A label suggestion

These days, government laws mandate that food produce sold in stores must contain lots of information in the label, such as trans-fats, sugar, salt, etc. There are warning labels on certain products, such as cigarettes, all the way through to household detergents, home DIY equipment, paints, plastic bags, you name it. It isn’t clear to me how much of this ever is read closely by consumers, but presumably policymakers hope people do study the label. And when it comes to food allergies, those who suffer from them (nuts, gluten, dairy, etc) will look at them.
I have been listening to this Reason podcast about Phil Harvey and Lisa Conyers, authors of a book who go into the gazillions paid out in subsidies to various business sectors in the US. Their book covers everything from Elon Musk’s Telsa through to the sugar farmer lobby. And during the podcast a suggestion was made – perhaps tongue-in-cheek – that goods and services that have received a subsidy/tariff or other privilege from the State should have that fact posted on the label. Imagine buying a car and having a label in the contract stating “this car has been produced with taxpayers’ money”, or, to take a different example, “This sugar has been made more expensive because of public policy”, etc.
I have thought for ages that a receipt for (e.g.) petrol should be itemised. It might say, for instance “to 1litre of petrol, 20p; to tax, 80p; to tax on the tax, 22p; total £1.22” – which is what I paid at ASDA this morning. The other numbers are a guesstimate if course.
It might make people think, but based on the last twelve months, maybe it wouldn’t, or they’d just weep a bit at how wonderful the NHS is, and how grateful they are to be allowed to pay for it etc etc.
Receipts for car fuel routinely display the 20% VAT (i.e. £1 in £6 of the cost), but not the hydrocarbon duty (on top of which VAT is added). S6o if a gallon of fuel cost £6, of that, £1 is VAT and of the £5 it might be that £1 is the cost and margin and hydrocarbon duty is £2.71p. So another £0.54p goes on the price of a gallon by paying tax on the tax.
I have noted that Pret-a-Manger electronic tills do flash up the tax on a meal that you buy, so a £4 sandwich it sign ‘£3.34’ and ‘£0.66 tax’.
And of course there have been the EU flags bandied about on any building or project that had some element of EU funding, but in reverse. We could put EU flags on ruins of businesses closed by EU regulations (and British flags on those destroyed by this government).
I see a potential downside – some will claim, and many others will believe, that nothing gets produced without a government subsidy.
I was about to mention the famous EU “gratitude” plaques! A few days before the referendum I posted a suggestion that they ought to say:
Project Part-Financed by the European Union
European Regional Development Fund
Which since Britain is a Net Contributor to the EU
Actually Means Financed by You
Johnathan’s proposed labels might be received by some in the way that the EU expected its gratitude plaques to be received: as reason to bless the kindly government for its largesse. The government being persuaded of that is the only way that this law is ever likely to be passed.
Honest labelling on your pay-slip of all the tax directly paid before you received the residue, not just some of it, would be welcome.
As sundry governments have had more than a century to correct the hiding of mislabelled ’employers NI’, I will not hold my breath for that (or any other part of the government’s share of the difference between cost-to-employ and amount paid to employee) to be made more visible.