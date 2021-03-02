We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Civil liberty & Regulation · Slogans & Quotations

It was also Blair’s government that criminalised the right to silence at British ports. Thanks to Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, to this day any person may be detained and questioned, with no need for reasonable grounds. It remains a criminal offence not to answer questions during such an interrogation. These laws were originally intended for Irish Republicans, and came to be used largely for jihadist terrorism — but typical of government mission creep, they were eventually applied to obstruct controversial journalism. The most publicised example of this occurred in 2013, when Glen Greenwald’s partner David Miranda was detained under these powers at Heathrow airport for nine hours.

– Maajid Nawaz discussing Blair’s constant war on freedom

March 2nd, 2021 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • bobby b
    March 2, 2021 at 11:39 pm

    If you pass a law that says “you cannot do this” and expect that it will only be applied to those you dislike, well, good luck with that.

  • Flubber
    March 3, 2021 at 1:54 am

    Something that the people who call for censorship never learn either..

  • Carlos Dangerfield
    March 3, 2021 at 6:24 am

    I begin to see why Glen Greenwald has been showing signs of common sense lately.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »