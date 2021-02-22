|
Samizdata quote of the day
Governments don’t oppose gig economy jobs because of a concern for working conditions, they do it because “real employees” are the most heavily taxed people in the economy, and the more of them there are the more the government can milk them for their outrageous vote buying schemes. Employees are much easier to manage and control both by employers and bureaucracies than freelancers. Consequently, bureaucracies hate them.
– Fraser Orr
Embarrassingly there is a typo in there, I meant to say “Consequently, bureaucracies prefer them”. Perhaps the Samizdata gods can edit out my error….
I read the final sentence as meaning bureaucracies hate freelancers. Might be a typo but it doesn’t obscure what you’re trying to get across.
I read “consequently, bureaucracies hate them” to mean consequently, bureaucracies hate freelancers. It works just fine as written.
When we were fighting Hitlery,
The State sneaked in PAYE*
Way back in 1943,
And it has grown like a tree.
* Pay As You Earn, (PEE – AY – WHY – EEE) deduction of income tax and (certainly now) National Insurance Contributions (a social security tax).
Employees are much easier to control than ‘freelancers’?
Tell that to a poverty pay freelance delivery driver or agency warehouse worker who does all his work for one company and has zero employment rights, no right to any work at all and who can be dismissed at any moment and for no reason.
Such people are incredibly easy to control as they dare not do a single thing to annoy the company, even complaining about bullying or other illegal activities.
Mr Orr obviously doesn’t have a clue what he is writing about and I suggest his experience of freelancers is limited to a different section of the employment market than Uber drivers or millions of low paid Brits who are forced into exploitative pseudo self-employment.
By the way, the same applies to employees who are on zero hour contracts. A standard punishment for such staff, for offences like declining overtime, asking the company to comply with health and safety rules or having a day off sick, is to put them on zero hours for a few weeks as a warning not to repeat the behaviour. I’ve even known a case when a newly recruited zero hour contract worker did one week of work and then lost all his shifts as the business owner decided to give them to the daughter of a friend instead because her mum had enquired about holiday job availability.
Like the “Black Market” or “informal economy”, the “Gig Economy” is CREATED by governments.
The create the “Gig Economy” by the endless regulations and taxes they impose on conventional employment.
And when they impose these taxes and regulations on the “Gig Economy” (which they will) they will create MASS UNEMPLOYMENT.
They know this – they know it. Even that senile Puppet Biden knows it – just as he knows his 15 Dollar an hour Minimum Wage Law will create MASS UNEMPLOYMENT (but wait for the academic “economists” to be trotted out to deny that 1+1=2, which they will).
In local government there is something called the “Curley Effect” named after Mayor Curley of Boston more than a century ago.
Mayor Curley discovered something (although I suspect politicians have always known it) – the more poverty you CREATE the more (not the less) popular you become. This is because more people become dependent on your fake “compassion” (the dole, government housing and so on) – fake compassion because you are not financing it with your own money, on-the-contrary you financially gain by making the government bigger (in the name of helping the poor – the poverty you yourself created).
A vote early and vote often, crook like Mayor Curley (or Joseph Biden) knows all this – knows it in their bones. But the Witchdoctor “intellectuals” such as Gustav Von Schmoller or Richard Ely (or the “Nobel Prize winning economists” of our age) convince themselves that government spending and regulations are a “Good Thing” (T.M.) noble “Social Reform”.
By the way – do not get attached to Joseph Biden, he is going soon.
I know this because Tesco supermarket (thousands of miles away from the United States) is already pushing paperback books extolling the (totally fictional) virtues of the totalitarian K. Harris.
All hail “President” Harris.
When I was born (1965), San Francisco was perhaps he best city on Earth for ordinary people – now it is a Hell hole.
That is the legacy of people like Speaker Pelosi and soon “President” Harris.
By comparison they make old Mayor Curley of Boston look like a saint.
@pete
Tell that to a poverty pay freelance delivery driver or agency warehouse worker who does all his work for one company and has zero employment rights, no right to any work at all and who can be dismissed at any moment and for no reason.
Poor or low skill people are always going to have little power, because rights cost money, and if you skill isn’t valuable enough to generate enough money to pay for the basic set of rights set by the government then you don’t have a job. It is that simple: rights cost employers money, so are an automatic deduction from your paycheck that is hidden behind bureaucratic red tape. If the deduction is greater than your pay then you are out of a job.
Here in the United States they have a scheme called FICA which is similar to NI contributions in the UK. Roughly speaking, employees have a deduction from their paycheck of roughly 7.5% which is supposedly set aside for retirement (but is in fact stolen by the government). However, not shown on your paycheck is the fact that the employer “pays” 7.5% as well, so the total is 15%. The idea that the employer pays this is just a myth. I employ people and it is simply considered part of the cost of employment (along with other benefits like health insurance and so forth.) So my employee earns that money by their contribution, and it is deducted from their compensation, but hidden by a bureaucratic sleight of hand. Rights are really exactly the same as that, just less easy to monetize.
The solution is for these low skilled people to get higher levels of skills, which they have to do the same way we all did, but sucking it up and dealing with crap for a while, acquire the skills and move on to jobs where they have more power.
The choice is often not between a job with great rights or a job with shitty rights, it is between a job and no job, and you can negotiate what your compensation is (including rights) to determine where you lie on the scale between the two. Employee rights are very much like the minimum wage. While they might increase the income on the margin for a few, their basic effect is to put people out of work and onto the dole.
And the plain fact of the matter is that these poor lost souls who you are trying to save, these poor oppressed uber drivers, I have talked to many uber drivers them in my usage of the service, and not one of them wanted to be an employee type person, they all loved the freedom uber offered them, and that includes a couple of guys who, while driving me, subjected me to a radio show spouting the most far left BS I have ever heard. So maybe before you seek to save their souls, you might want to ask them if they want saving.
Now if you want to tell me that the core problem is that the public school system is graduating kids with almost no valuable skills, or that Universities are running a con game where they promise kids that their $300k “History of Art” degree will get them more than a gig at Starbucks, then I’ll heartily agree with you. Both these institutions desperately need radical reform, and are at the root of most of the crappiness in Western societies. The idea that the problem is capitalism is such a lie. It is in fact the government sector that is the problem as evidenced by the fact that that, for example, that a poor ghetto kid graduates high school without being able to read above third grade level, send an email that isn’t full of grammar errors, calculate the change from $5 when purchasing something costing $3.78, and, perhaps most importantly, doesn’t understand that the government doesn’t have any money that it didn’t take from productive activities in the private sector. Capitalism, free markets, compensates for this shocking, dreary failure, by producing so many jobs that even that massively under-skilled ghetto kid can make a living.
Why so many people find this so hard to understand is baffling.
In addition, forcing freelancers into employee status often means forcing them to join a union. Which increases union dues. Which mostly go to contributions to the politicians who passed the laws ending the ‘gig’ economy.