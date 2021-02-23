|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
“The glacial pace at which we’re being handed back our liberties is a stark contrast to the terrifying speed at which they were taken away. The deprivations of the last year have been so many and various that it’s difficult to remember what happened when, but having to cancel Christmas plans with just five days’ notice isn’t something many families will soon forget.”
– Alys Denby
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Except we won’t get all our freedoms back glacially or otherwise and it is something many families will forget. The sad truth is that many individuals would be happy with getting back to their lives and couldn’t care less about having to have a Covid passport or be forced to take a vaccine. Indeed, those of us who refuse either will be under pressure (is that Piers pressure?) to conform.
Quite frankly, I do not wish to share the same country as this people. Britain is now only for cowards.
Look on the bright side. Covid has eliminated the seasonal Flu.
So, according to Boris’s ‘roadmap’ …
June 21st = FREEDOM!! *
* Terms and conditions apply.
Subject to status.
E&OE.
Over 18’s only.
A ‘fair use’ policy applies.
Void where prohibited by law.
No warranty given or implied.
This offer is limited and may be withdrawn at any time without notice.