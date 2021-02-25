|
Well in that case…
When I read this zinger:
“It is absolutely clear that climate change is a threat to our collective security and the security of our nations,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who presided over the meeting.
I thought it was perhaps the most succinct summation of why (1) the ‘Conservative’ Party should be prosecuted under the Trade Descriptions Act (2) I will never vote for them again.
It is bizarre to think we can thank Russia (an enemy state run by gangsters) and India for providing the voice of sanity.
I just don’t know what to make of Johnson.
As a journalist, he had been a fun loving libertarian. He used to mock green policies as the nonsense they were.
Now, he has morphed into a fervent believer in Big Green. I don’t know why. I understand his girlfriend is a green loony, but is she so good in bed that he’s prepared to destroy our nation’s economy for a shag? Knowing Boris, it’s possible.
What is clear is that those people who said he was an unprincipled liar were absolutely right. He is a bullshitter, which is perhaps why the green bullshit appeals to him. He must know it’s bullshit, but he also knows that it’s where the money is, and he needs lots of it to support his lifestyle. He used to be paid £250k by the Telegraph as a columnist (!), now he has to rub along on £150k, with a new girlfriend and kid, as well as his other kids to support, plus the alimony, and he has no house. So when in a couple of years (I can but hope) he leaves Number 10, Big Green is where the money will be for BoJo. Maybe it really is as simple and venal as that.
I don’t know either, but for a different reason. Boris has been reasonably good on Brexit and quite good on vaccination (at least, by comparison to most of the rest of the world). The latter in particular is quite amazing to me, given my opinion of him.
Of course, he must go. But never vote Conservative again? Not sure about that: it would remove an incentive for the “Conservatives” to improve. OTOH if it serves to destroy them and replace them with a better Party, then it might be worth it.