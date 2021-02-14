|
The dangers of playing Call of Duty Warcraft on the internets
Significantly, the rapidly growing UK white-nationalist group Patriotic Alternative is actively targeting younger recruits and recently started Call of Duty Warcraft gaming tournaments for its supporters.
This warning comes from an article by Mark Townsend in the Guardian‘s Sunday sister, the Observer, with the title “How far right uses video games and tech to lure and radicalise teenage recruits”.
|
I’m sure the Guardian’s liberal columnists and readers can think of a remedy – regulation, monitoring, bans and punishments.
Their remedy to nearly everything.
Oh, good! Gamergate is back!
Effin’ deplorables . . .
I read the entire Guardian article linked above, about the 13-year-old kid sentenced for multiple terroristic acts.
I was looking to see what he did.
Turns out his criminality came through possessing information. Not actually doing or saying anything, so far as I can tell. He downloaded some manuals and instructions.
Oh, and he had anti-Muslim feelings. And a Nazi flag. Which makes him seem more confused than anything else.
If that’s truly all it takes to be convicted of terrorism over there, those gamers are screwed. They’re virtually killing people!
Video games teach kids to be Korean supremacists.
“Call of Duty Warcraft,” is it? I suppose in the says before computer games such groups had to settle for Checkers Chess tournaments…
I’m safe as I only play the equally well known Battlefield of Legends online so should be safe from grooming by Communists. 😄
This is a very serious problem and I am shocked at the levity of some of your responses. Don’t you realise the harm games like Resident Minecraft are doing?
Though I must confess that, as seems to be the case for the Observer‘s Mr Townsend, all these “computer games” the young folk play nowadays are a bit of a mystery to me. I’m so old that I was radicalised by Scrabble.
I wonder when they’ll warn against Japanese young people being militarized by the anime series Girls und Panzer . . .
There is a threat of totalitarianism in this country, and many other countries – but not from Nazis.
The threat of totalitarianism is from people whom the Observer (and its sister publication the Guardian) support.
As for British boys and young men – if the traditional ways of being a man are denied to them, then they may (perhaps) look at the Nazi alternative. But who shut down the traditional British ways? Who made even advertisements for joining the armed forces a “Woke Fest”? The left whom the Observer (and so on) support – they did this.
Young British men are not likely to flock to the banner of the Frankfurt School of Marxism (“taking the knee” and so on) – so LEAVE THEM ALONE, do not drive them to the Nazi “alternative” by constantly attacking and undermining them and their country.
The left do NOT have to be like this – Karl Marx and Frederick Engels did not spend every day attacking people for being white, male and hetero sexual.
The Frankfurt School of Marxism is a blind alley – it is not a good road, even for the left themselves.
This needs to be called out as the (degenerate) Marxist nonsense that it is, but also, we need to engage with these people and ask if children playing Battleship in the mid-1980s might have been infused with anti-Argentine chauvinism and racism as a consequence, and ask them what ought to be done about that now, and see how many take the bait.
On a more serious note, these people are deranged, utterly deranged, and yet they have have the ear of the British state, and civil servants will note the ‘mood music’ and put proposals to this effect in front of Conservative ministers, who will sign it of with concerned alacrity.
“Call of Duty Warcraft”
😀 Thank goodness our enemies do not have a single clue about the things they opine about.
The UK has made a specific offence of “possession of information likely to be useful to a terrorist” which, on the face of it, would seem such a wide category as potentially to criminalize such things as Ordnance Survey maps or railway timetables.
However, despite this, Amazon’s UK site will sell you such volumes as Home Workshop Explosives by Uncle Fester (“Only 3 left in stock – more on the way”), Improvised Weapons of the American Underground and various commercial reprints of the US Army manual Improvised Munitions Handbook.
Go figure.
I blame horror comics and them hooley-hoops. Damn kids. Get off my lawn!
How terrifying! Sinister far-right extremists are advancing their cause by teaching innocent children about Alfred the Great and Alfred, Lord Tennyson !!
– without being arrested for ‘hate speech’, that is. As for …
I guess it will not be well if he’s discovered playing ‘Call of Duty’.
Meanwhile, how awful that even younger children may be reading ‘The Namesake’ and ‘The Marsh King’ (by C. Walter Hodges), my own childhood favourite books about Alfred the Great .
BTW, I wonder if the ‘far-right extremists’ have thought this curriculum through. Alfred beat the Vikings but then – from choice, not necessity – made a generous treaty with them, to begin the process – completed by his son, King of Wessex, and his daughter, ruling Queen of Mercia – of uniting the two ethnicities into England, which C. Walter Hodges’ books describe. Will not this policy of converting and integrating violent immigrants teach questionable (to white supremacists) lessons about ethnic blending, even as it teaches questionable (to the woke) lessons about the desirability of crushing them in battle and converting them to Christianity first? And while the usual suspects’ claim that ‘Break, break, break’ was expressing Tennyson grief at the death of an alleged homosexual lover has more holes than a colander, that may not stop the woke from pushing such not-so-“far-right disinformation” as fast as they can topple a statue of Churchill.