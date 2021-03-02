|
Samizdata quote of the day
It was also Blair’s government that criminalised the right to silence at British ports. Thanks to Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, to this day any person may be detained and questioned, with no need for reasonable grounds. It remains a criminal offence not to answer questions during such an interrogation. These laws were originally intended for Irish Republicans, and came to be used largely for jihadist terrorism — but typical of government mission creep, they were eventually applied to obstruct controversial journalism. The most publicised example of this occurred in 2013, when Glen Greenwald’s partner David Miranda was detained under these powers at Heathrow airport for nine hours.
– Maajid Nawaz discussing Blair’s constant war on freedom
If you pass a law that says “you cannot do this” and expect that it will only be applied to those you dislike, well, good luck with that.
Something that the people who call for censorship never learn either..
I begin to see why Glen Greenwald has been showing signs of common sense lately.