judiciary, clergy etc etc and find it difficult to accept that such sensiblilities about race (and it’s close cousin in this respect, religion) aren’t already in place.
Not convinced that is quite as profound a perspective as you think, John B, once you adjust for relative size of the two demographics.
Plus, that is not what this article is about.
Those are the people pushing modern American style identity politics into the UK, for sure, alongs with the SNP’s rather different approach that harks back more to the 1930s really. Yet out in the pubs (remember them?), clubs and salons, those are still not the prevailing sensibilities. The Identitarians make noise out of all proportion to their size, but I am convinced there is more to British culture than that once you get outside the bubble.
There is a lefty, PC, woke mindset that either knowingly or unknowingly seeks to destroy our civilisation and replace it. Replace it with something very dark and ugly. These people are more often than not the useful idiots of more openly hostile cultures. And they fluff themselves and their poisonous agenda up as nice or progressive or tolerant because these are precisely the things they are not. The BBC is their Ministry of Truth. These people are the enemy of all who value freedom and individual rights and we should treat them as such.
They come out to play from time to time when they think they can get away with the violence and repression they love so much (in the name of stopping violence and repression – natch!). We need to fight their agenda just as we have fought other cultures of control in the past.
Fuck them all – and the horse they rode in on.
Black squares, huh? Nothing like that here.
Listened to an old black woman last night in Minneapolis, yelling “all you commies go home!” She was speaking of BLM and Antifa, both now rather generally despised in the black community here.
You clearly don’t spend much time on Instagram, bobby
‘ Not convinced that is quite as profound a perspective as you think, John B, once you adjust for relative size of the two demographics.’
That being so, one would expect the number of fatalities among Hispanics, 15% of pop to be about the same as Blacks 16%, yet there is an 8% difference. That only works if each racial group commits crime proportionate to its proportion of the total population. If you allow that Blacks proportionately commit more crime, particularly violent crime, the perspective holds.
The article, I thought, was (in part) about reaction/over-reaction in the UK to a US police killing of a person… you say, ‘ I saw no reason for the death of one man somewhere in the USA to dominate the headlines in Britain.’
It wasn’t about one ‘man’ it was about a Black man, as if only Black people get killed by US police.
Instawho? Naw, I’d rather converse.
Conversing is vastly overrated, plus there tends to be less fit babes-in-bikinis in the average British pub.
I follow many people on instagram (photographers, models and designers mainly) and the large majority of them have also posted the same black square. Whether they did so as an exercise in vacuous ‘virtue signalling’ or out of genuine anger/disgust at the various videos of police brutality circulating online I do not know. But to ‘Unfollow’ people on the basis of a single possibly misguided post or incorrect thought seems to me to be the epitome of snowflakery.
You are entitled to your views, maybe you don’t value your time the way I do. But I am increasingly intolerant of posturing & I fucking *hate* social waves like Clap For The NHS & this latest drivel. If that strikes you are snowflakery, I really don’t agree or care that much.
Yeah, C last night unfollowed someone who proclaimed “I am Antifa.” I’m not in a position to unfollow, never having Facebooked, but I thought it was a sound decision.
Take the 5% of society least likely to ever change their minds about anything and give them an electronic platform on which they can throw slogans and bumper stickers up into the air to show to each other.
That was my three-month experiment with Twitter. Wireless masturbation.
Okay, I get it now. This is not really about police brutality in another country, it is a certain sociopolitical ilk of people, tearful that Dom Cummings and Boris don’t give a damn what they want, and bored by the Wuhan coronavirus lockdown.
I suspect there’s even less to it than that. These people are sheep. The Great Left Wing Conspiracy is totalitarian in spirit, and for totalitarians, silence means dissent. Consequently in a social group with say a hundred people, comprising ten lefty wolves and ninety sheep, the sheep will tweet and instagram up a storm simply to avoid wolfy nipping at their heels. Sheepies are not deep thinkers, but they have their moments. In non totalitarian societies, silence is a good sheepie option. You know nothing, you keep quiet, you make no enemies.
That doesn’t work in a totalitarian milieu where silence is seen as dissent. Best option for sheep – baa out “four legs good, two legs bad” as a matter of rote.
If the wolves happened to be keen that dark skinned folk should be shouted at and humiliated, that’s what the sheep would be baa-ing. Never mind the content, all they’re saying is “baaaaaa.”
A thoughtful and thought provoking post, Perry.
I understand the second paragraph to be an indictment of virtue signalling, if I’ve understood correctly? As in, if someone is consistently discussing such topics, it is not outrageous for them to continue to discuss them. And I’ve read enough of your comments to believe that you are firmly against racism in whatever way it rears its head.
I suggest that at some point in the past, you’d never written previously about civil rights, and wrote your first “piece” (in whatever format). Would that, in the very instance, have been seen as virtue signalling, shorn of context and any knowledge that you’d continue to do so? Everyone has to take their first step, no…? At “some point”, it hit your radar to enough that you wrote about it. Maybe this is the first time it has hit their radar?
As for everyone’s interests, everyone has skin in different games. The Hong Kong and China situation is of interest to me, I have close friends and close ties in both places. I certainly don’t expect people whose only contact is a “Made In” sticker to pay as much attention to the average citizen as I do. I have black friends in the US, and white friends in Minnesota, so the current situation is “on my radar”, as it were.
I have no personal ties to France, on the other hand, so it’s more abstract. I can sympathise, and if asked, I could probably form an opinion, but it doesn’t rev my motor on a day to day basis. It’s not on my radar in the same way, and I wonder if the same is true for many people.
(I, of course, drink more manly Argentinian reds, not yer French nonsense 😉 )
You have indeed understood me. I think this, a ‘black out’ by people who could not find Minneapolis, or indeed Minnesota on a map, coming on top of the weekly “Clap for the NHS” just popped my steam valve. I’ll get over it 😉
I don’t think I have unfollowed any actual Americans, come to think of it 😆
It is reported (if that means anything these days) that the cop involved knew the dead man, because they both worked as security guards at a nightclub.
So this would suggest a deep look is needed for a personal motive: it is also claimed the cop had a second home in Florida.
So this might not even be a case of cop brutality, just one crook silencing another, with an on-the-spur-of-the-moment improvisation.
That would make the hysterical overreaction even more ridiculous.
If there was any fear that the case would be hushed up, that’s long gone. No need for any further protest. Let the case be brought to trial. Lynch mobs is what they are supposed to be objecting to.
Nope. This looks like a deliberate provocation on the first matching trigger. And lots of luvvies suffering from attention-deficit-syndrome because of the lockdown have clambered aboard (yes, that’d be you, Lewis).
As you say, a primary filter to remove the gullible.
My valve too.
We can approach this from different angles, and still come to the same conclusion.
(also, drink South American red, for the love of god)
The clapping for the NHS really did grind my gears. A bit “North Korea.”
Sentimentality is a weakness for us Brits: a quality I don’t share, which explains why Charles Dickens’ writings never appealed.
Demonstrations are almost never about the alleged reason. I can only remember two generic types that were: union picket lines, and Vietnam war protests. Occasionally they flare into violence too — take the Symbionese Liberation Army as an example. And the Pinkertons were, at one time, hired (and violent) strikebreakers.
When the second building goes up in flames, you know agitators are busily at work. The first building, well, there you have to investigate the circumstances. If the Third Precinct police station was the only building burnt, that would have been an understandable target. When blocks and blocks go up in flames, it’s enemy action rather than grievances.
One of the more heartening things was how much people are actually, in practice, libertarian.
People organised. We worked out, pretty much immediately, who had a bread machine, or a sewing machine, or a pressure cooker. Who could go out, and who was elderly and couldn’t. It took a couple of days, at most. We worked it all out, with no government interference, and we’re still doing it now, however many weeks on. No-one’s being a dick about it. Those of us who fancy our (masked) chances are still going out and buying food for our elderly neighbours.
It certainty warms my cockles.
Maybe. But when you start to ascribe “bad apple” motives to an entire, unrelated, movement, all of whom are protesting for very different reasons, and aren’t related to one another, then you need to ascribe “bad apple” motives to the police, and admit that the entire police (unrelated) are all bad, and bring them down as one.
Living in Minneapolis, I do not have high opinions of the police. And where did I “ascribe “bad apple” motives to an entire, unrelated, movement?” I said “…agitators are busily at work.” They may be stampeding actual demonstrators, but that’s a different matter.
It is now, but there was a time when the Brits did not have any time for maudlin sentimentalism.
I miss the stiff upper lip.
Perry,
Take a look at the headlines on this blog:
https://www.unz.com/sbpdl/
Where you get headlines such as this:
In 54% White/29% Black Raleigh, North Carolina, Between 2015 and 2017, 94% of Gun Violence Was Committed by Blacks
His blog posting are seasonal in that during the warmer weather, he will report crimes, murders and riots perpetrated (as this is the “season” and warm enough for outdoor activities). During the colder weather when such activities are less due to the perpetrators staying indoors, he trawls through police and FBI crime statistics to come up with headlines like that one quoted with links to the source data. So it is NOT just “well, I think …” type of argument.
America does not have a crime problem but a black crime problem.
Speaking of a “bad apple”, I just tried to get on Apple Music to download this week’s “new” songs they recommend for me… and the screen offers me only a radio station playing black lives matter music, whatever that is. Virtue in place of value. Yuk. Here’s the statement…
In steadfast support of the Black voices
that define music, creativity and
culture, we use ours.
This moment calls upon us all the speak
and act against racism and injustice of
all kinds. We stand in solidarity with
Black communities everywhere.
#TheShowMustBePaused
#BlackLivesMatter
…with a button that only offers, “Listen Together”. Lovely collectivist notions, I’m sure.
American here. I’ve lived all my life near Los Angeles, home of the LAPD infamous for things like the Rampart CRASH scandal and the Rodney King beating, the latter of which was the flashpoint setting off the King Riots in ’92. The County Sheriffs Department is also not comprised entirely of saints. Police brutality/corruption are a serious issue here, just as I’m sure they are to some degree in any arrangement where people get to put on uniforms, carry weapons, and demand other people obey. Not all (or even most) cops are bad, but bad ones do exist and should be identified and rooted out. Likewise with bad department policies, be they official or unspoken.
That said, the main problems with BLM are twofold.
One, they’re explicitly and intrinsically racist. They take loud and vitriolic exception to the term ‘ALL lives matter.’ They also make a lot of noise about how they oppose police brutality, but unless the victim is black and the cop white, they are nowhere to be found. Justine Damond, not even a suspect nevermind armed, killed by a black officer? Crickets. Dillon Taylor, an unarmed young white man killed by a black officer? Crickets. Had George Floyd been killed by one of the other three officers on the scene, none of whom was white, BLM wouldn’t have even known his name.
Two, they’re utter flaming hypocrites. For all their claims that they’re about protecting ‘black lives,’ they ignore what is by a factor of twenty the greatest threat to those lives — other black people, particularly young black men. Instead they spend all their time inveighing against police and white people.
As far as BLM’s complaints that their peaceful protests have been hijacked by outside actors, I have very little sympathy. This is not their first protest rodeo, nor is it the first time one of said rodeos has degenerated into looting, assault, and arson. It’s not the second or even third time, come to that. They knew it could, and almost certainly would, happen. Maybe they wanted it to, maybe they didn’t care, maybe some combination of both. Regardless, you put a mob of people on the street and fire them up, whatever happens is _on you_, so you damn well better do what you have to to keep them on message and not blazing out of control. I’ve participated in some quite passionate protests that came off smoothly and with zero carnage. It can be done, but you’ve got to establish from the get-go what behavior hurts the cause and will not be tolerated, and you need to expel anyone who gets up to it. Day 5 and at least one protest group seems to’ve twigged to that (there’s a video floating around of several protesters grabbing a guy smashing up a sidewalk and pretty much throwing him to the cops), but too little too late at this point.