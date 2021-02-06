Arguing with race-obsessives is like walking into a room full of Hitler Youth or Red Guard and expecting to have a rational discussion. Stop wasting your time with such people.
Arguing with race-obsessives is like walking into a room full of Hitler Youth or Red Guard and expecting to have a rational discussion. Stop wasting your time with such people.
– Perry de Havilland
10 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
True.
For example, Florida shows that people of different skin tones (if this is what is meant by “race”) can be united by pro freedom ideas.
Just recently Mr Shepard Smith of NBC (Comcast – the same people who own Sky News) was denouncing Florida in a “shock report” for not ordering people to wear marks in shops, there was film of (shock! horror!) people in stores not wearing masks – against the orders of the (unelected) CDC in Washington D.C. (the bureaucrats who have been wrong about just about everything).
Mr Smith and his Corporate State (Fascist) masters, fail to understand that the reason that people (of all races) go to Florida is to have a bit more freedom.
Mr Smith is white and male – Candice Owens is black and female.
The former is an enemy of liberty, the latter is a friend of liberty.
I submit that the key concept here is that it is easier to defecate bullshit than to shovel it away. (not my original idea, but I cannot remember whom I should credit for it.)
Given this basic fact, it becomes pointless to argue with bullshitters.
The term “Covidiots” was first used to describe those Floridians who chose to enjoy a trip to the beach last summer.
I do not believe the fatality rate in Florida, a state with a disproportionally high percentage of elderly and therefore vulnerable residents, backs up this typically hysterical bien pensant term.
For Shep Smith and so many others facts take second place to the narrative.
To Hitler Youth, Red Guards should be added those with Trump Derangement Syndrome over whom a red haze falls at the mere sight or sound of the T word, even now.
And climate change alarmists.
@Snorri Godhi – You could be thinking of the Gish Gallop. It’s a favoured tactic of the “anti-racist” mob.
The difficulty here being, that you would be wasting your time speaking to such people, but they fully intend to spend their time taking you down.
If we add up these groups, what fraction of the citizenry are we talking about? In the US? In the UK?
What fraction of folks on the left can we expect to have a rational discussion with anymore?
40 years ago it was probably 80 or 90%. 20 years ago, probably still well over 50%. Now?
Maybe another, better way to ask this is ‘who on the Left can we still have a rational discussion with?’ “Who” might be generic groups or it might be specific people–I’m interested in both answers.
I ask because I value the opinions and reasoning I find at Samizdata…and I’m looking for as many reasons as I can find to be optimistic! Your assistance in this is greatly appreciated.
Your chance of having a rational discussion in a room full of Hitler Youth, Red Guards or PCers, who all know that cancel culture is snitch culture, is (for that reason alone, though there are also several others) pretty well zero. However you may yet find yourself in that situation, so it is wise to give some thought to what you will say – guided, of course, by your awareness that you are not talking to rational, fair or fear-free people.
You may also find yourself talking one-on-one to a relative, to a stranger sitting opposite you on a train (when we’re allowed to use them again), etc. That’s why I wrote Why they fear their lying eyes. Jordan Peterson’s interview with Cathy Newman is one technique – to remain rational and calm – but he gets some respect precisely because not all can manage it.
I think this is wrong.
When you are discussing with race obsessives Marxists you are not really discussing with them but exposing your ideas to those that aren’t yet.
The problem with some Libertarian attitudes is that it lets a void being filled by who is there to fill it. Sometimes you win or deny the enemy a win by just showing up.