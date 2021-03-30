The past year has taught me that I’ve been walking amongst millions of dormant authoritarians my entire life…
It just took the right conditions to bring it out.
Scary.
– Zuby
Samizdata quote of the day
March 30th, 2021
Just as scary is the number of unthinking sheep begging to be told what to think and do. For ‘safety’. To fit in. To feel morally superior. Or any other reason. 😢
It is enlightening to read the history of the campaigners who originally strove to set the masses free. There were people who were imprisoned for speaking out against all kinds of injustices. They went off to prison willingly because they considered their cause to be massively important. Now people are just giving away those hard won freedoms because they just don’t know any better.
I first developed an admiration for Zuby when he broke the British women’s deadlift record.
Since then he has often not been afraid to say that the emperor is naked.
It depends on what Zuby means and I’m not sure what that is. There have always been people who want to order others about and tell them how to live their lives and it seems to me that such people were becoming increasingly influential long before Covid. It’s arrival has, however, been a wet dream of an opportunity for them that, predictably, they have seized with enthusiasm. But the millions are surely those who are happy to be told what to do and think by these people – George Atkisson’s unthinking sheep.
I have been following him for quite some time and what he means is all the people who become outraged when someone dares question the narrative of submitting to total control by the state.