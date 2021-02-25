|
Samizdata quote of the day
I honestly believe that if the media and ‘experts’ said that blue masks don’t work, but yellow masks do, then a significant % of the population would switch colours tomorrow… And proceed to call anyone who questions it a ‘science denier’ or ‘conspiracy theorist’.
– Zuby Udezue
We already know that if the PC say that social gatherings are incredibly dangerous and wicked to participate in, then say that gathering for the right (i.e. left) causes are dangerous and wicked not to participate in, then many will not even fear whiplash as they spin to the new party line.
Doublethink refreshes the left, naturally…..