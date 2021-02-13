|
|
Samizdata quote of the day
I pledge to assist my government in achieving ‘net zero carbon emissions’ by 2050, but due to the seriousness of the climate crisis I will try to achieve this by 2030 through changing my personal lifestyle to the frugal one existing before the Industrial Revolution 250 years ago.
– Tony Brown
Where was the debate about net zero? This is the same people who want it who predicted that we’d have no more snow after 2010 and the Maldives would be under water by then; thy even did that stunt with the Govt of the Maldives organising an underwater meeting. The Maldives appears to be doing quite well now with new airports and I’ve certainly seen a lot of snow recently. Yet there are plenty of scientists who refute the whole climate emergency narrative.
It’s telling who is behind the opposition to the Michael Moore film Planet of the humans. There does seem to be an awful lot of money to be made from the green agenda. That I believe is the real truth here.
The interesting thing about Planet of the Humans is that Moore set out to show that renewables were the way forward but, when he find out how impractical they were, went ahead and made the film anyway. I give credit to him for not cancelling the whole project when he didn’t get the answer that he had expected. Also, the greenies could just dismiss him in the way the do other sceptics, as being in the pay of big Oil or some such.
I seem to have been Poed, until I followed the link and read the whole thing I didn’t realise that it was satire.
Nice. But I noticed the first pledge seemed to make most of the others redundant.
Pledge to “net zero” carbon!
Stop inhaling.
inhale ok
exhale bad
Don’t feel too bad about it, mate, these days it’s often fucking hard to tell satire from the real thing.
It is well worth clicking on the link and reading the full “pledge” and the Conservative Woman site.
The utter insanity that are the “science based” policies of Western governments and mega Corporations, is made clear when those policies are explained in ordinary English – resisting the weird jargon the establishment coat everything in.
We’ll know environmentalists are serious about this stuff when they stop taking private jets to Iceland to pick up awards for “saving the Earth”. These people produce more CO2 in a year than I will in my entire life.
In a sense it is NOT a satire or a parody – because these are the policies that Western governments and Big Business (indeed the entire establishment) are pushing.
All the “Conservative Woman” site does is explain the policies in plain language – rather than jargon and double-talk.
You do appreciate the word “woman” (as in “Conservative Woman” – or indeed any form of “woman”) is in fact transphobic?
Or ice either, presumably. (The Thames has frozen over for the first time since 1963.)
Meanwhile, John Kerry went to Iceland in a private jet to receive an environmental award – and was still given it, which tells you as much about the movement as the act does about Kerry.
The time has come The NickM said…
…to burn Jonathan Porritt in (an organic, locally sourced) wicker parsnip.
Such an offering should appease Gaia though I guess we’d have to offset it somehow 🙁
I utterly fucking hate that smug cunt.
The predicted high temperature today back home in Minnesota is -3F.
In Texas, people are scrambling to winterize plumbing systems which are about to freeze and burst.
I need to fall back on the old reliables here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJUFTm6cJXM
Dear Samizdata Illuminatus (Arkham, Massachusetts)
Mr Brown does not have to go that far back. Life was pretty dismal in 1936.
https://libcom.org/files/wiganpier.pdf
My father was sixteen when Orwell wrote it.
I am only part way through it: one needs liberal doses of sunshine or alcohol or both.
DP
bobby b – the media will, for a limited period of time, accept that it is very cold. But this will in no way alter what is taught by the education system – and pushed by the media.
And we will soon be back to the rigged government graphs (it is so much easier to change past data now that everything is computerised) pretending that it is warming than the early 1930s – when it is actually colder than the early 1930s.
By the way the plan (the Corporate State – “Stakeholder Capitalism” for “Sustainable Development”) has nothing really to do with Global Warming – remember the Club of Rome was active in the 1960s, and Klaus Schwab’s book came out in 1971 – all this was BEFORE the Global Warming.
I know that modern physics has some odd views on time – but how can the “solution” (government and corporate control of everything) come out before the problem, the Global Warming theory??????????
Simple answer – the “solution” has nothing to do with the problem, it is just what the Collectivists wish to do.
Global Warming, Covid 19 – whatever, the “solution” is always the same. Because the solution, totalitarianism, is what they want to do anyway.
DP – in 1936 living standards were lower in every other European country (including Switzerland) than they were in Britain.
A lot lower.
That does not mean that things were fun here – far from it, they were just worse basically nearly everywhere else.
Almost needless to say – the social statistics of National Socialist Germany and the Soviet Union (devoutly believed by the “liberal” historian E.H. Carr) were total fantasy.
One (DP) may, but another (NK) did not. I find the idea of needing any kind of help to read (or re-read or dip into) ‘The Road to Wigan Pier’ quite bizarre. ‘1984’ isn’t a bundle of laughs (though I did not need sunshine or a dram to get through it), but ‘The Road to Wigan Pier’ ??!!
Bobby B, just to make you even more miserable, here in Miami it’s 75F. I’m sending this from a bar, as there is no lockdown in Florida and most places are open. And there are women in bikinis walking in the streets. What bliss it is to be in a Republican state.
I read TRTWP after I read 1984.
It wasn’t the book I expected.
Ha! Actually, I’m in the desert and it’s 75 here, but I need to go home to Minnesota soon so I can get on a plane and go to where you are. I’m doing the Frozen Tundra vicariously this year!
Here’s to beach drinking and sightseeing!
This is a long(ish) read but when laid out like this and all the twists and turns and doom and gloom prophecies which did not happen, it firmly brings it home just how badly “they” got it wrong.
https://www.michaelzwilliamson.com/cms/index.php/618-let-s-destroy-another-myth
As he says, after nearly 3/4 of a century of getting things wrong, they are still peddling the same old snake oil.
And what happened to acid rain? I sort of miss acid rain …
I did a quick search for the old 2,000 article from the independent about snow in england being a thing of the past. I thought that I could read it again for a laugh. Top search result was a December 2020 post on the BBC website. The Met Office have anounced that snow in England is now a thing of the past. It seems that the clowns never learn.
https://www-bbc-co-uk.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/uk-55179603?amp_js_v=a6&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQHKAFQArABIA%3D%3D#aoh=16132887001510&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s
There is some amusement to be had in all this ( civilisation ending ) nonsense.
As more ‘transitioning’ ‘men’ take up women’s sports;
1. ‘Transitioned’ ‘men’, who are third, fifth or tenth in Male segregated sports, are easily first by a country mile, in Women’s sport.
2. It rather undercuts the totally unjustified call by the feminocracy*, for equality of pay between Female and Male sports competitors.
Female sport usually with honourable exceptions, rarely draws the same audience as male sport, yet the incessant demand for ‘equality’ never, ever, goes away.
I looked at the medal rankings of the last Olympics, it’s not controversial, but there was often several seconds between the Male Gold medallists and their Female counterparts.
It’s been my position that we should abolish segregation in Sport, then see who gets paid on the basis of their success in: 1. drawing an audience, 2. competing his or her way to the top of the particular sport.
‘Transitioning’ ‘men’ have effectively done that.
*According to the linked article, it all to do with Return On Investment. Nothing to do with the tribal nature of men.
Stonyground (February 14, 2021 at 7:44 am), in 2015 (IIRC) ‘The Independent’ took their 2000-published ‘snow a thing of the past’ page down. It was their most visited and linked-to page, so, instead of e.g. charging people to visit it, they took it down.
You can still find it if you look for it because others have archived it. It was the fact that the Met Office and the BBC were still repeating the same old mantra as recently as just over two months ago that I found astonishing. You only need to look back at some weather records to see how the weather goes in cycles. It seems far more likely that we are moving into a colder phase than that it will just keep on getting warmer. People at the Met Office can’t possibly be unaware of this.
Stonyground, there is no snow. The snow never fell. The climate IS getting warmer. And Oceania has ALWAYS been at war with Eurasia and at peace with Eastasia.
Stonyground – they are still TODAY repeating the same mantra. “Just because it is cold does not mean Global Warming is wrong – in fact it proves it…..” any data proves it, and the opposite of that data proves it as well (see Karl Popper for what sort of “science” that is).
But the lies are so vast that it is (as Dr Goebbels pointed out) easier to believe them than to dispute them – for example the establishment claim to want an alternative to hydrocarbons, but Joseph Biden (when he was Vice President) personally supported CLOSING DOWN the United States nuclear depository.
And if one points out that NASA has changed past temperature data (I will repeat that – changed past temperature data) so they can pretend that it is hotter now than it was in the early 1930s, one is just met by contempt and total disbelief.
The government would not lie like that – not such a vast blatant lie…….
YES THEY WOULD – and THEY DO.
And not just on temperature – on election results and just about everything else.
Think about it – without hydrocarbons about 100 million Americans would be freezing to death right now.
Not many if you say quick – 100 million Americans would be freezing to death, and countless millions in other countries.
Yet the establishment want to get rid of hydrocarbons and get rid of nuclear power – and rely on solar cells and wind turbines (like the ones that have been frozen solid by the temperatures in America RIGHT NOW – as I type these words).
100 million dead Americans – that is what their policy would mean.
But then 400 thousand dead Americans from a disease for which Early Treatment exists, did NOT bother them – indeed they used those deaths to their advantage.
People prepared to allow 400 thousand people to die whilst they deliberately SMEARED Early Treatment, will not shrink from a policy (getting rid of hydrocarbons and getting rid of nuclear power) that would kill at least 100 million Americans and countless millions more in other countries.
Schrodinger’s Dog….
You are presently in Florida – and so you know that the place, just about, works.
Would it surprise you to learn that is WHY the establishment (for example the people who control Puppet Biden) hate Florida?
The do not hate it for its real problems – they hate it for what is good about it.
Think about that – and then remember that these evil people (for evil they are) have vast power.
They will do anything (anything) to ruin where you are right now – and they will do it, because they like doing things like that.
Their ultimate nightmare is that people, anywhere, are free and happy.
That the piece is satire is one thing, but we are long past the point where satirising these people achieves anything other than emboldening these people as they take it as literal agreement and an endorsement.
There are lies and weasel words that they use to keep up the panic.
For example “It has never been hotter than 32C here in (wherever)”. This is true but if you point out that the temperature reached 32C in 2012, 2001, 1997, 1989 etc. then that does not invalidate their original statement. It has NEVER reached 33C … They are not lying exactly but definitely misleading by omission.
You can tell when they are lying. Their lips move.