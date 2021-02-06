A quote from a Tim Worstall quotulation

Tim Worstall was recently quotulated, and from that quotulation I extracted this much smaller quote:
The entire point of any form of automation is to destroy jobs so as to free up that labour to do something else. The new technology doesn’t create jobs, it allows other jobs to be done.
Well it’s a snappy quote, but I disagree. The entire point? Surely, part of the point of automation is, often, to make certain sorts of product possible that otherwise wouldn’t be possible, many of which products make other sorts of work both necessary and possible. The point of automation, to use a well-worn metaphor, is not merely to break eggs, in the form of existing jobs that it destroys; it is also to create new kinds of omelette in the form of new products previously unmakeable and new jobs previously undoable, by creating inputs and materials for these new jobs that used not to exist. Oftentimes, new technology does create new jobs, and often this happens on purpose. An often, that’s at the very least part of the point of the exercise. The new technology does not merely allow other jobs, jobs in general, to be done by those it throws out of their existing jobs. It creates particular new jobs that people must then be hired to do.
I think I get where Worstall is coming from. The grand aim of economic life is to create a world that requires us all to do less work rather than merely to remain on progressively more elaborate treadmills and still slaving away at the same old pace for the same old number of hours, for the same old money. But, he overstates that case. The “purpose” of any particular enterprise can be whatever may reasonably be expected to result from it. That can indeed be more freed up labour, but it can also be particular new kinds of labour, which are more fun, more significant, and better remunerated.
Also, the first impact of new technology is often to destroy existing jobs. But that is often only the beginning of the story, as those unleashing the new technology are typically well aware.
What Worstall says reminds me of that claim that you regularly hear that “the entire purpose of any business is to make profits”. Again, snappy, but again, in most cases, wrong. Any enterprise must stay solvent. One way or another, it must pay its bills. But the idea that all that matters to the people who run some particular enterprise is its profitability is, more often than not, just plain wrong. Often, what unites them is not the love of profit but the love of making whatever they make, doing whatever they do. They know that they must be profitable, and can’t be too wasteful, but that’s because that way they get to keep on serving up this stuff, stuff that they love to create for its own sake.
You’ve lived a rarified life, Mr. Micklethwait. Certainly there’s that thin creative slice of humanity that makes for the love of making, but for every one I’d guess there are a hundred thousand Pakistani bricklayers trying to keep that fourth kid from starving, or HVAC contractors scraping to make their mortgage payments. Very little of it is Galt’s Gultch.
Why would anyone intentionally create a cost? Do you mean that they intentionally create new skilled tasks that best fit their needs, thus minimizing what they need to pay out in labor? It might be intentional that they try to minimize labor cost by increasing efficiency, but I can’t see purposefully adding a requirement for paid human labor.
There is only one sensible objective associated with the introduction of automation. And that is economic advantage.
In a commercial, profit-seeking, enterprise, automation can for instance reduce cost – very often of course by removing labour, but sometimes by increasing rate of output, and on vanishingly rare occasions by achieving a quality of output which cannot be achieved without it. For instance, do not try to build a modern mobile phone with a soldering iron, a magnifying glass and some bits. (Phone factories used to have rework guys just like that – amazingly skilled. I doubt they do now.)
In non-commercial endeavours, profit does not apply and we turn ourselves to a simple reduction of cost. Councils and governments and quangoes, for instance, buy computers, for instance, to do clerical work more quickly and more accurately, and perhaps automatically, and then they perhaps burn our tax money less swiftly.
Whether they actually harvest the economic benefits they talk about is another matter. I was once dejobbed by being insourced by a public body. They promptly spent more than the annual cost of my technical contract on kit and caboodle with funds sourced from a different pot. The overall cost of the work about tripled over the course of the contract term. Nobody spake a word.
It is a simple equation if one tells the truth. This machine and its support costs X over its life. During that time it can still do the work of value Y that currently requires me to otherwise spend Z. Z-X is worth the trouble. Very often the circle is squared by finessing Y.
The freeing up of blah-blah-blah is hokum of the John Kerry variety. Where coal-miners once stood, now stand the oil, gas, car, energy workers. When the riots start and old used-to-be oil-workers and carmakers start to die of fuel poverty, their eco-loon children would do well not to just stand there looking at their shoes.
There is a difference between new technology – which allows things previously unmakeable to be made – and automation, which . . . Automates and existing task, freeing up the person doing it to do something else
Automation arises essentially from the application of capital (i.e. assets) to production. Without capital, we all be gatherers, not even hunter-gatherers, (crocodile-wresters etc. excepted) and then we’d be eating each other.
Just to say, note the words Worstall uses, the “entire” point, “any” automation. These are strong claims, and too strong. I do not deny economic motivations, of course not. I merely point out that there are other motivations also. Which there are.
I have indeed lived a “rarified” life, in the sense that I have had personal and sustained experience of organisations whose purpose was not profit. This is a rude way of saying that I know what I am talking about. Just because my life has been rarified does not mean that it never happened. Or, for that matter, that it should never have happened. Several of the above comments are not arguments that I am wrong, but a rather strange irritation that I am right. Arguments often go like that.
Samizdata itself is a good example of what I am getting at. (Perry de Havilland’s life has been, the latter part of it anyway, even more “rarified” than mine has.) Was the entire purpose of Samizdata – which, like all blogs, automates the publication process – to put old-school pamphleteers (such as I once was) out of “business”, to free up our labour? Come on.
Would anyone intentionally create a cost? Yes, if that cost was still a cost, but a lower one. Would anyone create work? Yes, if that work was more agreeable, but still work.
I repeat “never”, “any”. You all agree really.
Also watch out for the word “essentially”. Often this can be translated as “not only”, as above in Mr Ed’s comment. This is often (not always but often) a weasel word to avoid acknowledging the complexities of life, and in this case it was used to avoid acknowledging the complexities of human purposes.
At the core of my doctoral dissertation was a business that died in 1962; but, on narrow ground of profitability, it should perhaps have gone in the late 1920s. Large reserves used to speculate for then un-taxed capital gains and phased return of capital kept shareholders happy (regular dividends in the 1930s), a reduced workforce in employ etc., etc. Then happy times again until 1959/60, then more return of capital…
I am in favour of capitalism and against ludism. Nevertheless, people without qualification are going to be in a difficult situation, without any work at all.