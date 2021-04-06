“Totalitarianism depends on the enforcement of false beliefs. Postmodernism admittedly and purposively leaves us no way to adjudicate beliefs. Likewise, postmodernism lends itself to totalitarianism.”
“Totalitarianism depends on the enforcement of false beliefs. Postmodernism admittedly and purposively leaves us no way to adjudicate beliefs. Likewise, postmodernism lends itself to totalitarianism.”
It is interesting J.P.
Classical Marxism makes various truth claims – it makes statements which it claims to be objectively true.
But French Post Modernism, and Frankfurt School Marxism, deny there is any such thing as objective truth. In this they are like old American “Pragmatism” (the philosophical movement partly behind the American Progressive movement in politics).
“Joseph Stalin” (not a real name – but I can not remember how to spell his Georgian name) pointed out that Frankfurt School Marxism (like French Post Modernism later) undermines the basic philosophical foundations of Marxism – in return for some short term tactical foundations.
The modern Western left, in denouncing (for example) West Virginia coal miners as evil (because they are white, male and heterosexual) has made Marxism a nonsense.
The only conclusion I can draw is that the modern left (the “Post Modernists” included) do not give a toss about being philosophically consistent – they care only for POWER.
Of course if there is no objective truth one can say anything – and enforce it with violence.
That is indeed perfect for a totalitarian state.
People like “Stalin” were being old fashioned when they wanted their doctrines to be philosophically consistent.
Whether it is NASA changing historic temperature figures (see Tony Heller on that), or the media implying that black people are being slaughtered by white people (the actual violent deaths of both groups tell a rather different story), or the establishment chanting TINET (There Is No Early Treatment) – if there is no objective truth, then they say (and do) anything.
I recently watched the Director of the FBI deny there were any Antifa people involved in the Capitol on January 6th – he knew that there were (he had seen the same film I had – indeed he most likely knows vastly more about these events), but he could just lie with a straight face – because he has been taught that “truth” is whatever serves the interests of the Progressive cause.
The Progressive intellectual elite (Richard Ely and co) believed that more than a century ago – but now the Director of the FBI believes it.
No wonder Andy Ngo, and others, are leaving the United States.
But where can they really go? Is it not just a matter of jumping from the frying pan to the fire?