|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
This is the cause to rally around now
I want to ‘build back better’. I don’t know what the world leaders and international organisations are calling for when they parrot this phrase. But after the pandemic, we need far more critical thinking, rationality and constitutional protections. As soon as our liberties are restored, we must make sure they can never be taken away again. That is the cause to rally around now.
– Laura Dodsworth
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
“…are restored”?
Are retaken.
Make no mistake.
As soon as our liberties are restored……. OK love, it’s obvious you’re not an historian
I want to ‘build back better’. I don’t know what the world leaders and international organisations are calling for when they parrot this phrase.
I can help you here. It means never let a crisis go to waste. You thought that meant that the dark side would lockdown your freedom while they had the cover of THE COVID CRISIS !!!!! ; and do all sorts of horrible stuff they’ve always wanted to do before but couldn’t get away with without the cover of THE COVID CRISIS !!!!!
You were wrong. What they mean by “building back better” is they have no intention whatever of relinquishing their opportunities for megalomania, merely because the crisis is subsiding. No, siree Bob. This crisis is going to be milked until its udders are raw and bleeding. You are going to get it good and hard, without even the fun of voting for it.
Just look at how long they have been able to keep the climate change nonsense going. Three decades of failed doomsday predictions and no sign of an end to it.
I’m with Ms Dodsworth.
It’s easy to agree with Lee Moore and others, but it’s also futile. Rather than say “We’ll never get our freedoms back”, we should indeed be saying “We must never let this happen again”.
Never let a crisis go to waste, eh? Nor should we.
Many of the things we have always warned about have come to pass and more, things that we would previously have been called alarmist for predicting. The public now has had a taste of a police state, and while many seem reconciled to it now, many others will indeed be open to a message about “the lost childhood of the class of 2020”, “2020: the year without lovers”, and so forth.
We need to create our own narrative, not only critique the other side.
“Oxford Street was once among London’s most important retail destinations. But it is now economically barren, thanks to a year of lockdowns and social restrictions.”
Cui bono?