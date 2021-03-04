Lord Sumption – mass civil disobedience has begun

Lord Sumption: Our status as a free society doesn’t actually depend on our laws or our constitution, it depends on convention. It depends on a collective instinct as to the right way to behave. There are many things governments can do which it is generally accepted they should not do. And one of them, until last March, was to lock up healthy people in their homes.

Interviewer: So, do you think we have taken an irreversible step towards being more Chinese, more dirigiste?

Lord Sumption: I very much fear that we have

– From an Unherd interview titled: Lord Sumption: mass civil disobedience has begun

I do not agree with Sumption on every point by any means but this interview is well worth your time.