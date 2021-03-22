So what is your Covid-19(84) risk calculation?

This interesting Oxford University Covid risk calculator produces number that do not surprise me at all.
This is what my results were (COVID associated death):
(a) Absolute risk = 0.0256% 1 in 3906
(b) Absolute risk with no risk factors = 0.0227% 1 in 4405
Relative risk (a/b) = 1.1278
I had Covid-19 in March 2020 & recovered in two weeks (plus a couple weeks more until taste and smell fully recovered).
I wonder how long it will take for this risk calculator to be taken down, as I suspect it will make many people very angry at those in authority who have intentionally terrified them regarding this disease.
This is interesting, but a little beside the point. Covid-19 is tricky from a political point of view because it is infectious – if you’ve got it you can give it to other people. That does mean that arguments for restricting people’s freedom because of Covid are not prima facie absurd, although exactly how infectious a disease needs to be to justify restrictions is not at all clear (at least to me). Unfortunately that snowball of nuance doesn’t survive long in the hell of online debate.
Many things are infectious. But, as far as one can tell, the most dangerous infections (among those who purport to govern us and are ‘frit’) are lockdowns, abuse of legal process, mandating pointless behaviour and panicking half wits out of all their wits (now which distance is safe as some stupid bat swerves across the pavement in case a second’s glancing contact will kill her… what is the benefit from masks… why do people spray gel on their hands and the supermarket trolley, which has been already disinfected, but transmission by touch is minimal, and then do the same as they leave the supermarket [this in an area of low incidence of Covid).
We do not know exactly what the risk level of the new style vaccines is – they may turn fine (totally fine), or they may make the immune system too active (or not active enough) in relation to future viruses – but clearly the risk that something will go badly wrong over the next year or two is higher than the numbers in the post for the risk of the virus itself.
If things go well with the new style vaccines then excellent (good show all round) – but given the relatively low level of risk from the virus itself to most people, vaccinating the entire population is clearly a very strange policy.
You switch from statistical data to a personal anecdote.
Either an inexplicable lockdown mania, in varying degrees, has gripped nearly all governments in the world regardless of their political persuasion, or the virus is an unusual and serious risk to life.
I know what I believe.
It would be illuminating to have a similar tool which calculated some other common risk factors (say, dying in a car crash or being the victim of a violent crime) in order to have a better sense of the relative scale of the risk.
Nobody ever suggested locking me up in my house for 15 months because of the risk of being hit by a car … so I assume the threat posed by Wuhan Flu must be many orders of magnitude worse ?!?
Pete,
“regardless of their political persuasion”. This is incorrect for two reasons. They don’t have that different beliefs. Secondly, this is not primarily about political beliefs as commonly understood but about statistical understanding, risk tolerance, political incentives (which apply to scientists as well as politicians), and courage.
The lockdown mania is not inexplicable. It is highly explicable. The aforementioned factors are a toxic mix given a rocket boost by social media.
Even if we were to grant that lockdowns are acceptable in principle, to manage capacity in the health system and so on, the fact that the government is still not easing the lockdown, even though virtually all the vulnerable have now been vaccinated – all the non vaccinated being non vulnerable, meaning that there are now no vulnerable people left in the UK, and the ludicrous fishing for false positives with testing in schools, it is hard to avoid the conclusion that our government is, for lack of a better word, manic.
No, it is far from beside the point, it is entirely the point: I am being locked down due to the risk from a disease that has a 0.0256% chance of killing me if I get it (which I did).
No. In fact, 4,405 times no. I do not give a flying fuck if I infect someone who has decided not to isolate themselves (presumably because they too are also not at serious risk). Moreover, all the people who actually *are* at risk due to cofactors have pretty much all been vaccinated by now in UK. In truth, I couldn’t infect anyone else even if I wanted to as I’m anti-body positive.
The numbers make it abundantly clear this is not an outbreak of Ebola-like seriousness, that was pretty obvious by the middle of last year, which in turn should make the politics really simple. But instead we find ourselves confronted with an utterly deranged political situation.
Frankly I’d love to see Nuremburg-style trials to hold people accountable for this.
My take is, if you delay lifting the lockdown untill the virus has abated you can claim the lockdown was effective and you cannot be proved wtong. However, if the lockdown is lifted now, while the virus is still active but in decline, and the decline continues unaffected, then the lockdown was obviously doing nothing and the narrative collapses.
@Roué le Jour
My take is, if you delay lifting the lockdown untill the virus has abated you can claim the lockdown was effective and you cannot be proved wtong.
That isn’t true. You can absolutely prove if the lockdown was effective or not by comparing places that have the lockdown with those that don’t. And the conclusion is almost overwhelmingly that lockdowns have very little effect, and they may arguably make thing worse. What you need to add to your statement is a press that is either incurious or in bed with the politicians, and that is largely what we have.