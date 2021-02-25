We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

I honestly believe that if the media and ‘experts’ said that blue masks don’t work, but yellow masks do, then a significant % of the population would switch colours tomorrow… And proceed to call anyone who questions it a ‘science denier’ or ‘conspiracy theorist’.

Zuby Udezue

February 25th, 2021 |

2 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Niall Kilmartin
    February 25, 2021 at 9:07 am

    We already know that if the PC say that social gatherings are incredibly dangerous and wicked to participate in, then say that gathering for the right (i.e. left) causes are dangerous and wicked not to participate in, then many will not even fear whiplash as they spin to the new party line.

  • itellyounothing
    February 25, 2021 at 9:10 am

    Doublethink refreshes the left, naturally…..

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »