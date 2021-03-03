|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
If you need a bit of a giggle…
If you need a bit of a giggle, not to mention some informative bricks to throw at certain people, occasionally take a peek at the Extinction Clock.
Blog it, Gab it, Fakebook it, Twatter it, email it to green-inclined folk you know. This is absolutely perfect for dinner party discussions and family gatherings as well, as you do not need to explain it, just get them to read it and stand back with a smug expression saying nothing 😁
|
I’m sorry Perry you obviously made a mistake. You forgot to post the list of predictions that came true, that were correct. Can you fix that please?
Something that I wonder though is when we read this type of prediction:
By Jugg Ears, though he is far from the only one.
My question is if this is true: if climate change has reached the point of no return, then why are we still killing ourselves to fix it? I mean if it is at the point of no return and we are all screwed, should we not take St. Paul’s advice “Eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow you will die.”
to·mor·row | \ tə-ˈmär-(ˌ)ō , -ˈmȯr- \ by-and-by, some date in the future further than the listener’s attention span
The Greenie response to this has always been, of course there was exaggeration involved, it’s needed to get the dumb public’s attention, but that in no way diminishes the crisis we face. If we published the true timeline, it would be beyond the three-day attention span of most people. But we’re still existentially threatened even if on a longer schedule.
Our lies are justified. Always.
(It’s the exact same response you get showing people the true history of communism. Or graphs about Covid lockdown results. Or Peak Oil. Or . . .
“They can’t handle the truth, and ought to be thankful we’re willing to lie to them for their own good.”)
Anyone maintaining a similar list of resource exhaustion predictions, i.e., Malthusian Catastrophes, for resources other than climate related issues? I find individual articles (Cato, etc.), but no concise list like PdH found for climate madness. Then again, I’m nowhere near as accomplished at searching as certain individuals in this parish.
@Myno – not a complete listing but note the number of times peak oil has peaked …
https://theferalirishman.blogspot.com/2021/03/damn-we-are-lucky-we-made-it-this-far.html
Then there is this one – a longer read but worthwhile:
https://www.michaelzwilliamson.com/cms/index.php/618-let-s-destroy-another-myth
just because you have been wrong for 60 years doesn’t discredit your latest ZOMG!!! end of the world prediction. Even a blind squirrel finds a nut occasionally. ONE day they’ll get it right. Eventually.
What the computer modellers COULD do (but certainly will not) is take conditions (say) 70 years ago – 1950 – and as we know the climate conditions then (temperatures, winds, precipitation etc. all recorded and compiled virtually worldwide), use those parameters as the input to their computer model. We could then see how well their model predicts the actual, recorded and known weather and climate that actually occurred year by year.
But that’s me talking crazy talk again. Trust the science … or something.