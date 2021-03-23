Looking back, what I most clearly remember now about the febrile atmosphere of February and March last year was my own naïve optimism. I knew that some people were panicking. But I ascribed this to social media-led melodrama that would soon blow over. And I genuinely thought I was part of a silent majority of sensible people who weren’t getting swept up in the frenzy. I don’t think I appreciated at the time that I am, actually, a bit unusual: my father died of the ‘flu, so the idea that respiratory viruses can really be quite nasty was not a shock to me; I have lived through a bona fide life-threatening natural disaster and know what an actual catastrophe looks like; I don’t have any social media accounts so my antennae have not been borked by echo chambers; I have spent a long time overseas so I don’t imbue the NHS with quasi-religious significance or see it as my duty to ‘protect’ it; I have read my Hayek, my Bastiat, my Friedman, my Smith, and I am predisposed to value freedom and limited government. I hadn’t realised that I was somewhat different from my countrymen in these respects. So I was genuinely flabbergasted on March 23rd when it turned out people were actually going along with the nonsense. And since then I have found myself constantly surprised at just how out of step I am with the people around me.
– David McGroggan, Associate Professor of Law, Northumbria Law School
Yes, quite. Despite my underlying cynicism, I was still surprised by the eagerness with which my fellow countrymen accepted totalitarianism. Embraced even. And the willingness to vilify any dissent and to spy on and report neighbours, the stupidity with which they uncritically accepted whatever bullshit the likes of Ferguson, Vallance and Whitty spouted even when the evidence for it being wrong was staring them in the face. This has been the year when junk science became the national religion. My mild misanthropy of last year has morphed into loathing.
Like David McGroggan I now feel isolated from many if not most of my fellow men, and at my age (early 70s) I am concerned that normal rational behaviour will not return in my lifetime. The Overton Window has not simply moved; it has been wrenched out of its rational frame entirely.
Mike Hearn’s piece further down the page is an excoriating takedown of the appalling statistical modelling at the heart of the initial analysis which informed the government.
A financial journalist makes the same point: “Epidemiologists remind me of modern economists, likewise addicted to mathematical models whose dubious inputs guarantee unreliable forecasts. Both these academic disciplines appear to have banished common sense.”
To which one only has to add a third so-called discipline: climate science.
‘Flattening the Curve’ started off as a policy designed to get the numbers/projected numbers of deaths or critically-ill cases down to roughly the level of critical-care bed space. The difference between, say, an ocean liner hitting a 40-foot wave, and an ocean liner hitting, say, a wall of water a quarter of a mile high.
Over time, and quickly, to tackle a critical incident for which no playbook beyond the Precautionary Principle existed, a government policy intent on ‘flattening the curve’ changed to mean exactly what it says: flattening it – as in “flatten your hair, Johnson, you unspeakable hobbledehoy” – with similarly successful results.
There is now no concept in government circles of acceptable levels of Bad Shit Going Down on our Watch. They think ‘Saving Lives’ means ‘eliminating death’. The Greeks had a word for pride like that. It was associated with more than just a wee tumble afterwards.
“Flattening the Curve” in the sense of ensuring:
Covid Cases Serious Enough to Require an Intensive Care Slot < Available Intensive Care Beds
was reasonable enough. If there's more cases than treatment spots, then you have deaths that could have been prevented if those cases had been more spread out time wise. As was figuring lockdowns may be necessary to ensure that without the benefit of hindsight.
However when in Sweden where during the 1st wave the "Covid Cases Serious Enough to Require an Intensive Care Slot" figure never went above 3/4ths of Swedens total amount of "Available Intensive Care Beds" the latter not even counting a military field hospital that was erected in a park in Stockholm just in case, they became unjustified in my view. Expect of course by then most of Europes Civil Servants, Academics, Journalists and others working in de-jure or de-facto recession-proof gouvernment jobs aka people who don't have to worry about loosing a paycheck due to lockdowns and have disproportionate political power, had long since convinced themselves the virus can be squashed if they just lock down hard and long enough. And the rest if history.
They say never to attribute to malice what can be explained by incompetence, but it seems to me that most of the hysterical reporting about Sweden being about to collapse into a Post-Apocalyptic-Black-Death hellspace "any day now" since April 2020 was intended to hopefully scare us into not becoming Europe's control group.
All I can do is repeat my comment at Mr Longrider’s blog:
Zero unhappy returns on this anniversary of a day of infamy.
Note that 85+ and 75-84 weekly deaths are now below the average of the previous 5 years (-525 and -124). Only the 45-64 age group is significantly above the average: +219.
I despise my government and all who grow rich within it at our expense.
Trashing the economy is a small part of the cost: they have trashed our society and culture, they have destroyed the very meaning and purpose of life itself; social gatherings of social beings, meeting up with friends and relatives, celebrating births, marriages and mourning deaths together. Partying, going to concerts, on holiday anywhere in the world, meeting in groups, small and large, without fear and with un-nappied faces.
They have replaced it with a world of fear and loathing.
They are bastards, the lot of them. May they burn in hell.
To which I would add:
In a free and civilised world one could drop in to a cafe, restaurant or pub for a cup of coffee, a bite to eat or a pint any time they choose to be open.
Or even get a haircut, instead of having to have one’s hair covid style.
